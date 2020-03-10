The Latest: UN: China air quality better amid outbreak

Medical personnel works inside one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures outside the hospital of Brescia, Northern Italy, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak sweeping the globe:

The head of the U.N. weather agency says decreased energy use due to the coronavirus is improving air quality in China and demonstrates the impact that human emissions are having.

World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas made the comment at a U.N. briefing Tuesday, where he showed satellite pictures of the much cleaner air quality over China on Jan. 30, 2020 compared to January 2019.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the virus is expected to be temporary while climate change will remain for decades and requires constant action.

He was responding to a question on the possibility of the global coronavirus outbreak cutting greenhouse gas emissions this year, with decreased energy use, planes grounded and international trade squeezed, and the effect on climate change as soon as the economy bounces back.

Guterres said they should not overestimate the fact that emissions have been reduced for some months.

___

A British health minister has the new coronavirus — the first UK lawmaker to be diagnosed with the disease.

Nadine Dorries, a junior minister in the Department of Health, said she is self-isolating as she recovers.

The Times of London reported that Dorries first showed symptoms on Friday and had since worked in Parliament, held meetings with constituents and attended an International Women's Day reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Britain has confirmed 373 cases of COVID-19, and six deaths.

___

The Coachella music festival in Southern California has been postponed amid virus concerns.

The festival is organized by concert promoter Goldenvoice, which released a statement Tuesday saying it will be rescheduled for two weekends in October.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean had been scheduled to headline the April festival, which attracts tens of thousands to the desert community of Indio, California, and the nearby cities of Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage.

The festival is held over two weekends has a reputation for eye-popping performances, including Beyoncé’s 2018 set that became the Netflix film “Homecoming,” and the 2012 debut of a “hologram” of late rapper Tupac Shakur. This year’s festival was set to reunite Rage Against the Machine -- which performed at the first Coachella festival in 1999.

Goldenvoice also puts on the country music festival Stagecoach in Indio. This year’s Stagecoach will move from April 24-26 to Oct. 23-25. The festival's headliners are Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church.

Two people infected with COVID-19 have died in California.

___

Authorities in Washington state have reported two new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total there to at least 24.

A statement Tuesday from Public Health – Seattle & King County also said officials are working with 10 long-term care facilities where residents or employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The new deaths reported were a woman in her 80s, a resident of a nursing and rehabilitation center in Issaquah, Washington, who died Sunday and a man in his 80s, a resident of a Seattle senior center, who died Monday.

Of the deaths in Washington state at least 19 have been tied to another nursing home, the Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington.

The virus has infected more than 800 people in the U.S. and killed at least 29. New Jersey reported its first coronavirus death Tuesday.

___

This item has been corrected to reflect that at least 29 have died in the U.S., not 30.

___

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she talked to other top leaders of EU member states and the European Commission at a video conference Tuesday evening and explained what her country is doing to contain the spread of the virus and also how the government is financially supporting companies that have been especially hard hit by the outbreak.

She stressed that a coordinated fight against the outbreak among the Europeans is of big significance as well as an international effort to find and develop vaccines against the virus.

A written statement said that the other leaders also stressed that European cooperation in the battle against the coronavirus was much needed.

___

Fearing a significant increase of the number of COVID-19 cases, Albanian authorities on Tuesday took rigid measures closing all centers where people may gather.