The Latest: UN says 100k displaced in Turkish offensive

With airstrikes and artillery, Turkey has launched an offensive aimed at crushing Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.;

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on Turkey's invasion of northeastern Syria in a military operation against Syrian Kurdish fighters there (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

The United Nations says an estimated 100,000 people have been displaced three days into the Turkish military offensive on northeastern Syria, while markets, schools and clinics have been closed.

In a statement Friday, the U.N. said most of the displaced have stayed with relatives or in host communities, but an increasing number have sought shelter in areas to the south of the military offensive.

The U.N. says the violence has also put a water station servicing al-Hassakeh city out of commission, denying around 400,000 people of a water source. Repair has not been possible because of ongoing fighting and efforts to negotiate a "humanitarian pause" are ongoing, the U.N. said.

Only one national hospital is still operating.

The U.N Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria expressed deep concern about the unfolding events.

___

7:30 p.m.

Turkey's Defense Ministry says two more soldiers have been killed in Syria, bringing the death toll to four troops in the three days since it began a military offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters.

The ministry said in a statement Friday the soldiers died following a mortar attack on a Turkish base by Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG.

The base is located near northwestern Afrin province, which was captured from the YPG in Turkey's 2018 cross-border operation. The official Anadolu news agency said three others were wounded.

The ministry announced earlier that one Turkish soldier was killed Thursday and another Friday in northeastern Syria following clashes with the YPG, which has been linked by Turkey to a Kurdish insurgency at home.

___

6:50 p.m.

Activists and Syrian Kurdish officials are reporting explosions in the city of Qamishli in a Kurdish area in northeastern Syria outside a popular fast food restaurant.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosions Friday during intensive shelling by the Turkish military in the city and other areas.

The explosions came amid fears that Islamic State sleeper cells could exploit the Turkish offensive in the area to expand their operations.

The Rojava Information Center, a media collective in the Kurdish-held areas, said one person was killed when two cars laden with explosives detonated, including one with a suicide bomber inside. The Kurdish Hawar News agency also reported one killed.

The attack occurred outside a popular falafel area in Qamishli, the main urban center in Kurdish-held areas. The loud explosions were followed by plumes of smoke and fires.

Rojava Information Center said vehicles of Kurdish fighters with munitions were parked outside the restaurant, which could explain the multiple explosions.

___

6:40 p.m.

Turkey's vice president says Turkish troops and their allied Syrian opposition forces have advanced up to 8 kilometers (5 miles) deep into Syrian territory.

Fuat Oktay told TRT World television in an interview aired Friday that the Turkish forces entered northeast Syria from the Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn regions. They advanced 8 kilometers (5 miles) deep into Tal Abyad and 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) into Ras al-Ayn, he said.

Turkish jets have flown 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep, he added.

Oktay repeated that the aim of the Turkish offensive was to prevent "a corridor of terror" along the Turkish-Syrian border and to create a "safe area" for the return of Syrian refugees.

Turkey launched its offensive Oct. 9 to drive away Syrian Kurdish fighters that are linked to an outlawed Kurdish militant group in Turkey.

___

6:20 p.m.

U.S. troops in Syria have conducted a military patrol in northeastern Syria a few kilometers (miles) from the town of Tal Abyad where Turkey is carrying out airstrikes as part of a military operation in Syria.

U.S. troops had pulled out from the border area near Tal Abyad earlier this week ahead of the Turkish invasion.

The patrol Friday was their first visible deployment since the Turkish operation began on Wednesday. U.S. President Donald Trump has said the estimated 1,000 troops in Syria were not in harm's way.

Video images showed five armored personnel carriers moving from the western countryside of Ein Issa in the direction of Tal Abyad on Friday.