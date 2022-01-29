Latest COVID-19 Case Numbers In Long Valley Through Jan. 28

LONG VALLEY, NJ — COVID-19 cases in Long Valley — and in the Northwest region overall where Morris County's numbers are tallied —appear to be ebbing, according to the newest data.

From Jan. 21 and 28, there was a 2,175 case count climb between those two dates. From Jan. 14 to 21, the new positive case counts were 4,308 cases. Between Jan. 7 and 14, there was a 7,238 jump in new positive cases countywide, according to information from the county of Morris.

At a more local level, new case counts in Washington Township have dropped from week to week. The county of Morris reports showed 87 new cases between Jan. 21 and 28. There were 138 from Jan. 14 and 21. There were previously 280 new positive cases between Jan. 7 and 14.

For a current breakdown of cases in the Washington Township Schools, click here.

Regionally, during the week of Jan. 15, the COVID-19 Activity Level Report (CALI) for the northwest region — which includes totals from Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Warren counties — has experienced a significant drop. The region switched on Jan. 22 —the latest report — from a "red" or "very high" level to an "orange" or "high level." For the week of Jan. 22, the case rate dipped regionally to 72.36 per 100,000 from 121.49 during the week of Jan. 15. On the Jan. 8 report, the regional case rate was 255.97 per 100,000.

See below for Washington Township's cumulative case counts since the pandemic’s start in March 2020:

Jan. 28 Jan. 21 Jan. 14 Jan. 7 Dec. 29 Washington Township 2,795 2,708 2,570 2,290 1,927

See figures below among the Northwest region's most recent CALI reports:

See positive COVID-19 totals for Morris County (figures since March 2020). The case tally comes from the county's website, with the deaths from the state's dashboard:

Jan. 28 Jan. 21 Jan. 14 Jan. 7

Cases 91,757 89,582 85,274 78,036 Deaths 1,171 (Jan. 29) 1,150 1,109 1,086

Questions or comments about this story? Have a news tip? Contact me at: jennifer.miller@patch.com.

This article originally appeared on the Long Valley Patch