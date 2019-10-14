The Latest: Report: Syrian troops enter town of Manbij

A Turkish forces tank is driven to its new position after was transported by trucks, on a road towards the border with Syria in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Syrian troops entered several northern towns and villages Monday, getting close to the Turkish border as Turkey's army and opposition forces backed by Ankara marched south in the same direction, raising concerns of a clash between the two sides as Turkey's invasion of northern Syria entered its sixth day. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on Turkey's invasion of northern Syria (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Syrian state media says government forces have entered the northern Kurdish-held town of Manbij, hours after Turkey-backed opposition fighters announced that they are advancing on the city.

SANA news agency gave no further details. Monday's move was expected, coming a day after Syrian Kurdish militias struck an alliance with government forces to help fend off the Turkish offensive.

Manbij houses U.S. troops, and an American official says troops are still in the flashpoint city, preparing to leave.

The U.S. and the Syrian Kurds had worked together to fight the Islamic State group since 2014.

But the U.S. recently ordered American troops in northern Syria to step aside, clearing the way for Turkey's invasion. Ankara considers these Syrian Kurdish fighters as terrorists because of their links to outlawed Kurdish groups in Turkey.

The military action by Ankara sets up a potential clash between Turkey and Syria and raises the specter of a resurgent Islamic State group.

___

8:10 p.m.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry says it "condemns and rejects" a call by the European Union for member states to stop selling arms to Turkey over its offensive against Syrian Kurdish militias in northern Syria.

In a statement issued Monday, the ministry defended the military offensive, now in its sixth day. Turkey considers these Syrian Kurdish fighters as terrorists because of their links to outlawed Kurdish groups in Turkey. Since 2014, the Syrian Kurds fought alongside the U.S. in defeating the Islamic State in Syria.

The ministry said the military offensive is exercising Turkey's right to self-defense based on international laws. It accused the EU of taking a "protective stance" toward "terrorist elements."

The ministry statement came hours after the EU unanimously condemned Turkey's invasion of Syria and asked member states to stop selling arms to Ankara.

___

7:05 p.m.

Turkey is telling the U.N. Security Council that its military offensive into northeast Syria was launched in exercise of its right to self-defense under the U.N. Charter.

In a letter to the council circulated Monday, Turkey said it is countering an "imminent terrorist threat" and ensuring the security of its borders from Syrian Kurds, which it calls "terrorists," as well as the Islamic State extremist group.

Since 2014, the Kurds have fought alongside the U.S. in defeating the Islamic State in Syria.

The fast-deteriorating situation was set in motion last week, when U.S. President Donald Trump ordered American troops in northern Syria to step aside, clearing the way for an attack by Turkey, now in its sixth day. Trump's move was decried at home and abroad as a betrayal of an ally.

Turkey's U.N. Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu said in the letter to the Security Council dated Oct. 9 that its counter-terrorism operation will be "proportionate, measured and responsible."

___

6:30 p.m.

Iran's president is urging Turkey to halt its military offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Hassan Rouhani: "We do not accept the method that they have chosen." Turkey says it's fighting to clear border areas of Syrian Kurdish fighters, which it considers to be terrorists because of their links to Kurdish militants in Turkey.

While Iranian authorities have previously expressed opposition to the Turkish offensive, now in its sixth day, this was Rouhani's first direct comment.

Iran and Russia have allied with the Syrian government in the country's eight-year war. Syrian troops abandoned the northeast to Syrian Kurdish-led forces in 2012.

The Kurds had allied with the U.S. to fight the Islamic State group. But after American troops moved aside in northern Syria, clearing the way for the attack by Turkey, the Kurds struck a deal with the Syrian government for assistance.

___

6:20 p.m.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for "immediate de-escalation" in the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday the secretary-general is also urging all parties to resolve their differences through peaceful means.

Guterres also raised "serious concern" about the consequences of the possible unintended release of fighters from the Islamic State group as a result of the military operations.