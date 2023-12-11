These are the latest donors to The Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
Anne Conradsen, $150
Anonymous, $500, In memory of Luke Howard
Ashley Blevins, $25, In memory of Jan Webb
Ben Eubanks, $75
Benny and Julia Cox, $50, In memory of Charlie Cox
Berma Jean Kincaid, $100
Betsy and Alfred Brand, $1,000, In memory of Dalton Waite
Bob and Sondra Beaty, $100, In loving memory of B. Marshall Beaty III
Danielle James, $100
David Marvin, $100
Deborah Knight, $100
Denise Morrison, $100, In honor of my Novant Midtown Outpatient Surgery Center coworkers
Diana Pinckney, $100
Doris Parsell, $400
Elizabeth Bujold, $200
Ellen Polk Fligel, $200
Fred and Edie Dula, $200, In memory of Bill and Kate Robinson
Fred and Edie Dula, $200, In memory of Pete and Bobbie Frandano
Fred and Edie Dula, $100, In memory of Trent Carriker
Haley Timperio, $100
Jack and Eutha Hobson, $100
John and Suzan Dabbs, $100
Joseph and Virginia Dulaney, $100
Joyce Poe, $1,000, In loving memory of Eddie Poe and in memory of Rolfe Neill
Kathryn White, $200
Keith Wentzel, $150
Lisa and Larry Ballard, $500, In memory of Nancy Stubblefield
Loretta Wertheimer, $200
Margaret Swails, $100
Michael O’Herron Rankin, $1,000, In memory of Kay Rankin
Mike Grady, $100, In loving memory of Cathy Grady
Nancy Jacobs, $200, In honor of Carly and Laney Bentien
Nick Miller Family, $100, In memory of Marshall Beaty
Paula Reilly, $50
Ralph Greene, $200
Raymond Bianchi, $100
Richard and Janet Clater, $100, In memory of Ben Flowe
Robert and Lisa Pharr, $200
Ronald Sforza, $250
Selwyn Smith, $250
Stephen Strawn, $300
Steven Friedman, $25
Steven Williamson, $1,000
The Mallards, $200, In memory of K/G, J, G, P.P.J. and J.
Thomas and Jan McGuire, $100
Thomas and Jeanne Huber, $50
Tom Moser, $2,000, In memory of Mary Lynn Moser
William Coble, $50
Today’s Total: $10,625
YTD Total: $72,394
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org.
To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.