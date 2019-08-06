The Latest: Discrepancies between US, Mexico victim lists

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas (all times local):

7:55 p.m.

Police in El Paso, Texas, have identified the 22 people killed in the weekend mass shooting at a Walmart store, but there are some discrepancies between that list and one the Mexican government released.

El Paso police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo said the discrepancies could be due to the difference between U.S. identifications, such as driver's licenses, and Mexican official names.

Mexico's foreign secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, began releasing the names of Mexicans who died in the shooting on Sunday. He has said that eight of the 22 were citizens of Mexico.

There are various discrepancies between the two lists, including the nationalities of victims and the spelling of some names.

Most of the slain victims had Latino surnames.

Authorities are scrutinizing a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly before the attack.

7:05 p.m.

Two Latin American governments with U.S. travel advisories have warned of the dangers of visiting the United States after two mass shootings over the weekend left more than 30 people dead.

Uruguay's Foreign Ministry urged citizens who travel to the U.S. to take "extreme precautions."

In a release, the ministry said U.S. authorities can't prevent the shootings because of "indiscriminate possession of firearms" and advised Uruguayans to avoid large public events including shopping centers, art and food festivals, and religious gatherings.

The U.S. State Department downgraded Uruguay's travel status Friday from "normal precaution" to "increased caution" because of increased crime.

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry also issued a statement suggesting that its citizens "postpone travel" to the U.S. in light of "violence and indiscriminate hate crimes."

The U.S has warned its citizens against any travel to Venezuela.

6:35 p.m.

A list of the 22 people who died in a weekend shooting rampage at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, shows that most of the victims had Latino surnames and included one German national.

The names released by authorities Monday come two days after an attack that Justice Department officials say could warrant hate crime charges. A racist, anti-immigrant screed posted shortly before the shooting began Saturday expressed concern that an influx of Hispanics into the United States will replace aging white voters.

Mexican authorities say eight of the victims were Mexican nationals.

Police have charged 21-year-old Patrick Crusius with capital murder. El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen says the suspect drove more than 10 hours to El Paso from his hometown near Dallas.

El Paso police say 15 people remain hospitalized, including two still in critical condition.

4:45 p.m.

Authorities in El Paso, Texas, say the suspected gunman who opened fire at a Walmart and killed 22 people wound up at the store after driving more than 10 hours from the Dallas area.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said Monday that the gunman got lost in a neighborhood before ending up at Walmart "because, we understand, he was hungry." Allen didn't elaborate.

The details were some of the first to come out regarding the suspected gunman's movements in El Paso prior to the shooting Saturday. Authorities have charged 21-year-old Patrick Crusius with capital murder.

Crusius' hometown is the affluent Dallas suburb of Allen.

The police chief said the gun used in the shooting was legally purchased near the suspect's hometown.

4:25 p.m.

The mayor of El Paso says President Donald Trump will visit the city Wednesday following a weekend mass shooting that killed 22 people.

The White House hasn't announced the trip but the Federal Aviation Administration has advised pilots of a presidential visit that day to El Paso and Dayton, where a second weekend shooting left nine people dead.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo says he's "already getting emails and phone calls" about welcoming Trump to town. Democratic lawmakers and some residents have said Trump isn't welcome in the largely Latino border city based on his past anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Authorities are scrutinizing a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly before the attack. Trump on Monday condemned racism and bigotry while addressing the nation for the first time since the shooting.