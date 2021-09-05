The Latest: Some domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

The Associated Press
·2 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan — Some domestic flights have resumed at Afghanistan's international airport in Kabul, with the state-run Ariana Afghan Airline operating flights to three provinces.

Shershah Stor, the airline's station manager at the airport, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the flights took place Saturday to western Herat, southern Kandahar and northern Balkh provinces. He said the flights were conducted without a functioning radar system at the airport.

Stor said three more flights are scheduled Sunday to the same provinces.

A team of Qatari and Turkish technicians arrived in Kabul last week to help restart operations at the airport, which the U.N. says is crucial to providing the country with humanitarian assistance. It remains to be seen, however, whether any commercial airlines will be willing to offer service.

___

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN:

Over 24 hours in Kabul, brutality, trauma, moments of grace

US: Afghan evacuees who fail initial screening Kosovo-bound

Rescue groups: US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan

US expects to admit more than 50,000 evacuated Afghans

Afghan women demand rights as Taliban seek recognition

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

WASHINGTON — The top U.S. military general has thanked members of the 10th Mountain Division for their service in Afghanistan during the evacuation of Americans, Afghans and others over the past several weeks.

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with military police soldiers at the Rhine Ordnance Barracks in Germany on Saturday.

Standing outside talking to a group, he asked them, “You were there for the bombing?” Heads nodded and a chorus of voices answered, “yes, sir.”

A suicide bombing by the Islamic State group near a gate at the Kabul airport more than a week ago killed 13 U.S. service members as well as 169 Afghans who were crowded around the entry, desperate to get on flights out of Afghanistan.

“You guys did an incredible job, all of you — Army, Navy, Marines, the Air Force — flying out 124,000 people. That’s what you saved,” Milley told the soldiers. He said they “showed enormous courage discipline and capability, working together. It’s something you should always be proud of... This will be a moment that you’ll always remember.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, domestic flights restart

    Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed some flights in Afghanistan between Kabul and three major provincial cities on Saturday, the carrier said, after a technical team from Qatar reopened the capital's airport for aid and domestic services. Flights between Kabul and the western city of Herat, Mazar-i Sharif in northern Afghanistan and Kandahar in the south have started, the airline said in a statement on its Facebook page. "Ariana Afghan Airlines is proud to resume its domestic flights," it said.

  • Qatar working to open humanitarian corridors to Afghanistan, official says

    Qatar is working to facilitate the opening of humanitarian corridors to get aid into Afghanistan, a Qatari foreign ministry official said on Friday. Qatar was engaging with the Taliban to ensure a peaceful transition of power to an inclusive and effective government, special envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani said in a statement. Al Qahtani arrived in Kabul on Friday to hold talks on forming an inclusive Afghan government and reopening of the Kabul airport, said a Qatari source familiar with the visit.

  • Afghanistan: Taliban break up women's rights protest in Kabul

    The women say the Taliban used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the latest such protest.

  • Kabul airport has reopened to receive humanitarian aid and restart domestic flights, reports say

    Two domestic flights were recently operated from Kabul airport to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar, Al Jazeera reported.

  • Stunning Backyard Bear Sightings Have Special Meaning to Connecticut Family

    Becky Walls recently spotted a mother bear with her cub in the yard of her family's Connecticut home in July

  • Netherlands tightens travel restrictions on US: Unvaccinated banned, vaccinated will need to quarantine

    The Netherlands will prohibit entry among unvaccinated travelers from the U.S. and require testing and a quarantine period for those vaccinated.

  • Biden to visit three 9/11 memorial sites to commemorate 20th anniversary

    President Joe Biden will visit all three 9/11 memorial sites to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and honor the 2,996 victims who were killed that day, the White House announced Saturday.

  • Navy shifts from rescue operation to recovery operation for sailors in helicopter crash

    The U.S. Navy has shifted its rescue operation to a recovery operation in Tuesday's helicopter crash. Five sailors who were aboard the aircraft have been declared dead. Lana Zak has the latest.

  • (Shane) Beamer Ball debuts in South Carolina's 46-0 win

    South Carolina coach turned quarterback Zeb Noland threw for four touchdowns on 13 completions as the Gamecocks beat Eastern Illinois 46-0 on Saturday night. It was the debut for South Carolina coach Shane Beamer.

  • Southwest passenger faces felony charges for alleged assault

    The attendant also needed four stitches for a cut on her face, the criminal complaint alleges.

  • Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro

    Riot police used tear gas on protesters who fired gunshots in the air and hurled bottles and stones early Sunday in Montenegro before a planned inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the country. The ceremony scheduled in Cetinje, a former capital of the small Balkan nation, has angered opponents of the Serbian church in Montenegro, which declared independence from neighboring Serbia in 2006. On Saturday, hundreds of protesters confronted police in Cetinje around a monastery where the inauguration of Metropolitan Joanikije is supposed to take place.

  • Trump is in advanced talks to sell the leasing rights to his hotel in Washington, DC: report

    The details of the deal are still unknown, but Axios reported that "Trump's representatives have been in talks with major hotel chains and investors."

  • U.S. seen funding humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, but not its goverment

    The U.S. Congress is likely to finance U.N. and other agencies providing humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan but there is virtually no chance it will directly fund a new Taliban-led government, congressional aides said on Friday. The United States has been a massive funder of Afghanistan since its 2001 invasion to topple the Taliban, setting aside roughly $130 billion for security, governance and development and humanitarian needs. Aides to the Democrats who control both houses of Congress and to Republicans said lawmakers were nearly certain to provide humanitarian aid for internally displaced Afghans and refugees but not to the government itself, at least for now.

  • Powerful images of the Caldor fire in Northern California

    Moments captured from inside the devastation

  • Brazil starts booster shots while many still await a 2nd jab

    Some cities in Brazil are providing booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, even though most people have yet to receive their second jabs, in a sign of the concern in the country over the highly contagious delta variant. Rio de Janeiro, currently Brazil's epicenter for the variant and home to one of its largest elderly populations, began administering the boosters Wednesday. France, Israel, China and Chile are among those countries giving boosters to some of their older citizens, but more people in those countries are fully vaccinated than the 30% who have gotten two shots in Brazil.

  • 3 dead in Washington, D.C., shooting

    Police said there might have been more than one shooter.

  • GOP Sen. Pat Toomey: Trump should not be nominee in 2024

    Retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) told CNBC on Friday that he does not believe former President Trump should be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, calling his behavior after the 2020 election "completely unacceptable."Why it matters: Toomey largely supported Trump and his agenda during his first term, but became one of seven Senate Republicans to vote to convict the former president after he was impeached for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Stay on top of the latest market

  • Crash victim recalls terror after Mississippi road collapse

    A teenager said she could hear the terrifying sounds of other vehicles crashing around — and on top of — the pickup truck where she and her mother were trapped after the truck plunged into a dark, muddy pit after a Mississippi highway collapsed during torrential rain brought by Hurricane Ida. Williams managed to sit her 39-year-old mother, Amanda Williams, upright and stop her from choking. “I remember hearing a car coming and then I heard a crash and I heard an engine going from a car because it was on top of us,” Emily Williams said.

  • Rescue groups: US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan

    Veteran-led rescue groups say the Biden administration's estimate that no more than 200 U.S. citizens were left behind in Afghanistan is too low and also overlooks hundreds of other people they consider to be equally American: permanent legal residents with green cards. As for green card holders, they have lived in the U.S. for years, paid taxes, become part of their communities and often have children who are U.S. citizens. Stung by the U.S. military's chaotic and deadly retreat, President Biden has promised that evacuation efforts will continue for the 100 to 200 American citizens who want to leave, most of whom he said are dual citizens.

  • Lawsuit: Paraplegic man's foot 'shredded' on rollercoaster

    A paraplegic man who was injured on a roller coaster is now suing a Utah amusement park, saying his paralyzed leg wasn't properly secured while he was on the ride and his foot was shredded. The Salt Lake Tribune reports Matthew Christensen filed the lawsuit against Lagoon Amusement Park on Thursday in Davis County’s 3rd District Court. The lawsuit said Christensen's ligament in his big toe was “irreparably shredded," and that he suffered fractures to his lower leg, toe, and two other foot bones.