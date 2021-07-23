The Latest: SAfrican race walker banned 4 years for doping

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

South African race walker Lebogang Shange has been banned for four years for doping and will miss the Tokyo Olympics.

The former African champion was entered in the men’s 20-kilometer race on Aug. 5. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on the case in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old Shange tested positive for the anabolic steroid trenbolone and was provisionally suspended in December 2019. His ban will expire before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

___

The Swiss Olympic team says 400-meter hurdler Kariem Hussein has accepted a nine-month ban after testing positive for a banned stimulant.

The 2014 European champion was entered in the event at the Tokyo Games. The heats start next Friday. It is unclear if Hussein will be replaced in the 40-athlete lineup.

The Swiss Olympic body’s tribunal backdated the ban by one week from the time Hussein was provisionally suspended. That suspension had not been disclosed.

___

Tokyo Olympic organizers have reported 25 new COVID-19 cases. Three of them are athletes that were announced on Thursday.

There are 13 athletes among the 110 Olympic-accredited people that have tested positive in Japan since July 1.

Three media workers coming to Japan from abroad were included in the latest update.

___

Naomi Osaka’s opening match in the Olympic tennis tournament has been pushed back from Saturday to Sunday.

Organizers did not immediately provide a reason for the switch. They said only that the move came from the tournament referee.

Osaka was originally scheduled to play 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China in the very first contest of the Games on center court Saturday morning.

One reason for the move could be that Osaka might have a role in the opening ceremony Friday night. That wouldn’t leave her much time to rest before a Saturday morning match.

Osaka is returning to competition for the first time in nearly two months after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break.

She is one of Japan’s top athletes.

___

The World Anti-Doping Agency says several Russian athletes have been kept away from the Tokyo Olympics because of doping suspicions based on evidence from a Moscow testing laboratory that was shut down in 2015.

WADA director general Olivier Niggli says it intervened with sports bodies to ensure those athletes — “not many, but there was a handful” — were not selected.

The team of 335 Russian athletes accredited for Tokyo is competing without a national flag and anthem as punishment for state tampering with the Moscow lab’s database. The team name is ROC, the acronym for Russian Olympic Committee, without the word “Russia.”

The identity ban for the Tokyo Olympics and 2022 Beijing Winter Games was imposed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last December.

Giving WADA the database and samples from the lab was key to getting closure for the long-running Russian state-backed doping scandal.

WADA had a list of around 300 athletes under suspicion and gave evidence to Olympic sports bodies for possible disciplinary cases.

Niggli says “we cross-checked what we had from this long list” to ensure athletes were not selected for Tokyo.

___

Russian archer Svetlana Gomboeva lost consciousness during a competition at the Tokyo Olympics in intense heat.

Coach Stanislav Popov says in comments via the Russian Olympic Committee that Gomboeva collapsed shortly after completing the qualifying round Friday.

Popov says “she couldn’t stand it, a whole day in the heat” and adds that humidity made the problem worse. Temperatures in Tokyo were above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit.)

The heat in Tokyo’s summer months already prompted organizers to move the marathons and race-walking events to the cooler city of Sapporo.

___

U.S. men’s water polo captain Jesse Smith will skip the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday after the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee limited how many players from his team could participate in the festivities.

Olympic water polo rosters consist of 13 players, and 12 are designated as available for each game. Smith said the team was told by the USOPC that it could have 12 credentialed athletes walk in the ceremony.

“We tried to keep our team together and change it with every constructive outlet, but no success, and now it’s time to refocus on getting game ready,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “So tonight I am sending my team out there to represent (the United States) proudly and soak up every moment. Let’s go boys!”

The 38-year-old Smith is playing in his fifth Olympics, matching Tony Azevedo for most Olympic teams for a U.S. water polo athlete. He was under consideration to serve as the male U.S. flag bearer for the opening ceremony before that honor went to baseball player Eddy Alvarez.

___

A map on the Olympic website has been changed after Ukraine protested that it included a border across the Crimean Peninsula.

The map is part of a “Cheer Zone” feature tracking how fans around the world have backed different teams at the Tokyo Games.

Late Thursday the map had a black line across the top of Crimea in the same style as national borders. On Friday morning, there was no line across the peninsula. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine still considers it to be Ukrainian territory.

The Ukrainian embassy in Japan tells the Associated Press in an e-mail that “we have protested to the IOC and the map was corrected.”

___

Road cyclist Michal Schlegel is the fourth Czech athlete from three different sports to test positive before their competition at the Tokyo Games.

Schlegel tested positive at the team’s training base in Izu and will miss Saturday’s road race.

The Czech Olympic Committee said in a statement Friday that Schlegel is in isolation, and that Michael Kukrle and Zdenek Stybar will be its only two riders lining up at Musashinonomori Park for one of the first medal events of the Summer Games.

Czech beach volleyball players Marketa Slukova and Ondrej Perusic and table tennis player Pavel Sirucek also tested positive earlier this week. That has prompted the Czech Olympic team to investigate whether the outbreak is linked to its chartered flight to Tokyo.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Condoms will be given to Olympic athletes — but not until they’re leaving Tokyo Games

    Condoms will be distributed to Olympic athletes — but not until they’re leaving the Tokyo Games as organizers try to curb the spread of COVID-19.

  • Olympics-Tennis-Japan's Osaka returns to spotlight in Centre Court Games opener

    Japan's Naomi Osaka will return to the spotlight on Saturday, kicking off her Olympic campaign in the first match on Centre Court as a home crowd favourite after taking a mental health break two months ago. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion and world number two, has not played a competitive match since pulling out of the French Open in May amid controversy https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/osaka-withdraws-french-open-following-row-over-media-boycott-2021-05-31 over her decision to skip all press conferences at the tournament in an effort to protect her mental well-being. But with all of her major wins coming on hard courts - the same surface being used in Tokyo - the 23-year-old remains widely seen as one of host Japan's strongest gold medal contenders in a field of 64 players each for women's and men's singles that is missing some of the biggest names in the sport.

  • Kanye West teases new song in commercial with Sha'Carri Richardson

    Kanye West confirmed his new album, "Donda," will drop on Friday with a commercial that aired during Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The ad for Beats Studio Buds features athlete Sha'Carri Richardson and was scored and edited by West.

  • Olympian Elle Purrier St. Pierre Is Running for It All

    A family tragedy helped to put the Olympic Trials into perspective, she said.

  • Banned from Olympics, Sha'Carri Richardson appears in new Kanye ad

    With the tagline "Love Your Truth," Sha'Carri Richardson has appeared in a new Beats ad even though she won't compete at the Olympics.

  • Looking at Tokyo Olympics through the lens of the 1964 Games

    Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. Japan's resiliency is on display again, attempting to stage the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the midst of a once-in-a century pandemic. Roy Tomizawa, who documented the '64 Olympics in a recent book, described those distant Games 57 years ago as the “Inclusion Games” in an email to The Associated Press.

  • Ezekiel Elliott was motivated to shape up after disappointing 2020

    The then and now photos of Ezekiel Elliott‘s stomach tell the story. He is in the best shape of his life, reporting to training camp weighing 218 pounds. That’s 10 pounds down from what the Cowboys listed him weighing last season, and the lightest he has weighed since his freshman season at Ohio State. “Feed [more]

  • Sakura Kokumai Says Competing in Karate at the Olympics Is a "Dream of a Dream"

    Sakura Kokumai is the only woman karate athlete from the United States competing at the Tokyo Olympics. Being in the Games this summer, she told POPSUGAR, is a "dream of a dream" - and she can't wait to introduce the sport she's so passionate about to the world.

  • Sha’carri Richardson Is A Whole Mood In New Beats Commercial and Kanye West Track

    The track Star shows no signs of slowing down

  • Maria Taylor officially leaving ESPN after 'diversity' drama with Rachel Nichols

    Taylor and ESPN were unable to agree on a contract extension.

  • Olympics-Russian athletes among most tested going into Tokyo Games

    Russian athletes were among the most tested in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics, given the country's massive doping scandals which tarnished previous Games, the International Testing Agency said on Thursday. The ITA, set up in 2018, is in charge of the Games anti-doping programme for the first time and started out-of-competition testing when the Olympic village opened on July 13. Russian athletes are barred from competing at the Tokyo Olympics with their flag and anthem and instead are identified as "ROC" athletes -- which stands for Russian Olympic Committee -- following a series of doping scandal that shook world sport.

  • Naomi Osaka Fans Are Losing It Over Her New Instagram With Her Boyfriend Cordae

    These two. 😍

  • Bella Hadid and Beyoncé Both Approve of This Ridiculously Easy $0 Outfit Trick

    Tied-up shirts are trending again. Here's how to wear the style now.

  • Tennis-Osaka to play at U.S. Open, 'Big Three' lead men's field

    Japan's Osaka stunned the tennis world when she quit the claycourt major in Paris in May following her first-round match after being fined and threatened with disqualification when she refused to attend mandatory post-match press conferences. The world number two, who said she had social anxiety, also skipped Wimbledon but is scheduled to play at the Tokyo Olympics and then in Montreal next month.

  • U.S. Open: Federer, Osaka, Djokovic entered

    Federer, who withdrew from the Olympics because of a knee injury, and Osaka, who skipped Wimbledon, are both in the singles fields.

  • Robinhood faces 'looming regulatory risk' as it gears up for its IPO

    Yahoo Finance's Live panel breaks down the latest as Robinhood faces regulartory issues.

  • Iowa Democrat Finkenauer seeking GOP Sen. Grassley's seat

    Democrat Abby Finkenauer, a former congresswoman, is running for Republican Chuck Grassley's U.S. Senate seat, hoping her blue-collar credentials will propel her forward in a state that has grown more conservative over the years. The 32-year-old former state lawmaker, who announced her candidacy by video Thursday morning, would offer a stark contrast to the 87-year-old Grassley, who was elected to his first term in the Senate eight years before Finkenauer was born. “I’m running ... to make sure that Iowans and, quite frankly, our country has someone sitting in the United States Senate representing them and working for them every day who actually understand working families,” Finkenauer told The Associated Press in an interview before the video release.

  • Russia says Ukraine blocking water supply to Crimea in European lawsuit

    Moscow complained that Ukraine was blocking water supplies to Russian-annexed Crimea in a lawsuit at Europe's top human rights court on Thursday. Ukraine said the suit contained a series of grievances that it described as Russian propaganda. Ties between Ukraine and Russia have been fraught since 2014, when Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula on Ukraine's Black Sea coast and backed separatists fighting in its east, triggering Western sanctions and condemnation.

  • Stone-Manning is qualified to lead BLM in every way. Confirm her, don't caricature her.

    Tracy worked for both of us. The incendiary language some senators are using totally distorts who she is and her record of collaborative leadership.

  • Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid

    Brisbane was picked Wednesday to host the 2032 Olympics, the inevitable winner of a one-city race steered by the IOC to avoid rival bids. The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics. “We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told International Olympic Committee members in an 11-minute live video link from his office.