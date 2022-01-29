Latest COVID-19 Case Numbers In Chatham Through Jan 28

CHATHAM, NJ — COVID-19 cases in Chatham and in the Northwest region overall where Morris County's numbers are tallied, appear to be ebbing, according to the newest data.

At the local level in Chatham Borough, there were 55 new cases between the week of Jan. 14 through Jan. 21. On Jan. 21 through 28, there were 33 new cases, the county of Morris reported.

Chatham Township reflected a similar case count downturn. During the week of Jan. 14 and 21, there were 70 new cases. In the week of Jan. 21 and 28 there were 48 new cases.

Regionally, during the week of Jan. 15, the COVID-19 Activity Level Report (CALI) for the northwest region — which includes totals from Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Warren counties — has experienced a significant drop. The region switched on Jan. 22 —the latest report — from a "red" or "very high" level to an "orange" or "high level." For the week of Jan. 22, the case rate dipped regionally to 72.36 per 100,000 from 121.49 during the week of Jan. 15. On the Jan. 8 report, the regional case rate was 255.97 per 100,000.

In Chatham's schools, the COVID-19 dashboard has showed the new and positive case counts slowing down. During the week of Jan. 24, there were 11 new cases at the high school between staff and students. At the middle school, it was 19. At the Lafayette School it was 8. Milton Avenue School remained unchanged with three for the reporting period. Southern Boulevard School showed four new cases. Washington Avenue School had two new cases.

The case count between Dec. 15 and Jan. 10 had been about 500, Superintendent Michael LaSusa said at the district’s first board of education meeting on Jan. 10.

The school district’s most current figures are below:

COVID-19 cases are beginning to ebb within Chatham's schools. (Courtesy School District of the Chathams)









Borough hall, however, has stayed closed to the public since Jan. 3, following the uptick of coronavirus cases county and statewide. There is a contactless system in place, with a drop box at the building for permit applications and mail.

See below for Chatham borough and township’s cumulative case counts since the pandemic’s start in March 2020:

Towns Jan. 28 Jan. 21 Jan. 14 Jan. 7 Dec. 29 Chatham Borough 1,357 1,324 1,269 1,114 913 Chatham Township 1,704 1,656 1,586 1,408 1,174

See figures below among the most recent Northwest region CALI reports:

See positive COVID-19 totals for Morris County (figures since March 2020). The case tally comes from the county's website, with the deaths from the state's dashboard:

Jan. 28 Jan. 21 Jan. 14 Jan. 7

Cases 91,757 89,582 85,274 78,036 Deaths 1,171 (Jan. 29) 1,150 1,109 1,086





