The Latest: Duterte: 'Worst' to come before vaccines arrive

There were so many people who thought smart home gadgets were going to be another fly-by-night trend when they first started to emerge. We can still remember all the hot takes we read after the first CES event that was dominated by smart home devices. Who wants a connected coffee maker? Why would anyone need to turn off a lamp with a phone? Well, at this point we can safely say that smart home gadgets are clearly not a fad. In fact, the exact opposite is the case — you can find pretty much anything and everything with built-in connectivity these days, and smart gadgets aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Are you new to smart home gadgets? Or is your home littered with connected devices? In either case, there are always cool new things being released. On top of that, long-time best-sellers are constantly being discounted at Amazon. In this post, we've rounded up 10 different deals on smart home devices that Amazon shoppers can't get enough of right now. TP-Link's Kasa smart plugs have been best-sellers for as long as we can remember, and you'll pay as much as $15 each if you buy them individually. Pick up a 4-pack right now at Amazon, however, and you'll pay just $6.25 per plug — a new all-time low price! And what about the insanely popular MyQ smart garage door opener? It's selling for $29.98 right now on Amazon instead of its $40 list price, but there's a hidden deal that basically gets you one for free. Just take advantage of Amazon's Key promotion and you'll get a $40 Amazon credit. Those two deals are terrific, and there are so many more great sales going on right now at Amazon. You can pick up the awesome SwitchBot Curtain that transforms any curtains into smart curtains and save $10 when you get the SwitchBot Hub Mini that lets you control everything with your voice or smart home system. The brand new Wyze Cam 3 home security camera that people are going nuts over is already on sale for $29.98 instead of $35. You can also pick up a best-selling ThermoPro Bluetooth meat thermometer for just $35, which is a terrific deal. There's even a deal on Amazon that shaves $45 off the price of the Echo Show 5 when you bundle it with 3 Blink Outdoor cameras. Check out all that and more down below! TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant Smart Outlet Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on and off your smart home devices from anywhere with your smartphone using the case app, whether you are at home, in the office, or on vacation Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your wifi smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights, etc. Chamberlain MYQ smart garage door opener New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon available in select areas (check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo). Prime members can opt-in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app Smartphone control: Control, secure and monitor your garage door from anywhere and receive real-time notifications when your garage door is opening or closing. Universal: Works with all major brands of garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that have standard safety sensors. SwitchBot Curtain Install in 30 seconds - make your curtains smart in seconds without any screws, nuts, or bolts. (Please be aware that the current version of Rod type SwitchBot is not compatible with the Telescoping Rod.) Multiple Control - Offer SwitchBot App control for iOS and Android, open and close the curtain at your fingertip. Enjoy Touch & Go when giving a little pull. Check via the app and remotely close the curtains for anti-theft when traveling (Bluetooth Range: 1.2km, with SwitchBot Hub Plus/Mini control remotely from anywhere). Healthy lifestyle - Set timer to close at night and open by Light Sensor, get better sleep and wake naturally to sunshine. Light sensor helps save energy by reducing the workload on air-conditioning and heating. Wyze Cam v3 home security camera Color night vision: An all-new Starlight Sensor records nighttime video in full, vivid color. The Starlight Sensor can see full color in environments up to 25x darker than traditional video cameras and the new f/1.6 aperture captures 2x more light. Indoor/Outdoor: Wyze Cam v3 is a wired video camera with an IP65 rating so you can confidently install it outside in the rain or inside in the kids’ room. Motion & Sound detection: Wyze Cam records video when motion or sound is detected and sends an alert straight to your phone. Motion Detection Zones and custom settings allow you to adjust the sensitivity of detection or turn it off completely. ThermoPro 500ft Long Range Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Extended 500ft range: Wireless meat thermometer for grilling and smoking features the most powerful Bluetooth 5.0 technology to provide a strong, reliable connection to track temps 500 feet away; Monitor your cook through the simplistic ThermoPro APP and just leave the wireless thermometer inside your home or in the backyard Easy-to-Use APP: The smart thermometer APP is easy to use and meet the needs of a beginner or an experienced pit master; Set custom temperature, USDA preset temperature, timers, and ambient temp range for your grill or smoker via Thermopro APP, relax while you are Cooking Like a Pro Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200 Easy guided install: Neutral wire is required, standard wall plate size. No need to understand complex switch wiring or master vs auxiliary switch configurations; The Kasa app guides you through easy step-by-step installation. Need 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection Control from anywhere: Monitor your light status. Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office, or on vacation Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) with All-new Blink Outdoor- 3 camera kit This bundle includes Echo Show 5 and Blink Outdoor – 3 camera kit. Control your smart home – Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats. Alexa can show you more – Compact 5.5” smart display ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family. Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included). August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub Works with Alexa for voice control. Wireless requirements - 2.4GHertz Wi-Fi network. Connect Wi-Fi Bridge included. Control and monitor your door from anywhere. Lock and unlock your door, control, keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone. Alexa can also provide notifications when your battery is running low so you can proactively replace them. Set up smart reorders through dash replenishment to make sure you always have replacement batteries when you need them. Be sure you’re secure with DoorSense. Only August has DoorSense to tell you if your door is securely closed and locked. Holding force: 600 pounds. Always know who is coming and going. Track activity at your doorstep with a 24/7 activity feed. Lumiman Smart WiFi Light Bulb Voice Control - LUMIMAN Smart bulb compatible with Alexa Echo (via PLUSMINUS skill), Echo Dot, and Google Home Assistant, control the wifi bulb by your voice, No hub required. (e.g. ‘Alexa, set the bedroom to purple’) Remote control from anywhere at any time - With the free PLUSMINUS app on your smartphone or tablet, you can turn on/off the smart light bulb whether you are at home or away. Adjustable and Dimmable - You are free to switch light modes and brightness on PLUSMINUS App to match different occasions. White light for work and life, warm white light for relaxing and resting, multicolor light for parties, etc. BroadLink Smart Home Hub-WiFi Remote Control IR Blaster 【HIGH COMPATIBILITY】: BroadLink Wi-Fi smart hub supports 50,000+ IR controlled entertainment and life appliances, such as TV, STB, Video Recorder, DVD, Presenter Remote, Home Theater/Sound Bar/Home Stereo control, Air Conditioner, Fan, etc. Supported IR library is constantly being updated by the cloud to ensure newer devices are always compatible. Option to program the ir remote devices and learn buttons if no available cloud data is matching with. 【TV / AC CONTROL】: A helpful smart gadget for the home. Voice control your TV with On/Off, Volume control, Change channel by number/name, Switch input, Play, Fast forward, Rewind, Pause, Stop, Previous, Next…Voice control your aircon with On/Off, Temperature, Fan speed, mode… With the free easy-to-use BroadLink App for iOS and Android, your phone will be a smart remote, you can remotely control your IR devices no matter you are at home or away.