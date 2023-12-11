These are the latest donors to The Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

Anne Conradsen, $150

Anonymous, $500, In memory of Luke Howard

Ashley Blevins, $25, In memory of Jan Webb

Ben Eubanks, $75

Benny and Julia Cox, $50, In memory of Charlie Cox

Berma Jean Kincaid, $100

Betsy and Alfred Brand, $1,000, In memory of Dalton Waite

Bob and Sondra Beaty, $100, In loving memory of B. Marshall Beaty III

Danielle James, $100

David Marvin, $100

Deborah Knight, $100

Denise Morrison, $100, In honor of my Novant Midtown Outpatient Surgery Center coworkers

Diana Pinckney, $100

Doris Parsell, $400

Elizabeth Bujold, $200

Ellen Polk Fligel, $200

Fred and Edie Dula, $200, In memory of Bill and Kate Robinson

Fred and Edie Dula, $200, In memory of Pete and Bobbie Frandano

Fred and Edie Dula, $100, In memory of Trent Carriker

Haley Timperio, $100

Jack and Eutha Hobson, $100

John and Suzan Dabbs, $100

Joseph and Virginia Dulaney, $100

Joyce Poe, $1,000, In loving memory of Eddie Poe and in memory of Rolfe Neill

Kathryn White, $200

Keith Wentzel, $150

Lisa and Larry Ballard, $500, In memory of Nancy Stubblefield

Loretta Wertheimer, $200

Margaret Swails, $100

Michael O’Herron Rankin, $1,000, In memory of Kay Rankin

Mike Grady, $100, In loving memory of Cathy Grady

Nancy Jacobs, $200, In honor of Carly and Laney Bentien

Nick Miller Family, $100, In memory of Marshall Beaty

Paula Reilly, $50

Ralph Greene, $200

Raymond Bianchi, $100

Richard and Janet Clater, $100, In memory of Ben Flowe

Robert and Lisa Pharr, $200

Ronald Sforza, $250

Selwyn Smith, $250

Stephen Strawn, $300

Steven Friedman, $25

Steven Williamson, $1,000

The Mallards, $200, In memory of K/G, J, G, P.P.J. and J.

Thomas and Jan McGuire, $100

Thomas and Jeanne Huber, $50

Tom Moser, $2,000, In memory of Mary Lynn Moser

William Coble, $50

Today’s Total: $10,625

YTD Total: $72,394

The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte’s annual Angel Tree program has begun. The program provides toys for children in need. On Tuesday, November 10, 2023 the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary group met for a stocking-stuffing event.

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org.

To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.