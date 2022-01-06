Latest Ethereum price and analysis (ETH to USD)

Ethereum is currently trading at its lowest level since September 30 following a dramatic 12.62% move to the downside over the past 24-hours.

At the time of writing, Ethereum was valued at $3,376 – a far cry from Q4 of 2021 when it rose to a record high of $4,854.

The drop in price was caused by a number of variables, notably an unhealthy balance of open interest and leveraged long positions which were forced to close or liquidate on the wick to $3,300.

Bitcoin also fell from its perch, dropping to $42,500 after losing the critical level of support at $45,000.

Ethereum

ETHUSD chart by TradingView

Moving forwards, the entire cryptocurrency market looks poised for downside price action, with Ethereum looking like it will test the $2,875 and $2,602 levels of support.

However, there is also a possibility that this move is the beginning of a gruelling bear market, which could see Ethereum’s price drop to as low as $1,000 over the next 12 to 18 months.

In order to regain a bullish posture, Ethereum needs to trade above $3,900 with a daily candle close.

