The Latest: WHO considers ways to strengthen urgent response

  • Sumo stable master Nishikijima, left, receives his first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Ryogoku Kokugikan sporting arena, in Tokyo on Monday May 24, 2021. The arena, mainly used for sumo wrestling tournaments, is used as temporary inoculation venue for local residents age over 65 years old.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • Elderly residents of Sumida Ward wait at the standby station to receive their first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Ryogoku Kokugikan sporting arena, in Tokyo on Monday May 24, 2021. The arena, mainly used for sumo wrestling tournaments, is used as temporary inoculation venue for local residents age over 65 years old. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • People shop at a vegetable market in Jammu, India, Monday, May 24, 2021. India crossed another grim milestone Monday of more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of infections appeared to be easing in big cities but was swamping the poorer countryside. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • People line up to get tested for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Monday, May 24, 2021. India crossed another grim milestone Monday of more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of infections appeared to be easing in big cities but was swamping the poorer countryside. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
1 / 4

Virus Outbreak Japan Vaccinations

Sumo stable master Nishikijima, left, receives his first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Ryogoku Kokugikan sporting arena, in Tokyo on Monday May 24, 2021. The arena, mainly used for sumo wrestling tournaments, is used as temporary inoculation venue for local residents age over 65 years old.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GENEVA — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are among those rallying around efforts to strengthen the World Health Organization and the fight against pandemics as the U.N. agency opened its annual assembly with a draft resolution in the works that acknowledges missteps in the response to COVID-19.

The European Union and Vanuatu are behind the resolution that would create a working group on strengthening WHO’s readiness and response to health emergencies.

“We have to have institutions that are up to the task, that meet our ambitions,” Macron said by video during the mostly virtual meeting. WHO, he said, must be “robust” and “flexible” in times of emergency and crisis. “And it must be completely transparent to make sure that people trust the organization.”

Merkel threw her backing behind the idea of a “global health threat council” and said leaders should provide WHO with “lasting financial and personal support.”

The resolution would set up a six-person working group to report to the assembly next year. The text acknowledges “serious shortcomings” in the world’s ability to prepare, prevent, detect and respond to health emergencies.

___

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— India passes another grim milestone: 300,000 lost to the virus

Stories of the virus from a poor U.S. city that has been hit hard

— Japan opens mass vaccination centers in Olympics runup

— First steps to reopening for Berlin's clubs

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

LONDON - British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India.

Authorities in Britain have expressed concern in recent weeks that increasing cases of the Indian variant could jeopardize the U.K.’s so-far successful plan to reopen its economy. More than 2,880 cases of the Indian variant have been recorded in England, figures show.

The government has said the variant appears to be more transmissible, but there was still uncertainty about how concerning this was.

Jenny Harries, chief executive of the U.K. Health Security Agency, said officials in England are on track to proceed with the final stage of unlocking the country from June 21 if the public remains cautious.

___

PARIS — The French foreign minister says it’s possible that France will introduce stricter coronavirus restrictions for British visitors when tourism reopens this summer, to prevent the spread of a worrying virus variant first detected in India and causing concern in Britain.

The minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, suggested that Britain could be put in a health category of its own, somewhere in between the strictest measures that France is imposing on visitors from India and 15 other countries, and more relaxed requirements being readied for visitors from elsewhere.

Speaking Sunday, Le Drian said “health measures that are a bit stronger” could be applied for British tourists.

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s federal authorities on Sunday reported a decrease in COVID-19 deaths and new cases and decided to reopen tourist resorts from Monday but only for those who have either tested negative or got vaccinated.

As per the earlier decision of federal body, schools and higher education institution to open by Monday as well except for the southern Sindh province which opted to keep them closed for another two weeks.

Federal authorities reported 74 deaths due to COVID-19 and just over 3000 new cases of the virus in a single day.

The national body countering the spread of the virus urged people continue to adhere to the precautionary measures of mask wearing and maintaining physical distance at public places and during travel in public transport. They also stressed that people should get vaccinated.

___

BRASILIA, Brazil - Brazil’s health minister said the government is concerned about the coronavirus variant first identified in India after the first cases of it were confirmed in the South American country.

Marcelo Queiroga denied, however, that there was community transmission of the variant, which was first identified in Brazil in the northeastern state of Maranhão, where 100 people are being monitored. A case was also confirmed Saturday in Ceará state.

According to Queiroga, 600,000 rapid tests will be sent to Maranhão to monitor the variant’s possible spread and he said health barriers would be implemented at airports, highways and roads in Maranhao to contain its movement. All passengers passing through airports or borders in the northeastern state will have to take the rapid test.

Brazil suspended flights from India last week following the recommendation of the National Health Surveillance Agency.

___

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. - The Navajo Nation has reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

Tribal health officials said the latest figures released Saturday evening pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,767 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The known death toll now is at 1,299.

On Saturday, there were two new coronavirus cases on the reservation but no reported deaths.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated.

___

BOSTON — The number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Massachusetts is approaching 50%, state officials said.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said late Saturday that more than 3.4 million people in the state are fully vaccinated. Massachusetts has about 7 million residents.

The New England states have paced the nation in vaccinating residents against the virus, which has killed more than 580,000 Americans.

Massachusetts has the second highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents in the U.S. after Connecticut, and Maine is number three, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

___

Recommended Stories

  • Fury over "state piracy" as West weighs action against Belarus

    KYIV/VILNIUS (Reuters) -Western politicians accused Belarus on Monday of state piracy amounting to a "warlike act", searching for a way to retaliate that would match the gravity of the offence after Minsk forced an airliner down and arrested a dissident journalist. Sunday's action, in which a Belarusian warplane intercepted a Ryanair flight between European Union members Greece and Lithuania and forced it to land in Minsk, has few precedents, and denunciations were worded in the strongest terms. Belarus authorities arrested a passenger, 26-year-old Roman Protasevich, whose social media feed from exile has been one of the last remaining independent outlets for news about the country since a mass crackdown on dissent last year.

  • Central Bank Nerves, China Dodges Russia, Biden Battle: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.With the world barely through this crisis, central bankers are already wondering if a risk-taking binge is setting up the next one. Indeed, despite Beijing’s best efforts, asset bubbles are forming in ChinaIn the late 20th century, the prevailing wisdom was post-Communist countries should hasten transformation by pushing “Big Bang” price reforms. Had China listened, it may well have ended up like RussiaOne U.S. president after another promised to turn this Rust Belt city around. The latest proposal is bringing hope — and skepticismBack in February, the world was beating a path to Taiwan’s door for help to tackle a shortage of semiconductors. Now, Taiwan is paying the price for its lack of vaccines with a surge in infections. Indeed, data revisions leave it unsure where the outbreak is even headingChina never aimed to challenge the dollar’s status as the global reserve currency with the development of a digital yuan, said Xiaochuan Zhou, former governor of the People’s Bank of ChinaJapan’s new 10 trillion yen ($92 billion) university fund to boost advanced research should invest 60% to 70% of its money in stocksThe German economy is enduring a moment of flux as it tries to shake off the coronavirus crisis, just as the era of Chancellor Angela Merkel draws to a close. Meantime, Boris Johnson’s plan to unlock the U.K. economy appears on trackMixed returns -- Ziad Daoud analyzes what’s driving EM currenciesNigeria’s economic growth quickened as oil output started to recoverOne pillar of this year’s blistering commodities rally -- Chinese demand -- may be teeteringMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Just when they're needed most, Iran's doctors are leaving in droves

    Hit by pandemic exhaustion and plummeting incomes, Iran's healthcare professionals are emigrating in big numbers when the country can least afford it.

  • Why Indonesia's 'new Bali' is accused of trampling on human rights

    Indonesia hopes for tourism but UN experts and locals allege land grabbing and rights violations.

  • EU calls for probe after plane diverted to arrest journalist

    Western leaders decried the diversion of a plane to Belarus in order to arrest an opposition journalist as an act of piracy and terrorism. The European Union and others on Monday demanded an investigation into the dramatic forced landing of the Ryanair jet, which was traveling between two of the bloc’s member nations. The airline said Belarusian flight controllers told the crew there was a bomb threat against the plane as it was crossing through the country's airspace and ordered it to land in the capital of Minsk.

  • Thailand to tighten border controls after detecting South African COVID-19 variant

    Thai border controls will tighten after the discovery of three local cases of the South African COVID-19 variant stemming from illegal border crossings, authorities said on Sunday, as the country grapples to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak yet. The first local case of the South African variant, known as B.1.351, was detected on May 4 in a 32-year-old Thai man after he was visited by family who entered Thailand from Malaysia through an informal border crossing, the director-general of the disease control department said. Movement of people has been restricted in the affected district and only two other cases of the South African variant, out of 81 cases, have been detected there since the start of May, Opas Karnkawinpong said.

  • COVID: 11 companies fined for not ensuring employees work from home – MOM

    Eleven companies were fined for failing to ensure work-from-home as a default arrangement for employees who are able to do so, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on 24 May.

  • Virgin Galactic moves closer to space tourism

    For the first time in more than two years, Virgin Galactic, the space tourism firm backed by billionaire Richard Branson, conducted a successful spaceflight.Saturday's flight was only the third successful trip for the VSS Unity.The company marked the moment with a tweet: "Welcome to space."Virgin Galactic is in a space race for the futuristic space travel industry backed by other billionaires, including Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX.But Virgin Galactic has had its share of setbacks including many delays and a fatal 2014 crash.It is, however, pushing forward. It already has 600 customers signed up to fly to the edge of space for $250,000 a ticket.The 90-minute trip will take passengers some 60 miles above the Earth.Saturday's successful test flight marks a milestone that brings Branson one-step closer to his two-decade effort to fly paying customers into outer space.

  • Taiwan says considering extending COVID alert level

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is considering extending its second highest COVID-19 alert that was due to expire at the end of the week, the health minister said on Monday, as he reported a further increase in domestic cases despite tighter social restrictions. However, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung also said an infection peak was registered last Monday and should continue to decline. "Judging from the trend of confirmed cases, it seems that the peak has reached a certain point," Chen said.

  • NFL analyst believes Najee Harris could be Steelers’ savior

    Former Alabama running back Najee Harris did wonders for the Crimson Tide offense, but can he replicate that at the professional level wi...

  • China Targets ‘Speculators and Hoarders’ to Stop Commodity Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- China stepped up its fight against soaring commodities prices, summoning top executives to a meeting that threatened severe punishment for violations ranging from excessive speculation to spreading fake news.The government will show “zero tolerance” for monopoly behavior and hoarding, the National Development and Reform Commission said after leaders of top metals producers were called to a meeting in Beijing with multiple government departments on Sunday.The push to rein in surging metals prices rippled across markets -- with steel dropping as much as 6% and iron ore tumbling by close to the daily limit -- before prices steadied later in the session. Most base metals were also under pressure.“With policy risk shifting toward government intervention, prices will surely be affected by market sentiment,” said Li Ye, an analyst at Shenyin Wanguo Futures Co. in Shanghai. “The rapid surge in commodity prices has badly affected manufacturers and market orders, leading to losses and defaults.”There’s been a steady drumbeat of government warnings about the consequences of commodity prices that are near the highest level in almost a decade. But aside from changes to trading rules at futures exchanges, there hasn’t been a lot of action. Beijing is likely to face a “potential exhaustion of policy options” to restrain the rally, Citigroup Inc. said in a note.In targeting commodity prices, authorities are fighting trends over which they have only partial control as the world economy reboots with supply chains stretched. The government is also tackling the consequences of its own efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which have contributed to price gains.The NDRC’s statement is the toughest comment yet from the government, which started warning about higher raw-materials prices in April. The officials from the iron ore, steel, copper and aluminum firms that met with five state agencies in Beijing on Sunday were told excessive speculation and rising international prices were to blame for recent advances.Key enterprises should “actively fulfill their social responsibilities” and take the lead in maintaining market order, the NDRC said in a statement. “Do not collude with each other to manipulate the prices, fabricate and disseminate price increase information, and do not hoard and drive up prices.”There’s been an unusual amount of attention from policy makers on commodities in recent weeks. China’s factory-gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in April, sparking concerns that costlier raw materials could hamper the economic recovery or feed into higher consumer prices.The deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China pledged a “basically stable” yuan in a statement on Sunday, right after another central bank official said the currency should appreciate to offset the rising cost of commodity imports. The comments from the official were later deleted.The drive to tackle rising materials prices comes after China’s V-shaped demand rebound last year helped ignite a global commodities rally. Stimulus support for metal-intensive sectors is showing signs of cresting, however, and authorities are now starting to worry about imported inflation.That Beijing is also dealing with a problem partly of its own making is most evident in steel, where prices spiked to records after the government set targets on output curbs and ordered production to fall this year. Instead, output surged to record levels in April.“Another week, another Chinese government announcement trying to soothe the self-inflicted wounds caused by regular statements on steel capacity reforms, which fueled steel prices and margins,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities.Chinese steel rebar futures closed 2.7% lower. Hot-rolled coil fell 3.2% and iron ore dropped 3%, after earlier being down more than 7%. Base metals were mostly lower, with aluminum dropping 1.2% to $2,342 a ton as of 10:50 a.m. on the London Metal Exchange.Copper traded little changed at $9,899 a ton, after losing as much as 0.9% earlier. Prices slid 3.5% last week, the most since September.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The red meat issue Biden won't touch

    The administration wants to dramatically shrink farmers’ climate footprint. But Biden’s top officials aren’t talking about serious changes to America’s meat industry.

  • Andrew Yang goes ‘Numb’ when asked to name a Jay-Z song

    New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang found himself dumbstruck when asked to name his favorite Jay-Z song after claiming in an interview with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, that he’s a fan of the rapper’s music, according to HotNewHipHop. “I listened to a lot of hip-hop during like the 90s and 2000s,” Yang responded when asked what he’s been “vibing to” lately, emphasizing his affinity for Jay-Z and Nas. “Yes,” Yang replied after an awkward pause.

  • Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet hit historic marks with win at COTA

    Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet both hit heady milestones with a win on Sunday during NASCAR‘s inaugural race on the 3.41-mile, 20-turn road course at The Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. RELATED: Chase Elliott wins at COTA | Official race results Hendrick tied Richard Petty Enterprises for the most team victories in the NASCAR […]

  • Penny-farthing bike makes a comeback during the pandemic

    The return of a big-wheeled bike from another century became a trend during the pandemic, and bike shops saw high demand for these penny-farthing bicycles. Ian Lee reports.

  • Record-setting cargo ship to dock in Savannah and Charleston next week. When to see it

    The owner of CMA CGM Marco Polo, which is nearly as long as the Empire State Building is tall, is holding a photo contest at each port of call.

  • Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

    HSBC has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers, because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters. Europe's biggest bank's stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world's biggest and best-known, Bitcoin, has tumbled nearly 50% from the year's high, after China cracked down on mining the currency and prominent advocate Elon Musk tempered his support. HSBC's stance also contrasts with rival banks such as Goldman Sachs, which Reuters in March reported had restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk.

  • Conservatives expand gambling, Miami reps break rank, and state COVID testing comes to a close

    It’s Monday, May 24, and we’re back. It’s been a festive few weeks in Florida politics as state legislators are fresh off a special session to bring new gambling games to Florida, and next year’s election season is starting to heat up.

  • A top Black Lives Matter activist is in critical condition after being shot in the head in central London

    Sasha Johnson's colleagues said she had received multiple death threats. The Met Police said there was so far "nothing to suggest" she was targeted.

  • China marathon: Fans mourn top runners killed in deadly race

    Many pay tribute to the athletes who died in the controversial ultramarathon that killed 21 people.