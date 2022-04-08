The Latest CT Virus Numbers Are Out ... How Does Tolland Stack Up?

TOLLAND, CT — Coronavirus cases are once again on the rise in Connecticut, with 25 towns in the state’s red alert zone for infection rates.



Tolland had 9.8 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 6.60 percent between March 20 and April 4, according to the state Department of Public Health. There were 8.8 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period.

It’s important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.

Tolland recorded 5 new coronavirus cases between April 1 and 7, according to DPH’s preliminary data.

