The Latest: Russia calls on Turkey to respect Syria borders

A Turkish n armored vehicles patrol as they conduct a joint ground patrol with American forces in the so-called "safe zone" on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Tal Abyad, northeastern Syria, Friday, Oct.4, 2019. The patrols are part of a deal reached between Turkey and the United States to ease tensions between the allies over the presence of U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters in the area. (AP Photo/Baderkhan Ahmad)

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on developments in Syria (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

Russia is calling on Turkey to respect Syrian territorial integrity, as Ankara says it is preparing to send a military operation across the border into northeast Syria.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Moscow realizes Turkey's need to ensure its security, but noted that "it's necessary to respect Syria's territorial and political integrity."

Ankara considers the U.S.-allied Syrian Kurdish fighters terrorists linked to a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey.

Peskov wouldn't comment on whether the U.S. withdrawal could push the Kurds to seek a dialogue with Damascus. He reaffirmed Moscow's view that all foreign troops who hadn't been invited by Syria should leave.

Russia and Iran have helped Syrian President Bashar Assad reclaim control over most of the country following a devastating eight-year civil war.

___

6:00 p.m.

Turkey's parliament is scheduled to vote to extend by another year a mandate that allows the Turkish military to intervene in Iraq and Syria.

State-run Anadolu Agency says the vote will take place Tuesday, on allowing Turkey to send troops over its southern borders to battle Kurdish rebels, Islamic State group militants and other groups that Turkey view as terrorists.

The military's current mandate expires at the end of October.

Turkey has regularly renewed the mandate every year since 2014 for cross border operations in Iraq and Syria.

___

5:50 p.m.

France is calling on Turkey to avoid taking any unilateral action in northern Syria that could hinder the ongoing fight against the Islamic State group.

The statement from the Foreign Ministry Monday warned Turkey's threatened military incursion into northern Syria could "hurt regional stability" and not help with the return of refugees to the area — as Ankara has promised.

The statement came hours after the White House's announcement it was pulling U.S. troops from northern Syria, clearing the way for an expected Turkish assault against Kurdish fighters who have been key allies in the campaign against the Islamic State group.

More French fighters joined the extremist group than any other European nationality. France has been reluctant to allow the militants home, even to face trial.

___

4:05 p.m.

A Turkish media report says a bomb attack in a northern Syrian town held by Turkey-backed fighters has killed at least one person.

CNN-Turk television said at least two other people were wounded when a motorcycle laden with explosives went off in the town of Azaz on Monday.

The attack came hours after U.S. troops began pulling back from positions in Syria's northeast, allowing an expected incursion by Turkish forces across the border.

Azaz, which was once controlled by Syrian Kurdish fighters opposed to Turkey, has been hit by similar attacks in the past.

___

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is defending his decision to pull troops from northern Syria, clearing the way for an expected Turkish assault and essentially abandoning Kurdish fighters who fought alongside American forces in the yearslong battle to defeat the Islamic State group.

Trump tweeted on Monday following the late-Sunday White House announcement, that, "The Kurds fought with us," while at the same time claiming they "were paid massive amounts of money and equipment to do so."

Trump says it's now time to bring U.S. troops home, adding in all-caps, "WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN."

Trump also says it's now up to the region to decide what to do with captured IS fighters. He says: "We are 7000 miles away and will crush ISIS again if they come anywhere near us!"

Syria's Kurds accused the U.S. of turning its back on its allies and risking gains made in the fight against IS.

___

3:20 p.m.

A top Turkish official says Ankara's planned incursion in northeastern Syria aims to eradicate the threats posed by both Syrian Kurdish forces and the Islamic State group.

Fahrettin Altun, communications director for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said on Twitter on Monday that "Turkey's intension is clear: to dismantle the terrorist corridor on our border. To fight against (the) PKK, which is the enemy of the Kurdish people. To combat (IS) and prevent its resurgence."

His comments came after American troops began pulling back from positions along the border in northeast Syria ahead of an expected Turkish invasion to drive away Syrian Kurdish fighters away from the frontier.