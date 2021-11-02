The Latest: 'Fossil of the Day' awards underway at COP26

·5 min read

The latest on U.N. climate summit COP26:

GLASGOW, Scotland — Environmentalists have launched their traditional “Fossil of the Day” awards at the U.N. climate conference, with Britain and Australia the first to receive the questionable honor.

Climate Action Network, an umbrella group of hundreds of non-governmental organizations, said many observers who had traveled long distances to attend the summit were prevented from reaching meetings because of lengthy lines. When they tried to log on from elsewhere, technical problems prevented them from connecting, CAN said.

It urged the host country to improve organization so civil society groups can participate in the talks.

Australia received the second “fossil” for recently approving three new coal projects even as it claimed to be stepping up its efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, CAN said.

___

GLASGOW, Scotland — Cyprus’ president says his government is working with neighboring countries to come up with a regional action plan aimed at tackling climate change in the east Mediterranean and the Middle East.

Nicos Anastasiades told the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow on Tuesday that 240 scientists from the Middle East and Europe are already working to prepare policy recommendations, measures and “specific solutions” for the region that has been classified a “global climate change hot-spot.”

Anastasiades said in the next few months, a meeting of regional ministers will precede a leaders’ summit that will endorse the action plan and set up monitoring mechanisms to ensure “implementation of our commitments.”

Cyprus hosted a regional climate change conference last month that underscored the need for a speedy switch in the Middle East and the east Mediterranean from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources because greenhouse gas emissions are helping to drive up regional temperatures faster than in many other inhabited parts of the world.

___

GLASGOW, Scotland — Ecuador’s president has announced that his country is expanding the marine reserve around the Galapagos Islands by almost half.

President Guillermo Lasso told the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow on Tuesday that the government has agreed with the fishery, tourism and conservation sectors to establish a new marine reserve in the Galapagos Islands of 60,000 square kilometers (more than 23,000 square miles).

Lasso said this would be added to an existing marine reserve of about 130,000 square kilometers (50,000 square miles).

Experts says oceans are particularly vulnerable to climate change and the Galapagos Islands are considered one of the world’s biodiversity jewels.

___

GLASGOW, Scotland — More than 100 countries are pledging to end deforestation, which scientists say is a major driver of climate change.

Britain hailed the commitment as the first big achievement of the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow.

But campaigners say they need to see the detail -- such promises have been made, and broken, before.

The U.K. government said it has received commitments from leaders representing more than 85% of the world’s forests to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030.

More than $19 billion in public and private funds have been pledged toward the plan, which is backed by countries including Brazil, China, Colombia, Congo, Indonesia, Russia and the United States.

___

GLASGOW, Scotland — The mayors of Seattle and Freetown in Sierra Leone greeted each other like long lost sisters on a train hurtling toward Glasgow.

They have been bonded by years of Zoom calls and collaboration in the fight against climate change. They lead cities on different sides of the economic and climate divide.

One is in the cool and northwestern corner of the one of the world’s richest nations. The other is the capital of an impoverished country in the tropics of west Africa.

But Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Freetown counterpart Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr are both on the front lines of global warming and they are working to ensure their cities are prepared for rising sea levels, torrential rains and extreme heat.

___

POINTE-AUX-CHENES, Louisiana — Faith leaders and activists across the world are increasingly joining the fight against climate change driven by a moral imperative to preserve creation for future generations.

Christian pastors have joined forces with Native American tribes to protect their hurricane-prone coastal lands as climate change contributes to rising sea levels.

Hindu groups joined river cleanups. And mosques organized tree-planting campaigns. But they believe systemic change to protect those most vulnerable to the climate crisis must also come from world leaders.

___

BEIJING — China is the largest contributor to global warming and China’s people are already suffering the brunt of climate change.

Historic floods that destroyed farms this summer in the country’s agricultural heartland are a preview of the kind of extreme conditions the country is likely to face as the planet warms.

Chinese government reports also predict rising sea levels will threaten major coastal cities while melting glaciers imperil western China’s water supply. Those with the least resources to adapt are often on the frontlines of suffering in a common pattern around the world. As one farmer in Henan province said, “Ordinary people suffer most.”

___

GLASGOW, Scotland — President Joe Biden is seeking to whip up climate change-fighting efforts abroad at a time when his own climate legislation at home is again in limbo.

Biden is attending a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, for a second and final day Tuesday. He’s due to promote global efforts to preserve forests and stem methane leaks before flying home to Washington.

But Biden’s climate efforts on the global stage are playing out as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has again raised doubts about Biden’s social spending package, including its $555 billion in climate provisions.

___

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming.

Methane packs a stronger short-term climate punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was being announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. It would tighten methane regulations for the oil and gas sector and crack down on leaks from pipelines.

A proposed rule would for the first time target emissions from existing oil and gas wells nationwide, rather than focus only on new wells.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nearly 90 countries join pact to slash planet-warming methane emissions

    Nearly 90 countries have joined a U.S.- and EU-led effort to slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels, a pact aimed at tackling one of the main causes of climate change, a senior Biden administration official said. Methane is the main greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide. It has a higher heat-trapping potential than CO2 but breaks down in the atmosphere faster - meaning that cutting methane emissions can have a rapid impact on reining in global warming.

  • U.S. civil rights leader Jesse Jackson in hospital with injury

    Jackson, 80, has been a leader of the U.S. civil rights movement since the mid-1960s and was with Martin Luther King when he was assassinated in 1968. "We can confirm that Rev. Jackson was taken to the hospital by a university administrator," the university, based in the U.S. capital, said on Twitter https://bit.ly/3GIMomj.

  • Climate change is now the main driver of increasing wildfire weather, study finds

    New study says climate change is essentially two-thirds to 88% responsible for the conditions driving wildfire woes in the western United States.

  • Nintendo to make 20% fewer switch consoles because of chip shortage -Nikkei

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Nintendo Co. will make 20% fewer Switch games consoles than planned in the year to March 31 because of shortages of semiconductors and other components, the Nikkei business daily reported. Switch production for the business year will be around 24 million units, the paper reported, without saying where it obtained the information. Nintendo last month launched an upgraded Switch to extend the life of the aging device, but chip shortages are throwing the production plans of global electronic makers into disarray.

  • Over 100 countries vow to end deforestation at climate talks

    More than 100 countries pledged Tuesday to end deforestation in the coming decade — a promise that experts say would be critical to limiting climate change but one that has been made and broken before. Britain hailed the commitment as the first big achievement of the U.N. climate conference known as COP26 taking place this month in the Scottish city of Glasgow. The U.K. government said it has received commitments from leaders representing more than 85% of the world’s forests to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030.

  • Michael Bloomberg: coal burning is the greatest cause of climate change

    Michael Bloomberg outlines his plans to combat climate change in a new Yahoo Finance op-ed.&nbsp;

  • Thousands of New York City Workers to Lose Pay as Vaccine Mandate Starts Monday

    Just over 90% of the city’s workforce has gotten at least one Covid-19 shot, with thousands getting their first dose Friday and over the weekend, according to city officials.

  • COVID-19 still rages, but some U.S. states reject federal funds to help

    As the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic burns through the rural U.S. state of Idaho, health officials say they don’t have enough tests to track the disease’s spread or sufficient medical workers to help the sick. The state’s Republican-led legislature this year voted down $40 million in federal aid available for COVID-19 testing in schools. Another $1.8 billion in pandemic-related federal assistance is sitting idle in the state treasury, waiting for lawmakers to deploy it.

  • COVID-19 deaths hit another daily record in hard-hit Russia

    Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit another daily record Tuesday, four days since a nationwide order for many Russians to stay off work took effect. Russia's state coronavirus task force reported 39,008 new confirmed cases and 1,178 COVID-19 deaths. The task force has reported record daily infections or deaths almost every day for the last month.

  • 'One minute to midnight': UK's Johnson on climate

    Hosting the United Nations' COP26 summit, Johnson is hoping to keep alive a target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels - the limit scientists say would avoid its most destructive consequences.But it will be no easy task as Johnson found at a meeting of leaders from 20 of the word's biggest economies over the weekend. The Group of 20 agreed on the need for "meaningful and effective" action to limit global warming but offered few concrete commitments."Humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change. It's one minute to midnight and we need to act now," Johnson said ahead of the summit. Saying Britain wanted to lead by example, Johnson will make a commitment to increase the finance the country provides to developing countries, which often face the worst environmental impacts, by 1 billion pounds ($1.36 million) by 2025 to tackle climate change.

  • U.S. CDC advisers to vote on COVID-19 vaccine in young children

    The United States could begin administering Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 as soon as Wednesday after a panel of outside experts votes on Tuesday on how broadly the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) should recommend its use in the age group. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization of the vaccine in the age group on Friday, but CDC Director Rochelle Walensky must make her recommendations before it can be rolled out. While the vote from the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will be considered by Walensky, she disregarded their advice last month, when she issued a broader recommendation for booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine than the panel had supported.

  • Nigeria Ikoyi building collapse: Race to find survivors

    Rescuers have worked through the night in Lagos, with many people feared trapped under rubble.

  • John Oliver Criticizes Fox News’ Coverage of Homelessness: ‘Alarmism Is Their Whole Thing’ (Video)

    "Last Week Tonight" host urges a change in perception of unhoused people

  • Migration of Millions of Red Crabs Kicks Off on Christmas Island

    Red crab migration season, which sees millions of crabs make their way to the ocean to breed, has kicked off on Australia’s Christmas Island, images posted on November 1 show.These photographs, posted by Parks Australia, show the crustaceans as they crawl over a bridge on their journey from the forests to the shore.The crabs set out at the same time, according to the agency, with the exact timing and speed of the migration determined by the phase of the moon.In the post, Parks Australia said: “The crabs are well and truly on the move and the crab bridge is heaving.” Credit: Parks Australia via Storyful

  • COP26: World leaders promise to end deforestation by 2030

    More than 100 nations - including Brazil, Russia and Indonesia - sign COP26's first major deal.

  • EPA phased out a toxic pesticide in 2010. Before Trump left office, it was approved for Florida citrus.

    Although effective, aldicarb carries risks. The EPA's approval for Florida citrus groves said a granule could kill birds and mammals.

  • Fight over Stan Kroenke indemnity agreement would be resolved by Roger Goodell, in theory

    The litigation arising from the relocation of the Rams to Los Angeles has created significant potential liability for the NFL. Last week, Club Oligarch learned that Rams owner Stan Kroenke is considering reneging on the commitment to cover all expenses arising from the lawsuit filed against the league. Per a source with knowledge of the [more]

  • Jennifer Lopez and Eminem perform with LL Cool J for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

    Jennifer Lopez and Eminem joined LL Cool J to perform during his 2021 induction ceremony.

  • Yahoo pulls out of China amid 'challenging' environment

    Yahoo Inc. on Tuesday said it has pulled its services from China, citing an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.” The company said in a statement that its services were no longer accessible from mainland China as of Nov. 1. “In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1," the statement read.

  • Rampant corruption crippled Afghanistan. The international community did little to help.

    The failure to address corruption in Afghanistan reflects the international community's superficial efforts to promote world peace and security.