The Latest: Boeing stock rise despite preliminary report

FILE - In this Wednesday March 13, 2019 file photo, a family member reacts at the scene where the Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed near Bishoftu, in Ethiopia, just after taking off from Addis Ababa on March 10, killing all 157 on board. A preliminary report finds that the crew of the Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed last month performed all the procedures recommended by Boeing but could not control the plane. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The Latest on the reactions to the preliminary report issued by the Ethiopian government on the March 10 crash of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 jet shortly after takeoff which killed all 157 people on board. (all times local):

___

11:45 p.m.

Boeing's stock rose Thursday despite the release of a preliminary report that highlighted the role of an automated anti-stall system on its best-selling plane in two deadly crashes.

The shares gained 70 cents, or 1.3 percent, to close at $53.51.

Key findings of the Ethiopian report had already leaked, so investors may have been prepared for more bad news around Boeing's 737 Max jet.

They might also have been encouraged when Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg tweeted late Wednesday about being on a test flight during which a software upgrade to the anti-stall and flight-control system on the plane was tested successfully. That system is believed to have played a key role in a crash off the coast of Indonesia in October and another March 10 in Ethiopia.

CFRA Research analyst Jim Corridore said the software test flight made it more likely that Boeing could get the grounded Max planes back in the air relatively soon, within several weeks.

"We expect extreme regulatory scrutiny around the safety of the 737-MAX fleet, but do expect these planes to resume flying eventually," the analyst said in a note to clients.

___

10 p.m.

The two pilots of the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed last month had just 159 hours of flying time on the Boeing 737 Max between them.

The captain, Yared Getachew, was just 29 but had accumulated more than 8,000 hours of flying since completing work at the airline's flight academy in 2010, according to a preliminary accident report released Thursday by the Ethiopian government.

Getachew was licensed by the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority to fly the 737 and several larger Boeing jets, the 767, 777 and 787. In 2017, he was permitted to command flights on 737s, and that was expanded in 2018 to include the Max, Boeing's newest version of its workhorse single-aisle jetliner.

The captain flew more than 1,400 hours on 737s, but just 103 hours on the Max, of which Ethiopian Airlines had just five, including the one that crashed on March 10.

The co-pilot, Ahmed Nur Mohammod Nur, was only 25 and was licensed to fly the 737, including the Max, on Dec. 12 of last year. He logged just 361 flight hours — not enough to be hired as a pilot at a U.S. airline. He flew 207 of those hours on 737s, including 56 hours on Max jets.

A preliminary report released Thursday by the Ethiopian government found that the two pilots followed Boeing's recommended procedures when their plane started to nose dive but could not avoid crashing.

___

9:15 p.m.

Boeing is reiterating its sympathies to the families of victims who died in a March 10 crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet and emphasizing that it is making fixes to an anti-stall system that is suspected of also playing a role in a second crash.

The system, known by its acronym MCAS and designed specifically for the 737 Max, can automatically lower the plane's nose to prevent an aerodynamic stall in certain circumstances. Investigators are looking into whether MCAS contributed to the Ethiopian Airlines crash as well as a Lion Air jet crash off of Indonesia in October.

"To ensure unintended MCAS activation will not occur again, Boeing has developed and is planning to release a software update to MCAS and an associated comprehensive pilot training and supplementary education program for the 737 MAX," the company said in its statement.

Boeing said the software update "adds additional layers of protection and will prevent erroneous data from causing MCAS activation. Flight crews will always have the ability to override MCAS and manually control the airplane."

The company says it cannot comment on a preliminary report released by the Ethiopian government Thursday pending an investigation.

The Max has been grounded worldwide until Boeing completes the software update, which still needs to be approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators.

___

8:03 p.m.

A doomed Ethiopian Airlines jet suffered from faulty readings by a key sensor, and pilots followed Boeing's recommended procedures when the plane started to nose dive but could not avoid crashing, according to a preliminary report released Thursday by the Ethiopian government.