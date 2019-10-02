The Latest: Marchers protest Guyger 10-year murder sentence

Botham Jean's mother, Allison Jean, speaks about her son during sentencing testimony for former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger in 204th District Court at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Guyger, who shot her black unarmed neighbor Botham Jean to death after, she said, mistaking his apartment for her own, was convicted of murder Tuesday. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a former Dallas police officer convicted of murder in the shooting death of her neighbor inside his apartment (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Dozens of protesters marched through parts of downtown Dallas to protest the 10-year sentence given to a white former police officer convicted of murder in the shooting death of her black neighbor.

The demonstrators Wednesday night sometimes blocked traffic on heavily traveled streets outside the courts building where Amber Guyger was sentenced and through the western section of downtown.

One woman was taken into custody after it appeared she didn’t follow police orders to clear the street and move to the sidewalk.

Guyger, who was convicted of murder Tuesday, said she mistook Botham Jean’s apartment for hers and thought he was an intruder before shooting him in September 2018.

About 30 protesters chanted “No justice, no peace; no racist police” and “Amber alert!” as they marched through the streets surrounded by up to a dozen police officers, some in riot gear.

Around 20 other demonstrators remained outside the courts building and jail.

As a police helicopter circled overhead, officers tried to keep the marchers on the sidewalks and out of the paths of cars.

___

8:30 p.m.

The statement of forgiveness by Botham Jean’s younger brother to the former police officer who shot and killed his sibling drew acclaim from the congregation of a church where Jean led the singing.

Brandt Jean made his victim’s impact statement Wednesday afternoon after a jury sentenced Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison for murder in the death of his older brother.

The video of the statement was shown at the Dallas West Church of Christ, where the Jean family gathered to worship Wednesday night.

When the video showed the 18-year-old embrace Guyger in a gesture of forgiveness and healing, the congregation broke into applause and “amens.” Some cried openly.

___

6:30 p.m.

The judge overseeing the trial of a white Dallas police officer convicted of killing her black neighbor in his apartment hugged the former officer after jurors sentenced her to 10 years in prison.

Judge Tammy Kemp hugged Amber Guyger on Wednesday after the brother of the victim forgave Guyger and hugged her in front of the packed courtroom.

Brandt Jean, whose brother, Botham Jean, lived in the fourth-floor apartment directly above Guyger’s, told Guyger that his brother would have wanted her to turn her life over to Christ and that if she asks God for forgiveness, she will get it.

The jury convicted Guyger of murder in the September 2018 killing, which Guyger attributed to mistaking Jean’s apartment for her own.

___

4:45 p.m.

The brother of a man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own home has forgiven and hugged her in the courtroom where she was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Addressing Amber Guyger in the courtroom Wednesday after the jury sentenced her to a decade behind bars for killing his brother, Botham Jean, Brandt Jean said he thinks that his brother would want Guyger to give her life to Christ.

He said, “I love you as a person. I don’t wish anything bad on you.”

He then asked the judge, “I don’t know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug?”

The judge said he could and Jean and Guyger embraced in front of the courtroom as Guyger sobbed.

___

4:25 p.m.

The 10-year prison sentence given to a white Dallas police officer for the killing of her black neighbor was met with boos and jeers from people in the hallway outside the courtroom.

The jury that convicted Amber Guyger of murder in the killing of Botham Jean on Tuesday sentenced her to a decade behind bars. It could have sentenced her to anywhere from two years to life in prison.

As Jean’s family walked out of the courtroom after the hearing, the group in the hallway began a chant of, “No justice! No peace!” Two black women hugged each other and cried.

Sheriff’s deputies cleared the hallway outside the courtroom before more officers escorted Guyger’s family out and down a side staircase.

Guyger said she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own, which was one floor below his, and mistook him for a burglar.

___

4:05 p.m.

A white Dallas police officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting her unarmed, black neighbor in his home.