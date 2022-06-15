Latest Epic Bond Move Is Aussie Yields Jumping Most Since 2009

Garfield Reynolds
·2 min read
  • Philip Lowe
    Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia

(Bloomberg) -- Australian bonds became the latest to succumb to the accelerating global meltdown in government debt securities, with yields jumping at a pace last seen in 2009.

The sell-off was triggered by investors concerns a wage-price spiral is going to break out after Australia’s industrial relations umpire raised the national minimum wage by a larger-than-expected 5.2% from July. Rate-sensitive three-year bonds tumbled anew after the announcement, with yields touching a 10-year high of 3.64%. That’s a 48-basis-point spike in two days, which would be the largest since January 2009 if it holds through Wednesday’s close.

The wages decision came in above last quarter’s 5.1% annual headline CPI reading. That’s helping spur yields higher on the prospect that the Reserve Bank of Australia will need to tighten policy more aggressively to cool inflation, especially after Governor Philip Lowe last night warned households to expect higher rates, said Andrew Ticehurst, a rates strategist at Nomura Inc. in Sydney.

“I thought Lowe’s comments weren’t overwhelmingly hawkish, but his opening comments conveyed the key message -- that Australians need to be prepared for higher rates, that the emergency was over and that inflation is too high,” Ticehurst said.

The RBA stunned traders and economists this month by raising its cash rate target half a point for the first time in 22 years. Lowe -- appearing on the state-owned Australian Broadcasting Corp. in prime time last night for the first one-on-one TV interview in his six years as RBA Governor -- underscored his willingness to do what is necessary to rein in inflation.

RBA to ‘Do What’s Necessary’ to Meet Inflation Target, Lowe Says

Treasuries tumbled this week as rampant inflation sent investors scrambling to price in more forceful Federal Reserve rate hikes. Two-year yields climbed more than 60 basis points over three days, the most since 1987.

