Latest COVID-19 Case Numbers In Hackettstown Through Jan. 28

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ —New COVID-19 case counts in Warren County appear to be slowing down, based on the latest data from the county and the state.

Although there has been a downturn, the county of Warren opened a new testing center on Wednesday. The center is expected to stay open in Belvidere every Monday through Thursday until March 24.

The decline has been reflective in the county's new daily case average. On. Jan. 26 it was 60. On Jan. 19 it was 120. The week before that on Jan. 12, it was 194. On Jan. 5, the weekly new positive case count average was 179. In late December, the daily average countywide was 67 new cases each day.

There was a slight uptick in deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the county's latest report. On Jan. 26, there were two new deaths reported over the prior week. The Jan. 19 report showed "no new confirmed or probable deaths" over the last week. In the week-ending Jan. 12, there were nine COVID-19 deaths, with one probable.

On Jan. 29, New Jersey’s Department of Health logged Warren county's cumulative COVID-19 total death toll since March 2020 at 282. On Jan. 22, the count was at 274. On Jan. 14, there were 270 total deaths attributed to the coronavirus; and on Jan. 7, it was 254.

See positive COVID-19 totals below for Warren County (figures since March 2020). The new, positive case tally comes from the county's website, with the deaths from the state's dashboard:

Jan. 26 Jan. 19 Jan. 12 Jan. 5

Cases 17,800 17,385 16,551 15,193 Deaths 282 (Jan. 29) 274 (Jan. 22) 270 (Jan. 14) 254 (Jan. 7)



In Hackettstown specifically, there has been a minor downturn in the rise of new cases. Between Jan. 19 and 26, there were 39 new cases. Between Jan. 12 and 19, there were 96. Between Jan. 5 and 12, there were 100 new cases. See more details about Hackettstown below:

Since March 2020 Jan. 26 Jan. 19 Jan. 12 Jan. 5 New cases 1,825 1,786 1,690 1,590 Known recoveries 1,766 1,638 1,516 1,320

Regionally, during the week of Jan. 15, the COVID-19 Activity Level Report (CALI) for the northwest region — which includes totals from Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and Warren counties — has experienced a significant drop. The region switched on Jan. 22 —the latest report — from a "red" or "very high" level to an "orange" or "high level." For the week of Jan. 22, the case rate dipped regionally to 72.36 per 100,000 from 121.49 during the week of Jan. 15. On the Jan. 8 report, the regional case rate was 255.97 per 100,000.

See figures below among the Northwest region's latest CALI reports:

