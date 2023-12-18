These are the latest donors to The Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $200
Anonymous, $75, In memory of Judy and Ed Thomson
Anonymous, $2,500
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $150
April Francois, $500
Betty Kilday, $100, In memory of Avis Merck and Pauline Lucas
Carole Salerno, $200
Carter Pittman, $100
Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Foundation, $1,000
Christopher Brady, $250
Constance Hill, $100, In memory of Andy Page Love, Connie and Jerry Hill
Dale Johnson, $50
Deborah Abels, $100
Deborah Savage, $50
Debra Gray, $200, In memory of my parents
Donald Renaldo, $500, In honor of Heather & Donny
Donna Jones, $150, In honor of Londyn, Jex and Liam
Duck Foundation, Inc., $100
Earl and Renda Brinson, $50
Elizabeth Kilday, $100
Elizabeth Parham, $1,000, Merry Christmas to the Lewis Family: Sam, Lynn, Maggie and John - Love, Aunt Bessie
Francis M Cox IV, $100
Gordon Ross, $50
Greg Hamamgian, $50
H. Yates Dunaway III, $1,500
Harry LeTourneau, $200
James Frazier, $500
Jane Stout, $100
Jean Anderson, $500
Jerri McCain, $600
Joanne Webster, $25
John and Andrea Bellis, $200
Johnette and David Orr, $200, In memory of Stephanie Gabriel
Joseph and Belinda Bostick, $1,000
Karen Michalove Edinger, $100, In memory of my parents, Mike and Marion Michalove
Kathleen and Richard Bryant, $100
Kathleen Nix, $1,000, In memory of Lorraine Nix
Kay and Steve Conner, $500
Kay McBride and Roy Michaux, Jr., $200
Kevin and Cathy Stitt, $100
Laura Hetterick, $100
Lisa Stewart, $20
Mac and Jodie, $150, In honor of Chuck Noe and Randy Peacock
Marilyn and Marvin Armstrong, Jr., $100
Marina Stapleton, $100, In memory of my parents
Marna and Ray Polhill, $100, In honor of Josephine, Eliza and Teddy
Marvin and Anita Shapiro, $250
Matt York and Jessica Kimble, $250
Maureen Schachner, $100
Mr. and Mrs. Chester Tobias, $200, In memory of Mr. and Mrs. David Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Chester Tobias, Dinnis Habecker and Peggy Smith
Nancy and Christopher Fallon, $100
Nancy Holtkamp, $50
Pat Rickert, $25, In loving memory of Margaret Steele White
Patricia Bryan, $100
Patricia Jankowski, $100
Penelope Karagounis, $100, In memory of Dr. Al Stuart, Dr. Tink Moore, Dr. Harrison Campbell and Dr. Dennis Lord - UNCC Department of Earth Science and Geography
Penelope Karagounis, $100
Penelope Karagounis, $50, In memory of Dr. Demetrios G. Pourlos
Penelope Karagounis, $50, In memory of my loving cousin, George P. Karagounis
Richard and Barbara Zisk, $25
Seaton C., $100
Sharon Nell, $150, In honor of Chuck Noe and Randy Peacock
Susan Jackson, $200, In memory of Sonny and Matt Jackson, with love. Merry Christmas in Heaven! -Scotty, Kaycie and Peyton
The Rohrers, $500, In memory of Anne Garrett, Goomommy and Pappy
Thomas Cochran, $200
Wayne Mullis, $100, In memory of Brad Mullis, from family
Zelime Richards, $100
Today’s Total: $18,045
YTD Total: $107,314
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org.
To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.