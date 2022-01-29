Latest COVID-19 Case Numbers For Mendham, Chester Through Jan. 28

MENDHAM, NJ — COVID-19 cases in Mendham and Chester — and in the Northwest region overall where Morris County's numbers are tallied —appear to be ebbing, according to the newest data.

From Jan. 21 and 28, there was a 2,175 case count climb between those two dates. From Jan. 14 to 21, the new positive case counts were 4,308 cases. Between Jan. 7 and 14, there was a 7,238 jump in new positive cases countywide, according to information from the county of Morris.

At a more local level, both Chesters and Mendhams saw lower case counts between the two weeks, the county also reported.

In Chester Borough, there were 14 new cases between Jan. 21 and 28, according to the county. The week of Jan. 14 and 21, there were 13 new cases. From Jan. 7 to 14, there were 19 new positive cases.

Chester Township had 30 new cases from Jan. 21 and 28. There were 49 new cases between Jan. 14 and 21. There were 97 new positive cases between Jan. 7 and 14.

In the Mendhams, there were fewer new cases during each of the weeks. For Mendham Borough, there were 30 new cases between Jan. 21 and 28. There were 44 from Jan. 14 and 21. There were 71 new cases from Jan. 7 through 14.

Mendham Township had 24 new cases between Jan. 21 and 28. From Jan. 14 through 21, there were 59 new cases. Between Jan. 7 and 14 there were 85 new cases.

Regionally, during the week of Jan. 15, the COVID-19 Activity Level Report (CALI) for the northwest region — which includes totals from Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Warren counties — has experienced a significant drop. The region switched on Jan. 22 —the latest report — from a "red" or "very high" level to an "orange" or "high level." For the week of Jan. 22, the case rate dipped regionally to 72.36 per 100,000 from 121.49 during the week of Jan. 15. On the Jan. 8 report, the regional case rate was 255.97 per 100,000.

See below for Chester and Mendham borough and townships' cumulative case counts since the pandemic’s start in March 2020:

Towns Jan. 28 Jan. 21 Jan. 14 Jan. 7 Dec. 29 Chester Borough 292 278 265 246 204 Chester Township 1,121 1,091 1,042 945 799 Mendham Borough 795 765 721 650 550 Mendham Township 794 770 711 626 517

See figures below between the recent Northwest region CALI reports:

See positive COVID-19 totals for Morris County (figures since March 2020). The case tally comes from the county's website, with the deaths from the state's dashboard:

Jan. 28 Jan. 21 Jan. 14 Jan. 7

Cases 91,757 89,582 85,274 78,036 Deaths 1,171 (Jan. 29) 1,150 1,109 1,086





This article originally appeared on the Mendham-Chester Patch