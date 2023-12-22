These are the latest donors to The Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

Andy Avram, $100, In loving memory of Tucker Leighton Avram, Ernie Chou, Garry Avram, Randall Avram, Matthew Stewart, and Dick and Marjorie

McNaughton

Ann Doss Helms, $250

Avram Family, $100, In honor of Pender Murphy and Jeff Beard — thank you for TLA Tennis

Bailey Boyd, $1,000

Birshal Poole, $100

Caroline Kendall, $100

Emma Coleman, $50

Gregory Bell, $50

Ken Pearson, $20, In memory of George Arzberger, friend forever!

Ken Pearson, $20, Merry Christmas to P.K. Kalevas and Donna Kalevas Littlejohn, my extended family.

Ken Pearson, $20, In memory of Dr. Barry Wellborne, best doctor and best friend ever!

Mary Capel, $100

Michael Vaden, $150

Stuart Kilburn, $50

Whit and Pat Blount, $150

Today’s Total: $2,260

YTD Total: $121,569

The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte’s annual Angel Tree program has begun. The program provides toys for children in need. On Tuesday, November 10, 2023 the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary group met for a stocking-stuffing event.

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org.

To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.