Do you need the latest COVID-19 shot? Erie doctor says it depends on several factors

Dr. David Hutzel considers himself a middle-of-the-road physician when it comes to advocating for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The UPMC Hamot physician credits the earlier vaccines with saving millions of lives, but he doesn't suggest that every patient get the latest COVID-19 shot.

"I talk with the patient if they ask about the new vaccine," said Hutzel, who treats patients at Greenfield Internal Medicine-West. "If they are relatively healthy, have already had four or five COVID shots and maybe had COVID a couple of times, I tell them they already have pretty good immunity."

Patients appear to be listening to doctors who are offering similar advice. Only 14% of adults nationwide have received the new COVID-19 vaccine as of Nov. 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Erie County-specific data is not available for the new vaccine, which is designed to protect against more recent COVID-19 variants. But healthcare providers said they aren't seeing a surge of demand for the vaccine.

"The demand has been steady but I'd say it's split," said Jason Turba, a LECOM Health pharmacist who works at the health system's walk-in vaccination clinic. "A majority of people we see are over 65. ... While we do see some 25-, 30-year-olds who are health conscious, even some pediatric cases, it's mostly people 50 to 80."

The vaccination rate for people 65 and older is about 30%, the CDC reported.

Why are people avoiding the latest COVID-19 vaccine?

Reasons for the tepid vaccination rate likely include vaccine fatigue and opposition, milder versions of COVID-19 that have circulated in the past year, and a delay in vaccine shipment in September.

But there is concern that people who should get the vaccine, including the unvaccinated and those at risk of COVID-19 complications, won't roll up their sleeves.

"Getting the updated vaccine is important," said Dr. Kiet Ma, a Saint Vincent Hospital pulmonologist who treats COVID-19 patients. "I believe it will limit the spread of COVID and decrease a person's symptoms. We still don't have good treatment options. Yes, we have Paxlovid and other antivirals at the onset of illness, but the hospital treatments are still the same as they were."

Hutzel said another reason he recommends the vaccine on a case-by-case basis is he has seen some COVID-19 vaccine reactions among his patients.

"I have seen some weird stuff happen, like skin rashes and blood clots," Hutzel said. "I'm not a conspiracy theorist, and the vaccine has saved so many lives, but I have had some patients not respond well to the vaccine."

The latest COVID-19 vaccine is available at many physician offices. Walk-in vaccinations are offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the LECOM Center for Health & Aging, 3910 Schaper Ave.

