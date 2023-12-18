These are the latest donors to The Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $200

Anonymous, $75, In memory of Judy and Ed Thomson

Anonymous, $2,500

Anonymous, $25

Anonymous, $150

April Francois, $500

Betty Kilday, $100, In memory of Avis Merck and Pauline Lucas

Carole Salerno, $200

Carter Pittman, $100

Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Foundation, $1,000

Christopher Brady, $250

Constance Hill, $100, In memory of Andy Page Love, Connie and Jerry Hill

Dale Johnson, $50

Deborah Abels, $100

Deborah Savage, $50

Debra Gray, $200, In memory of my parents

Donald Renaldo, $500, In honor of Heather & Donny

Donna Jones, $150, In honor of Londyn, Jex and Liam

Duck Foundation, Inc., $100

Earl and Renda Brinson, $50

Elizabeth Kilday, $100

Elizabeth Parham, $1,000, Merry Christmas to the Lewis Family: Sam, Lynn, Maggie and John - Love, Aunt Bessie

Francis M Cox IV, $100

Gordon Ross, $50

Greg Hamamgian, $50

H. Yates Dunaway III, $1,500

Harry LeTourneau, $200

James Frazier, $500

Jane Stout, $100

Jean Anderson, $500

Jerri McCain, $600

Joanne Webster, $25

John and Andrea Bellis, $200

Johnette and David Orr, $200, In memory of Stephanie Gabriel

Joseph and Belinda Bostick, $1,000

Karen Michalove Edinger, $100, In memory of my parents, Mike and Marion Michalove

Kathleen and Richard Bryant, $100

Kathleen Nix, $1,000, In memory of Lorraine Nix

Kay and Steve Conner, $500

Kay McBride and Roy Michaux, Jr., $200

Kevin and Cathy Stitt, $100

Laura Hetterick, $100

Lisa Stewart, $20

Mac and Jodie, $150, In honor of Chuck Noe and Randy Peacock

Marilyn and Marvin Armstrong, Jr., $100

Marina Stapleton, $100, In memory of my parents

Marna and Ray Polhill, $100, In honor of Josephine, Eliza and Teddy

Marvin and Anita Shapiro, $250

Matt York and Jessica Kimble, $250

Maureen Schachner, $100

Mr. and Mrs. Chester Tobias, $200, In memory of Mr. and Mrs. David Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Chester Tobias, Dinnis Habecker and Peggy Smith

Nancy and Christopher Fallon, $100

Nancy Holtkamp, $50

Pat Rickert, $25, In loving memory of Margaret Steele White

Patricia Bryan, $100

Patricia Jankowski, $100

Penelope Karagounis, $100, In memory of Dr. Al Stuart, Dr. Tink Moore, Dr. Harrison Campbell and Dr. Dennis Lord - UNCC Department of Earth Science and Geography

Penelope Karagounis, $100

Penelope Karagounis, $50, In memory of Dr. Demetrios G. Pourlos

Penelope Karagounis, $50, In memory of my loving cousin, George P. Karagounis

Richard and Barbara Zisk, $25

Seaton C., $100

Sharon Nell, $150, In honor of Chuck Noe and Randy Peacock

Susan Jackson, $200, In memory of Sonny and Matt Jackson, with love. Merry Christmas in Heaven! -Scotty, Kaycie and Peyton

The Rohrers, $500, In memory of Anne Garrett, Goomommy and Pappy

Thomas Cochran, $200

Wayne Mullis, $100, In memory of Brad Mullis, from family

Zelime Richards, $100

Today’s Total: $18,045

YTD Total: $107,314

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org.

To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.