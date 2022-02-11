Latest COVID Deaths, Cases In Fremont

FREMONT, CA — As Fremont residents look forward to the lifting of mask restrictions in Alameda County next Tuesday, COVID continues to take a toll on local residents.

In Alameda County, Thursday's statistics show there have been 243,964 confirmed cases of COVID since the start of the pandemic and 1,678 deaths. Another 18 deaths were recorded on Thursday.

Fremont has reported 24,705 cases and 173 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

While the indoor mask mandate will lift for vaccinated people next week, masks will still be required for unvaccinated people ages 2 and up, as well as in schools, health care facilities, homeless shelters and on public transit.

