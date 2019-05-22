The Latest: St. Louis airport reopens after storm shutdown

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on severe weather in the central United States (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

Flights have resumed at Lambert Airport in St. Louis after a temporary halt caused by a severe storm.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a temporary halt to both arrivals and departures Tuesday evening, when a strong storm passed through the region. After about an hour, the flights were able to resume.

There were reports of funnel clouds cited in St. Charles County, near St. Louis, and downtown turned pitch black as a strong storm rumbled through. But by 7:30 p.m. the worst of the storm appeared to have passed without any reports of significant damage.

The storm was part of a system that began Monday in the Plains. Around three dozen tornadoes have been reported since Monday night.

___

6:45 p.m.

A severe storm in the St. Louis area is forcing Lambert Airport to temporarily halt all flights.

The storm rolled into the region Tuesday evening. Funnel clouds were reported in St. Charles County, but there were no immediate reports of major damage.

Lambert officials say the Federal Aviation Administration stopped all arrivals and departures around 6:30 p.m. due to the extreme weather.

The storm was part of a system that began Monday in the Plains. Around three dozen tornadoes have been reported since Monday night.

___

5:30 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says all the animals are accounted for after a tornado hit a drive-through wild animal park.

Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace says only minor damage was reported Tuesday to buildings at the Wild Animal Safari in Strafford, about 10 miles (17 kilometers) northeast of Springfield.

Webster County Emergency Management Director Tom Simmons says there were no reports that people or animals were injured. The park boasts on its website of having more than 450 animals.

Simmons also estimated that half a dozen homes were damaged in the county. In neighboring Wright County, a suspected tornado also damaged some homes and a grocery store.

Pace says there also were several water rescues, including one of an 18-year-old woman who was swept off a flooded road near Joplin and stranded overnight.

____

5 p.m.

Missouri authorities say heavy rain was a contributing factor in the deaths of two people in a traffic accident near Springfield.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when the victim's sport utility vehicle skidded across the center of U.S. 160 about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) west of Springfield and struck a tractor-trailer. Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace says it was raining heavily at the time.

The victims were identified as 23-year-old Brandon Beasley and his wife, 24-year-old Christin Beasley, of Willard.

___

4:45 p.m.

A strong band of storms has spawned more than 30 tornadoes across the central U.S., damaging homes in Oklahoma, demolishing a racetrack grandstand in Missouri and drenching waterlogged states with more water and more flooding.

The severe weather system started in the southern Plains Monday night and moved to the northeast. Missouri and parts of Illinois and Arkansas are in the crosshairs Tuesday.

By Wednesday the storm will move into Great Lakes region and weaken. But another storm system is gathering steam for later this week, potentially covering an area from Texas to Chicago.

Patrick Marsh of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center says eyewitnesses reported 26 tornadoes Monday and six more Tuesday. One, near Tulsa, was a mile wide and wind was reportedly in the range of 111 mph to 135 mph.

___

4:25 p.m.

The Army Corps of Engineers says it plans to increase the rate of flow from a dam northwest of Tulsa by 60% after severe storms dropped up to 9 inches (22.86 centimeters) of rain in areas of the Arkansas River drainage basin in northeastern Oklahoma.

Corps hydrologist David Williams said Tuesday that water is flowing from Keystone Dam at the rate of 100,000 cubic feet (2831.7 cubic meters) per second. Williams says the flow will be increased to 160,000 cubic feet (4,530.7 cubic meters) to help lower the level of Keystone Lake, a popular recreational lake that's more than 20 feet (6 meters) above normal.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says the additional release will likely cause the Arkansas River in Tulsa to exceed flood levels and cause minor flooding.