FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, visitors take photos at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Disney is proposing to reopen its Southern California theme parks in mid-July after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Disney is postponing the mid-July reopening of its Southern California theme parks until it receives guidelines from the state. The company announced Wednesday, June 23, 2020, an indefinite postponement for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File)

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 testing has dropped by about a third in a matter of days, even as the country is being urged to increase testing.

The 21,835 tests conducted in the last 24 hours until Thursday morning was down nearly 10,000 from a high of more than 31,000 tests less than one week ago.

In a letter to the government earlier this month, The World Health Organization said Pakistan should increase its testing to 50,000 daily, while urging the government to tighten lockdowns.

The decline in the daily testing numbers in the past week have been accompanied by lower daily infection numbers as a result.

Pakistan had been seeing increasingly high daily infection statistics, as WHO and medical professionals pleaded with the government to restrict movement. Prime Minister Imran Khan has resisted, saying the country’s fragile economy would collapse, hurting the poorest.

Pakistan has recorded 192,970 infections.

The health care system has a shortage of critical care beds, and hospitals have begun turning away patients. The government has warned that without precautions like wearing masks in public, the infection rate could soar to 1.2 million by August.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Governments and businesses are ramping up precautions as coronavirus case numbers rise to dire new levels, potentially wiping out two months of progress.

— Infections are climbing rapidly among young Americans, a generational shift that puts them in greater peril than many realize and endangers older people who cross their paths.

— New York, Connecticut and New Jersey ask visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine in an announcement made as summer travel would normally swing into high gear.

— Australia’s Qantas airline plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as it tries to survive the pandemic.

— The return of Major League Baseball in late July will be a 60-game sprint played in empty ballparks under unusual rules.

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa has posted its highest daily number of coronavirus cases with 5,688 as the province that includes Johannesburg, Gauteng, now has nearly a quarter of the country’s infections.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s most industrialized country continues to loosen what had been one of the world’s toughest lockdowns under economic pressure.

The hot spot of Western Cape province centered on Cape Town, which once made up a third of cases, now has less than half but some health facilities are straining.

More than 2,200 people have died of COVID-19 in South Africa, whose 111,796 cases make up more than a third of infections on the African continent. Africa now has more than 326,000 overall.

___

DUBAI — The skyscraper-studded city of Dubai has ended its monthslong nightly curfew set over the coronavirus pandemic.

The city-state in the United Arab Emirates made the announcement in a tweet from the government’s Dubai Media Office late Wednesday.

It said there would be “free move all day & night” as long as people wore masks and maintained social distancing.

However, the emirate also reportedly shut down all bars and pubs Tuesday after briefly allowing them to reopen, cutting into lucrative alcohol sales. Dubai police, which oversees alcohol sales, and government officials did not respond to requests for comment.

The curfew began in late March and for a while involved a 24-hour lockdown in which people needed police permission to move on the street.

A nighttime curfew in Abu Dhabi similarly lifted, though the sheikhdom remains closed off to other emirates over the pandemic.

___

NEW DELHI — India has counted another record daily high in new virus cases as New Delhi grew to its worst-hit city.

India registered 16,922 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 473,105. The Health Ministry on Thursday also reported 418 more deaths, taking fatalities up to 14,894. The ministry said the recovery rate was continuing to improve at 56%.

With New Delhi causing a major concern with 70,390 cases, authorities have decided to carry out a house-to-house screening in the capital over the next two weeks.