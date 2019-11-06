The Latest: Democrats win control of Virginia statehouse

Voters cast ballots in the gym at York High Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. President Donald Trump is on voters' minds as Virginians decide whether Republicans or Democrats will control Virginia's legislature. (Rob Ostermaier/The Daily Press via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on Virginia's legislative elections (all times local):

10 p.m.

Virginia Democrats are taking full control of the statehouse for the first time in more than two decades.

Democrats won majorities in both the state House and Senate in Tuesday's legislative election. This is the third election in a row that Virginia Democrats have made significant gains since President Donald Trump was elected.

The win will give Democrats control of the legislature and governorship for the first time in 26 years. Democrats have pledged to pass new gun restrictions and raise the minimum wage once in power.

Virginia is the only state with legislative elections this year where partisan control was up for grabs. Much of the contest centered on how voters feel about Trump and his possible impeachment.

___

9:25 p.m.

Virginia Democrats have taken control of the state Senate for the first time in five years.

Democrats flipped the Senate on Tuesday. Control of the state House is still unknown as officials continue to count votes in key races.

Of four states having legislative elections this year, Virginia is the only one where control of the statehouse is up for grabs.

Prior to the election, Republicans had a slim majority in both the state House and Senate.

Democrats are hoping to take total control of the statehouse and Executive Mansion for the first time in more than two decades.

Voter animosity toward President Donald Trump has powered Democratic gains in Virginia in recent elections.

___

9:14 p.m.

A community college administrator and first-time candidate has unseated a Republican incumbent in a competitive Richmond-area state Senate race.

Ghazala Hashmi defeated Sen. Glen Sturtevant Tuesday in a key win for Democrats hoping to flip control of the Senate.

Hashmi campaigned heavily on education, gun violence prevention, and health care, criticizing Sturtevant for his vote against Medicaid expansion.

Hashmi immigrated to the U.S. from India as a child. The state party says she will be the first Muslim-American woman to serve in the Senate.

Sturtevant, an attorney, took office in 2016. He promised to be an independent voice in the Senate and made opposition to a Richmond city schools rezoning plan a key part of his campaign.

___

9:10 p.m.

The powerful Republican Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates has fended off a challenge from a vocal gun control advocate.

Speaker Kirk Cox defeated Sheila Bynum-Coleman on Tuesday.

His win comes despite the fact the two were competing in a redrawn district after courts found that the GOP-led Virginia House illegally packed black voters into certain districts when they drew legislative boundaries in 2011. The new map dramatically shifted the makeup of the once safely Republican district to Democrats' advantage.

Cox, a retired schoolteacher, has served his district south of Richmond since 1990.

Bynum-Coleman is a mother of five whose daughter survived being shot in 2016. She made gun control a central part of her campaign.

___

9 p.m.

A Democratic challenger has unseated one of the state's most powerful Republican lawmakers to earn a seat in the Virginia House.

Clinton Jenkins, an Army veteran who runs a real estate company, defeated Del. Chris Jones on Tuesday.

As chairman of the House appropriations committee, Jones has outsized influence in how Virginia spends its money every year. A pharmacist from Suffolk, he has served in the House since 1998.

Jones and Jenkins competed in a district redrawn after courts found that the GOP-led Virginia House illegally packed black voters into certain districts. The new map shifted the makeup of the district to Democrats' advantage.

___

8:32 p.m.

A GOP legislative candidate who won after his name was drawn from a bowl, cementing Republican control of the House of Delegates, has lost his bid for re-election.

Democrat Shelly Simonds defeated Republican Del. David Yancey in Tuesday's race for the 94th District. The contest was a rematch after Simonds lost the tiebreaker two years ago.

The district was recently redrawn by a federal court, making it friendly to Democrats.

___

8:28 p.m.

A Democratic state delegate has won a race to fill an open northern Virginia state Senate seat previously held by a Republican.

Del. John Bell on Tuesday defeated GOP opponent Geary Higgins, whom President Donald Trump endorsed in a tweet earlier in the week.