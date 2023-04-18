After latest Disney fight, Ron DeSantis visits Republican allies in DC amid attacks from Trump

WASHINGTON – Embattled Republican presidential prospect Ron DeSantis made a low-key visit to Washington on Tuesday while dealing with a drumbeat of attacks from Donald Trump and a renewed political battle with Disney.

The Florida governor attended a "meet and greet and policy discussion" sponsored by an issue advocacy organization called "And To The Republic." The closed-press meeting in a building near Capitol Hill was expected to include at least five Republican members of Congress, as well as potential donors and conservative activists.

DeSantis entered the building by an alternate route, avoiding the front door where protesters had gathered to taunt him. Their chants included, “hey, hey/ho, ho/Transphobes have got to go.”

DeSantis aides declined to provide details of the governor's D.C. trip, which comes amid heightened criticism by Trump – and other Republicans – over issues like Social Security, abortion, poll numbers and Disney.

Focusing on DeSantis' latest fight with Disney, Trump said Tuesday on his Truth Social website that "this is all so unnecessary, a political STUNT!"

Who is DeSantis meeting with in DC?

The invitation to the DeSantis meeting in Washington listed five GOP members of Congress as "special guests:" Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, as well as Reps. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, Darin LaHood of Illinois, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Chip Roy of Texas. The last two have already endorsed DeSantis.

The prospective presidential candidate has been holding similar meetings across the country for months, especially in early primary states. He has two stops scheduled for Wednesday in South Carolina, which is expected to hold the first southern primary of the 2024 GOP nomination race.

DeSantis has said he will make a formal announcement about his 2024 campaign plans after the Florida Legislature adjourns in May.

DeSantis fights Disney

DeSantis traveled to the nation's capital after reviving a political battle with Disney. He said during a news conference Monday that the state is planning to retaliate against Disney as it seeks to keep control of a special taxing district that DeSantis is trying to take over.

At one point, DeSantis noted that the state owns land near Disney World and he mused about prospective uses: "Maybe create a state park. Maybe try to do more amusement parks. Someone even said like, maybe, you need another state prison. I mean, who knows?"

Trump and some other Republicans said DeSantis' attacks and prison talk may wind up driving the company out of Florida. On Truth Social, Trump said that DeSantis "is being absolutely destroyed by Disney. His original P.R. plan fizzled, so now he’s going back with a new one in order to save face."

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who is considering a 2024 presidential run himself, said during a forum sponsored by the Semafor news platform that DeSantis is trying to use the government to punish a political critic. Disney officials had criticized what it called anti-gay education policies championed by DeSantis.

"Where are we heading here now?" Christie said. "That, if you express disagreement in this country, the government is allowed to punish you?"

'Hold the line'

On Twitter, DeSantis said that Disney is trying to "subvert the will of the Legislature," and that its "corporate kingdom is over."

DeSantis has said little about Trump and the 2024 campaign, but has spent weeks on a national book tour promoting his "Florida Blueprint" as a model for the nation.

After meeting Monday with members of the Florida Federation of Republican Women, DeSantis tweeted: "We have only begun to fight...Hold the line, keep the faith."

Trump on the attack

After his indictment in New York City over campaign finance allegations, the former president has gained ground in Republican primary polls and stepped up his attacks on his closest competitor, DeSantis.

As of Monday, the RealClearPolitics average of polls gives Trump a lead of more than 28 percentage points; a month ago, just before the New York indictment, Trump's lead hovered around 15 percentage points.

"Ron has lost his supporters and his support," Trump taunted in a weekend post on Truth Social.

DeSantis (and other prospective Republican candidates) defended Trump against the New York charges, but questions the ex-president's leadership style and ability to win elections. Otherwise, DeSantis has refrained from public comment on what he calls the "background noise" of Trump criticism.

Social Security

Trump frequently hits DeSantis over entitlement programs.

The pro-Trump super PAC called Make America Great Again put out an ad saying DeSantis wants to cut Social Security and Medicare. Playing off a Daily Beast story in which two unnamed sources said they saw DeSantis eat a cup of chocolate pudding with his fingers, the pro-Trump ad said: "Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don't belong."

During his years in Congress, DeSantis discussed possible changes to Social Security and Medicare because of their future funding problems. More recently, as he prepares for a likely presidential campaign, DeSantis said, "we're not going to mess with Social Security as Republicans."

In a counter-ad, a pro-DeSantis political action committee called Never Back Down noted that Trump talked about changing entitlement programs during his presidency. It added: "Trump should fight Democrats, not lie about Gov. DeSantis – what happened to Donald Trump?'

Abortion

DeSantis may also have lost some support over another big social issue: Abortion.

Days after the governor signed off on a new six-week ban on abortion, big GOP donor Thomas Peterffy said he and others were holding off on support for DeSantis. Citing abortion and school book regulation, Peterffy told the Financial Times that he and "a bunch of friends" are now "holding our powder dry."

Trump-DeSantis Battle for Florida

The DeSantis visit to Washington, D.C., comes during a behind-the-scenes battle for endorsements from their home state of Florida.

Before DeSantis' arrival in the nation's capital, Trump touted two endorsements from Florida lawmakers: U.S. Reps. Greg Steube and Brian Mast. Four other House members from the Sunshine State – Byron Donalds, Cory Mills, Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna – also have endorsed Trump.

The Steube announcement came even after DeSantis allies urged Florida lawmakers to hold off presidential endorsements until he is in the race.

DeSantis: 'Stay tuned'

Florida Democrats bashed DeSantis' D.C. trip, especially given ongoing flood problems in Fort Lauderdale.

DeSantis is "in DC trying to save his presidential campaign rather than trying to save his constituents," tweeted Nikki Fried, chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party.

During his news conference Monday, DeSantis declined to answer questions about "political process," but did offer an enticement about future events.

"Stay tuned," he said. "We've got more coming up. So be ready."

