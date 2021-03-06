The Latest: Dalai Lama receives coronavirus vaccine

  • Customers wait for the opening of a branch of the German discounter 'Aldi' in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, March 6, 2021. From Saturday the discounter offers new coronavirus, COVID-19, quick tests for sale. (Haller/dpa via AP)
  • Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama removes his face mask to greet a member in the crowd as he arrives at the Zonal Hospital to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Dharmsala, India, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Medical officers confirmed that the Tibetan leader got the Covishield vaccine and is not showing any adverse reaction to the vaccine. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
1 / 2

Virus Outbreak Germany

Customers wait for the opening of a branch of the German discounter 'Aldi' in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, March 6, 2021. From Saturday the discounter offers new coronavirus, COVID-19, quick tests for sale. (Haller/dpa via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DHARMSALA, India — The Dalai Lama, the 85-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, has received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in the north Indian hill town of Dharmsala.

After receiving the injection, he urged people to come forward, be brave and get vaccinated.

Dr. G.D. Gupta of Zonal Hospital, where the shot was administered, told reporters that the Dalai Lama was observed for 30 minutes afterward.

Ten other people who live in the Dalai Lama’s residence were also vaccinated, Gupta said. All eleven received the Covishield vaccine, which was developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca, and manufactured by India’s Serum Institute.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Senate Democrats strike jobless aid deal, relief bill approval in sight

— Speedy variants power coronavirus surge sweeping Europe

California OKs reopening of ball parks, Disneyland

— Vaxi Taxi targets vaccine anxiety as UK minority uptake lags

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka says it will receive 264,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines on Sunday as its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX Facility.

The vaccines, which are being delivered through UNICEF, mark the first allocation of 1.44 million doses of vaccines from the COVAX Facility the Indian Ocean island nation will receive, said the ministry of health. The doses will be procured in stages until May.

Sri Lanka has so far received 1 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in neighboring India, which donated half of the doses. Sri Lanka purchased the balance from India’s Serum Institute.

Sri Lanka began its inoculation drive in January, giving the vaccine first to front-line health workers. So far, more than 600,000 of the country's 22 million people have been vaccinated.

___

TORONTO — The head of the vaccine program for Canada’s most populous province expects to get every adult in Ontario a first vaccine shot by June 20.

Ontario and provincial governments in the country are extending the interval between the two doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to four months rather than three to four weeks so they can quickly inoculate more people.

Retired Gen. Randy Hillier says by the first day of summer he wants everyone in Ontario who is eligible to get a dose. Hillier says the first dose offers an incredible level of protection.

Canada is also getting a fourth vaccine to prevent COVID-19 as the country’s health regulator has cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.

___

HELENA, Mont. -- Educators in Montana will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines next week through a federal partnership with pharmacies.

President Joe Biden announced the program earlier this week, with the goal of vaccinating all teachers and child care staff by the end of March. The federal vaccine program is open to Montana educators even as the state has not made its vaccine allotment available to teachers.

Montana was one of at least a dozen states that had not prioritized teachers as of Biden’s announcement.

The Missoulian reported Friday that in Missoula County, Granite Pharmacy has enough vaccine doses to vaccinate all 2,000 county teachers.

___

CHASKA, Minn. — Minnesota Health officials said Friday they are recommending a two-week pause on youth sports in Carver County, after the county has seen a recent outbreak of a variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Health officials said that since late January, the county has recorded at least 68 cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom. Those cases have been linked to sports including hockey, wrestling, basketball, alpine skiing and others. Health department data shows from Feb. 24 through Thursday, there was a 62% increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.

Health officials recommend a two-week, county-wide pause in youth school and club sports starting Monday.

Due to the risk that the outbreak has spread to other counties, health officials are also recommending that other youth sports participate in active screening, weekly testing of athletes and coaches, and hold no gatherings before or after games.

They also recommend strict enforcement of proper masking. ___

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Gov. Henry McMaster lifted mandates Friday on face coverings in South Carolina’s government office buildings and restaurants, leaving it up to state administrative officials and restaurant operators to develop their own guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The executive order essentially reversed similar guidance from the governor issued in July, when McMaster made it a requirement that anyone entering a state office building, as per guidelines developed by the Department of Administration. At that time, McMaster also issued a similar edict for restaurant-goers and employees.

But, given South Carolina’s declining number of COVID-19 cases, as well as the rising number of residents who have been vaccinated against the virus, McMaster said it was time to begin loosening more mandates - while still maintaining his recommendation that all South Carolinians wear face coverings in public settings where social distancing isn’t an option.

The move is the latest in McMaster’s latest efforts to undo many of the restrictions instituted with the aim of curbing the pandemic. Late last month, he lifted restrictions on late-night alcohol sales and gatherings of more than 250 people, encouraging people “to make responsible decisions.”

___

LAS VEGAS —- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is marking a year since COVID-19 was detected in the state as a “somber milestone and anniversary.”

The Democratic governor issued a statement to mark the anniversary of the first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus was detected in Nevada. In the year since, the state has reported 295,460 cases of the virus and 5,020 deaths.

Sisolak said that while the pandemic was one of the greatest challenges the state has ever faced, Nevada has not been broken and is working to overcome all the big challenges it faces, including the big hit to the state’s tourism industry.

___

NEW YORK — A new national study adds strong evidence that mask mandates can slow the spread of the coronavirus, and that allowing dining at restaurants can increase cases and deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study Friday. It looked at counties placed under state-issued mask mandates and at counties that allowed restaurant dining — both indoors and at tables outside. The agency’s director says it shows decreases in cases and deaths when people wear masks. And it found increases in cases and deaths when in-person restaurant dining is allowed. The study was released just as some states are rescinding mask mandates and restaurant limits.

The scientists found that mask mandates were associated with reduced coronavirus transmission, and that improvements in new cases and deaths increased as time went on.

The reductions in growth rates varied from half a percentage point to nearly 2 percentage points. That may sound small, but the large number of people involved means the impact grows with time, experts said.

Reopening restaurant dining was not followed by a significant increase in cases and deaths in the first 40 days after restrictions were lifted. But after that, there were increases of about 1 percentage point in the growth rate of cases and — later — 2 to 3 percentage points in the growth rate of deaths.

Gery Guy Jr., a CDC scientist who was the study’s lead author, says the delay could be because restaurants didn’t reopen immediately and because many customers may have been hesitant to dine in right away.

___

NEW YORK — After growing cobwebs for nearly a year, movie theaters in New York City are reopening, returning film titles to Manhattan marquees that had for the last 12 months read messages like “Wear a mask” and “We’ll be back soon.”

As of Friday, cinemas in the city are operating at only 25% capacity, with a maximum of 50 per each auditorium. As in other places, mask wearing is mandatory, seats are blocked out and air filters have been upgraded.

For a theatrical business that has been punished by the pandemic, the resumption of moviegoing in New York — is a crucial first step in revival. Screens had been closed there for almost a year.

Less than half of movie theaters are open nationwide, but reopenings are quickening.

Recommended Stories

  • Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gets vaccine shot

    The Dalai Lama, the 85-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, was administered the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday at a hospital in the north Indian hill town of Dharmsala. Dr. G.D. Gupta of Zonal Hospital, where the shot was administered, told reporters that the Dalai Lama was observed for 30 minutes afterward. Ten other people who live in the Dalai Lama's residence were also vaccinated, Gupta said.

  • Pope Francis meets Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, visits birthplace of Prophet Abraham

    Pope Francis entered a narrow alleyway in Iraq's holy city of Najaf to hold a historic meeting with the county's top Shi'ite cleric and visited the birthplace of the Prophet Abraham on Saturday to condemn violence in the name of God as "the greatest blasphemy". The back-to-back inter-religious events some 200 km (125 miles) apart, one in a dusty, built-up city and the other in a desert plain, reinforced the main theme of his risky trip to Iraq - that the country has suffered far too much. "From this place, where faith was born, from the land of our father Abraham, let us affirm that God is merciful and that the greatest blasphemy is to profane his name by hating our brothers and sisters," Francis said in Ur, where Abraham was born.

  • Exiled Dalai Lama receives COVID-19 vaccine

    He had enrolled himself for vaccination when the program started and visited the zonal hospital to get the vaccine early in the morning to avoid security concerns. He was administered with AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine.The Dalai Lama, after getting the dose, appealed to everyone eligible to get vaccinated as well as to take care of their health.India allowed vaccination for general public from March 01. In the second phase, India is vaccinating those over the age of 60 years and 45 years plus with co-morbidities.In 1959 failed uprising of Tibet, which was brutally suppressed by the Chinese government, thousands of Tibetans fled to India, including their spiritual leader Dalai Lama. Since then, he has been running a parallel government from his hilly abode in Dharamsala.

  • Vaxi Taxi targets vaccine anxiety as UK minority uptake lags

    The Vaxi Taxi was a godsend for Leslie Reid. The 48-year-old stagehand wanted to get a COVID-19 shot, but he was worried about riding public transport to the vaccination center because his immune system had been weakened by a bout with flesh-eating bacteria that almost cost him his arm. The “Vaxi Taxi” that ferried Reid to his appointment and whisked him home again is just one initiative doctors and community organizers are promoting as they try to make sure everyone gets inoculated.

  • Biden seeking to boost COVID relief bill

    President Joe Biden convenes a White House round table, aiming to strike a "conversation" with people who would benefit from his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. "People in the country are hurting right now," Biden said. (March 5)

  • Fearful for their safety, Latino essential workers in Nebraska reluctant to get vaccinated

    Latinos comprise many of Nebraska meatpacking plants' essential workers. Hispanic groups are working to dispel Covid-19 vaccine fears to help vaccination efforts.

  • Senate voting on amendments to President Biden’s pandemic relief plan

    U.S. employers added 379,000 new jobs in February as Biden chief of staff Ron Klain says more help is still needed.

  • Biden address to Congress could be pushed back for Covid relief promotion

    Details about when — and how — the major speech will be done are still being worked out.

  • South Korea envoy hopes to wrap up talks with U.S. on defence costs

    South Korea is seeking to iron out remaining differences and sign a deal with Washington on sharing costs for stationing 28,500 American troops in the country, its chief envoy said on Thursday. Jeong Eun-bo made the comment as he arrived in Washington for the first face-to-face talks on Friday with U.S. envoy Donna Welton since President Joe Biden's administration took office in January. The negotiations had been gridlocked after former U.S. President Donald Trump rejected Seoul's offer to pay 13% more, for a total of about $1 billion a year, and demanded as much as $5 billion.

  • Four times Meghan has taken inspiration from Princess Diana's rebellious attitude to royal style

    When the first glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah was released last Sunday, it soon became clear that Meghan’s carefully-chosen look for the appearance incorporated nods to her husband’s late mother, Princess Diana. The Duchess’s outfit included a diamond tennis bracelet worn by Diana towards the end of her life, most famously at a reception to celebrate Christie’s auction of dresses from her royal life. Many noted too how Meghan’s eyes were emphasised by thick kohl eyeliner, a technique used by the Princess of Wales when she gave an interview to Panorama in 1995 in which she famously said that, ‘there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a little crowded.’ This week’s previews have suggested Oprah’s sit-down with the Sussexes may produce a quote to rival this historic statement. In the interview, we already know that Harry tells Oprah that his “ biggest concern was history repeating itself”, an allusion to the struggles faced by his mother. This makes Meghan’s use of Diana’s style cues less a subtle nod and more a clear visual link between past and present. It is not the first time though that the Duchess has taken inspiration from the way Diana used fashion to assert herself in the royal family. At times when she couldn’t speak out herself, she often chose clothes which helped to tell a story for her. These are four instances where Diana and Meghan’s sartorial tactics have aligned... The evening tailoring

  • The 8 Senate Democrats who voted against raising the minimum wage are collectively worth over $43 million

    At least seven of the eight Senate Democrats who rejected a proposal to raise the minimum wage are millionaires.

  • U.S. embraces COVID-19 vaccines, improving odds of herd immunity

    Americans are warming up to COVID-19 vaccines, with 19% saying they've already received at least one dose and 49% intending to do so when they get the chance.

  • California is bone dry. Will March bring more misery or a miracle?

    Here's a graphic look at where California stands after a dry winter.

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Down 13.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

    Qualcomm (QCOM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • America reverses stance on 'Afghan-led' peace process and suggests shape of future government

    America is proposing an interim government in Afghanistan to drive the country's stalled peace process forward, amid frustration at little progress in Taliban and Afghan government talks. The pitch touted by Joe Biden's special envoy abandons United States assurances the process should be Afghan-led, as Washington becomes increasingly desperate to get the foes negotiating . A road map touted by Zalmay Khalilzad would see an international conference similar to the 2001 Bonn conference after the fall of the Taliban, Afghan officials said. The conference would be held in Turkey, possibly under the auspices of the United Nations, and include key regional powers such as Pakistan and Iran. It would discuss setting up a transitional government including the Taliban, as a stepping stone to a political settlement. The Taliban and Afghan government were supposed to begin talks to agree their own settlement soon after Donald Trump signed his troop withdrawal deal a year ago.

  • Feud between British press, Meghan and Prince Harry reaches fever pitch ahead of Oprah interview

    Royal interviews are historically rare and the family is scrupulously guarded in what they reveal to the public.

  • Kim Kardashian feels 'empathy' for Britney Spears after watching doc

    Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to come out in support of Britney Spears after watching The New York Times documentary, "Framing Britney Spears." In her Instagram Stories on Friday, the reality star said she felt "empathy" for the pop singer after watching the doc, opening up about her own experiences with tabloids and the paparazzi. "The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person," Kardashian wrote.

  • Joe Biden plans 'Ellis Island-style' entry points as 'crisis' grows at US-Mexico border

    Joe Biden's administration plans to turn a pair of detention centres for families crossing the US-Mexico border into Ellis Island-type entry points that will release them into America in less than 72 hours. Families will undergo medical examinations and criminal background checks, and then be released with instructions to later appear in court for their cases to be heard. The possibility of giving them Covid-19 vaccinations when they arrive at the border is also under discussion by US officials. It came amid a surge in the number of people caught crossing the border illegally, and fears that could soar further in the coming weeks. Republicans have called the situation at the border a "crisis" and warned speeding up releases from detention centres would worsen it. But Mr Biden is under pressure from many Democrats who argue unaccompanied children and families are not being let out of custody fast enough.

  • How Erdogan's Increasingly Erratic Rule in Turkey Presents a Risk to the World

    A Justice and Development Party (AKP) campaign truck, featuring an image of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sits parked in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Over the past 18 years, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has consolidated more power than any leader since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey. The president and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) are paying a political price for all this.

  • India’s Government and Supreme Court Send Conflicting Messages About Streaming Regulation

    The already muddy waters around censorship of streaming content in India grew murkier on Friday with the country’s Minister for Information & Broadcasting and the Supreme Court sending out diametrically opposite messages. Controversy erupted in recent days over Amazon Prime Video India original series “Tandav,” which caused offence to some Hindus, forcing the streamer to […]