Latest COVID Cases In Pinole, Hercules

PINOLE AND HERCULES, CA — As local residents count down to the lifting of mask requirements in Contra Costa County, the number of cases reported locally continue to rise.

According to statistics updated on Thursday, Contra Costa County has reported 182,848 confirmed cases of COVID, and 1,141 deaths.

Hercules has reported 3,886 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 330 in the past two weeks.

Pinole has reported 3,077 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 244 in the past two weeks.

According to county data, 88.9 percent of Contra Costa deaths were in unvaccinated people.

This article originally appeared on the Pinole-Hercules Patch