The Latest: EU to purchase 100 million more vaccine doses

  • A pupil takes a Corona antigen rapid test before the start of lessons at the Katharina Henoth Comprehensive School in Cologne, Germany, Monday, April 19, 2021. After a week of lessons at home, many children and adolescents in North Rhine-Westphalia have been able to return to their schools for face-to-face lessons since Monday. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)
  • A man takes medicines, removing his face mask near tulips outside a commercial office building in Beijing, Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
  • In this undated photo, provided by the Tanana Chiefs Conference, shows a team from the tribal health organization posing outside a plane before leaving for a rural vaccination clinic in Anaktuvuk Pass, Alaska. Some of Alaska's highest vaccination rates among those 16 or older have been in some of its remotest, hardest-to-access communities, where the toll of past flu or tuberculosis outbreaks hasn't been forgotten. (Tanana Chiefs Conference via AP)
  • A member of the medical staff tends to a patient affected by the COVID-19 virus in the ICU unit at the Charles Nicolle public hospital, Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Rouen, France. A renewed crush of COVID-19 cases is again forcing intensive care units across France to grapple with the macabre mathematics of how to make space for thousands of critically ill patients (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
  • A man without a face mask walks by a "mask" graffiti in downtown Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, April 18, 2021. Israel has lifted a public mask mandate and fully reopened its education system in the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions following its mass vaccination drive. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • A woman receives free food at a makeshift stall called "Community Pantry" beside a road in Quezon city, Philippines on Monday, April 19, 2021. Donated food and other essential items from residents or volunteers are placed on makeshift stalls for people who need it as many have lost jobs due to quarantine measures set by the government to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. The "Community Pantry" which started in Maginhawa street has spread to several areas around the metropolitan to support people struggling to make ends meet. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
  • Wayside barbers wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus attend to their customers in Prayagraj, India, Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
1 / 7

Virus Outbreak Germany

A pupil takes a Corona antigen rapid test before the start of lessons at the Katharina Henoth Comprehensive School in Cologne, Germany, Monday, April 19, 2021. After a week of lessons at home, many children and adolescents in North Rhine-Westphalia have been able to return to their schools for face-to-face lessons since Monday. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN — Pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say they will provide 100 million more doses of their coronavirus vaccine to the European Union this year.

The two companies said Monday that the 27-nation group’s executive Commission exercised an option to purchase the additional doses, bringing the total number of shots to be delivered to the EU in 2021 to 600 million.

The announcement offers a much-needed boost to the EU’s sluggish and much-criticized vaccine rollout.

Sean Marett, the chief business officer of BioNTech, said deliveries of the company’s mRNA-based vaccine this year will cover two-thirds of the EU population.

The bloc has so far administered about 105 million shots to its population of some 450 million. Most vaccines require two shots to provide full immunization.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— CDC says half of U.S. adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

— AP PHOTOS: As global toll tops 3 million, 15 photographers each reflect on a single shot of the pandemic

Iran sees highest daily death toll in months as virus surges

Fashion industry evolves, as virus forces a rethink

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s minister for planning and development said Monday that authorities are struggling to maintain the much-need supply of oxygen to hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

Asad Umar, who also oversees Pakistan’s response to the coronavirus, said on Twitter that hospitals were continuously receiving coronavirus patients amid a surge in new cases.

He said currently more than 4,500 COVID-19 patients need critical care at hospitals, but many people are still violating social distancing rules. Umar said citizens are “making a huge mistake by not following” social distancing rules.

His warning comes hours after Pakistan reported 73 fatalities in a single day from the coronavirus and 5,152 new cases.

Pakistan has reported 16,316 deaths among 761,437 cases since last year.

So far, the government has resisted demands from doctors that it impose a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

___

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her state could be seeing a drop in infections after leading the nation’s COVID-19 daily case rate for weeks.

Whitmer has extended a pandemic order that limits business capacity and requires masks in public, but the Democrat has avoided further restrictions in place during previous surges, including suspending indoor restaurant dining.

She told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that cases could be beginning to slow down. She didn’t discuss specific data and Michigan doesn’t release coronavirus-related data on Sundays. Health officials said Friday that the seven-day average positivity rate had dropped in recent days to 17.1%, but remained above a December peak of 14.4%.gov

Whitmer has urged a voluntary pause on activities like dining out and pushed for more vaccinations from the White House, which has said it would help with other logistics but continue allocating based on population.

___

WASHINGTON — Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plan to meet this coming Friday to discuss the pause in Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, and the top U.S. infectious disease expert says he’d be “very surprised if we don’t have a resumption in some form by Friday.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that “a decision almost certainly will be made by Friday. I don’t really anticipate that they’re going to want it stretch it out a bit longer.”

Fauci tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that one possibility would be to bring the one-and-done shots back “with some form of restrictions or some form of warning. …I believe by Friday we’re going to know the answer to that.’

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in limbo in the U.S. after federal health advisers said last week they needed more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the risk is.

The reports are rare — six cases out of more than 7 million inoculations with the J&J vaccine in the United States. The clots were found in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died.

Fauci told NBC’s ``Meet the Press” that “I doubt very seriously if they just cancel it. I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

___

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case that will determine who is eligible to receive more than $530 million in federal virus relief funding set aside for tribes more than a year ago.

More than a dozen Native American tribes sued the U.S. Treasury Department to keep the money out of the hands of Alaska Native corporations, which provide services to Alaska Natives but do not have a government-to-government relationship with the United States.

The question raised in the case set for oral arguments Monday is whether the corporations are tribes for purposes of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which defines “tribes” under a 1975 law meant to strengthen their abilities to govern themselves.

The case has practical impacts. Native Americans have been disproportionately sickened and killed by the pandemic — despite extreme precautions that included curfews, roadblocks, universal testing and business closures — and historically have had limited financial resources. About $530 million of the $8 billion set aside for tribes hasn’t been distributed.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. administers 205.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

    Those figures are up from the 202,282,923 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by April 16 out of 258,502,815 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET on Saturday. On Tuesday, U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

  • Report: Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence to sign with Adidas

    Probable Jags selection Trevor Lawrence will be joining the three-stripes gang.

  • Neville and Beckham feel the heat as another United old boy hands Miami defeat

    The former England women’s head coach made his debut in charge of Inter Miami on Sunday. But a familiar name came back to haunt him Phil Neville’s Inter Miami lost a close match to LA Galaxy on Sunday. Photograph: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images For new Inter Miami coach Phil Neville, the holidays are over. The former England women’s coach, who midweek spoke fondly of annual family vacations on South Beach during his playing days, tasted defeat in his first game in MLS, as LA Galaxy came from behind twice to earn a late 3-2 win at DRV PNK Stadium. With all the pre-match talk of the Manchester United reunion between Neville and team owner David Beckham, it was another Old Trafford old boy, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, who spoiled the party with a pair of typically predatory finishes. The visitors sealed the points thanks to substitute Sacha Kljestan’s calm finish with nine minutes left. Having led twice, through Robbie Robinson’s goal on the stroke of half time and Gonzalo Higuaín’s 68th minute spot-kick, Neville was left to rue a missed opportunity to make an immediate impression on his MLS debut. On the balance of chances, his team probably should have. “I thought we were the team that created the most chances, opportunities and shots and I definitely didn’t think we deserved to lose,” he said after the game. Indeed, Miami looked good value for a half-time lead, despite the visitors – themselves helmed by a new coach in Greg Vanney – bossing possession. Neville’s side were well-organised, pressed intelligently in the oppressive south Florida heat, and made key interceptions in good areas to exploit the space in front of the Galaxy back line. Higuaín could have done better with numerous opportunities before unselfishly laying on the opener for Robinson in first-half stoppage time. The goal sent the reduced, but boisterous crowd of 7,939, into raptures – with pyro and pink flares ablaze. They had waited a long time for a home opener in front of fans. Years, in fact. “If you take the result aside, the occasion was everything and probably more,” Neville said. “You get these occasions in your career, and I’ve had plenty of them, but our supporters were amazing. When we’ve been without supporters for so long you forget how important these people are, not just to us, but to the whole of football.” For much of the afternoon, Neville cut a relaxed figure in the technical area and gleefully celebrated his team’s goals. Miami’s home opener – essentially delayed for 13 months – seemed to be following the script, until it didn’t. This fixture, carefully plotted to involve Beckham’s old club, was postponed last March just three days prior to kick-off, as the pandemic brought world sport to a standstill. Today, Inter Miami dusted off the cobwebs and gave out the commemorative flags for ‘the game that never was’, baring the date 14 March 2020. Beckham, an almost daily presence at the team’s training facility, was finally able to salute those in attendance before the nationally televised match, stopping also to embrace Galaxy staff. It was Beckham’s ground-breaking contract in LA that entitled him to purchase the Miami franchise at a cut-price $20m in the first place. For reference, Charlotte paid a reported $325m for its expansion team, expected to debut next season. After Sunday’s loss, there is still plenty of work to be done by Neville to prove his managerial mettle. His tenure with the England women’s team – not universally acclaimed to begin with – fizzled out. The fourth place World Cup 2019 finish, although enjoyable, was little more than a par round for a team seeded fourth. He must also overcome a ‘jobs for the boys’ implication that comes with the territory of being appointed in Miami by his long-time friend Beckham. For more than an hour of this game there was plenty of evidence Miami will be a force in the Eastern Conference. They looked good in possession and, in the skillful and intelligent Mexico playmaker Rodolfo Pizarro, have an attacking anchor to build around. Robinson, a refreshingly direct forward Neville expects to “go from strength to strength”, complemented Higuaín exceptionally well before all three waned. Recent signing Ryan Shawcross, an unused substitute on Sunday, could shore-up the back line. The team still faces challenges in the weeks to come, beyond putting points on the board. MLS commissioner Don Garber, in attendance on Sunday, confirmed the club will be sanctioned after France midfielder Blaise Matuidi’s signing broke league budgeting rules. Welcome to #DRVPNKStadium, @TomBrady!#InterMiamiCF | #MIAvLAG pic.twitter.com/HfO04BbDO8— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 18, 2021 For now, local enthusiasm for the team remains high. Limited tickets for Sunday’s game sold out and the club expects the full 18,000 capacity to be available at some point this season. There’s an exceptionally vocal hard-core base to build upon, who created a vibrant and colourful party atmosphere more will want to enjoy. However, the city’s recent sporting history suggests attendance will be largely results-dependent once the novelty of having a soccer team wears off. Tom Brady came down from Tampa to watch on Sunday, tomorrow is a different story. Besides, Inter Miami are playing their home games 30-odd miles away in Fort Lauderdale until their proposed new stadium is built in Freedom Park. That’s if it’s ever built. The hastily constructed DRV PNK stadium is an admirably fine stopgap, but also a far cry from the vision of a downtown 25,000-seater stadium on Miami’s glitzy waterfront Beckham proposed when announcing his plans in 2014. Having finally got a team on the field and fans in the seats, Beckham’s task is now to establish Miami among the MLS elite and in the hearts of south Floridians. His old mate Phil bears much of that responsibility.

  • Every state open for COVID-19 vaccines; J&J vaccine pause might be lifted this week, Fauci says: Live COVID-19 updates

    Every U.S. adult eligible to get a vaccine, Chicago public schools set to reopen after going fully remote last year. The latest COVID updates.

  • 'I don't want that' - France struggles to pitch AstraZeneca vaccine

    Tasked with persuading shoppers at an outdoor market to consider taking the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Paris city hall employee Leo Martin was finding it a tough sell. "Which vaccine is it?" one woman, in a green scarf, asked when Martin approached her with his pitch inviting people to get inoculated at a neighbourhood vaccination centre. When Martin told her the shot being offered at the centre was manufactured by AstraZeneca, the woman in the green scarf shook her head and said: "No, I don't want that."

  • Why Super League is 'disgusting' and a 'travesty'

    Danny Higginbotham, Robbie Earle and Gary Neville agree with the Premier League and UEFA's strong words condemning a reported breakaway European "super league."

  • Exclusive: Abu Dhabi art gallery owner has a sideline business - trading COVID-19 vaccines

    From a small office in an Abu Dhabi skyscraper, Ukrainian national Natalya Muzaleva and her Hungarian husband Istvan Perger run an art gallery, a real estate agency and an oilfield services company. Muzaleva wrote a proposal to the Czech ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, reviewed by Reuters and dated Feb. 24, offering to procure and sell at least 1 million doses to the Czech Republic of Covishield, the shot from Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca. She said the vaccines would be supplied by an unnamed partner from AstraZeneca's "UK and India plant" and delivery would follow within 45 days of payment being received.

  • HSBC Asia Technology M&A Head Choy to Join Midea as CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of technology mergers and acquisitions in Asia Jeremy Choy is joining Chinese home appliances giant Midea Group Co. as its chief financial officer, according to people familiar with the matter.Midea is hiring the Hong Kong-based veteran technology dealmaker as it seeks to diversify from its traditional home appliances business. The Chinese company, which focuses on making air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines, is looking to tap into technology-driven areas such as smart living and the so called Internet-of-Things.For his new role, Choy will be based at Midea’s headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Foshan, the people said, asking not to be identified because the appointment isn’t public yet. Choy will replace Helmut Zodl, who left Midea earlier this year to become the CFO of General Electric Co.’s health care business.An announcement could come as early as Monday, the people said. A representative for HSBC declined to comment, while a representative for Midea couldn’t immediately comment.Choy joined HSBC in June 2019 from China Renaissance Holdings Ltd., where he was the head of M&A, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously worked for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Midea’s founder and largest shareholder He Xiangjian does not hold a management role nor do his relatives -- a rare occurrence for a Chinese family-owned company.The company has grown via acquisitions including Kuka AG in 2017, in a deal that valued the German robot maker at 4.6 billion euros ($5.5 billion). That same year, it bought majority stakes in Toshiba Corp.’s home appliances business and Clivet SpA, an Italian maker of air conditioners, for undisclosed amounts.More recent deals include its 13-billion-yuan ($2 billion) purchase of Chinese appliances maker Wuxi Little Swan Co. in 2019. In December 2020, it entered the elevator business with the purchase of Winone Elevator Co. Earlier this year, it agreed to buy a 29% stake in Beijing Wandong Medical Technology Co.Choy’s move would follow those of other high-profile bankers joining large companies as CFOs. Peter Enns has joined property-casualty insurer Chubb Ltd. after more than 20 years in investment banking, most recently as global co-head of investment banking coverage at HSBC based in Hong Kong. Last year, Credit Suisse Group AG technology banker Alain Lam left the Swiss bank to join Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp.(Adds more details from sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • President Biden doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel on infrastructure: Sen. John Thune

    Opposing View: If Joe Biden will work with Republicans, we can expand infrastructure and economic opportunity — instead of the federal government.

  • Biden confronts eroded credibility on climate action and Paris agreement

    The biggest hurdle for President Biden in winning new emissions reduction commitments at this week's White House summit is America's on-again, off-again history of climate change efforts. Why it matters: The global community is off course to meet the temperature targets contained in the Paris Climate Agreement. The White House wants the summit Thursday and Friday to begin to change that.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Paris agreement called for warming to be limited to "well below 2 degrees" Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, relative to preindustrial levels. However, the world is currently on course for 3 degrees Celsius, or 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit, of warming, which raises the odds of potentially disastrous consequences.The big picture: The U.S. has been playing a game of "red light, green light" on climate change for decades. The country played a leading role in brokering the Kyoto Protocol in 1995, but walked away from that agreement in 2001. Then the U.S. helped spearhead talks on the Paris agreement during Barack Obama's presidency, only to leave that agreement under Donald Trump and rejoin when Biden took office.Considering this timeline, other countries — including China, which is by far the world's top emitter today — question the word of the Biden administration when it says the U.S. is fully committed to climate action.Some Chinese leaders have recently signaled they don't see the U.S. as being in a strong position to prod it to cut emissions after walking away from Paris.For example, on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said of the U.S. return to the Paris agreement: "Its return is by no means a glorious comeback but rather the student playing truant getting back to class."Quick take: Kelly Sims Gallagher, a Tufts University professor who helped broker a climate deal with China during the Obama administration, tells Axios the U.S. has a lot of work to do. "Trust was broken when the United States withdrew from the Paris Agreement," she said. "The way to rebuild the trust is for this Administration to first explain how the United States will achieve its Paris target and then also provide a concrete plan for enhancing ambition by 2030."Context: The White House summit will be a major test of just how much credibility the U.S. lost on the global stage, and specifically within the uniquely fraught realm of climate negotiations, when Trump walked away from Paris and worked to gut domestic efforts to cut emissions. Driving the news: The Biden administration wants countries to agree this week to cut emissions significantly by 2030, on the way to net zero by 2050. Scientists have shown that in order to keep the Paris agreement's most stringent temperature target of 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, of warming in play, emissions must be slashed deeply by 2030. The U.S. is expected to unveil an emissions reduction commitment on the order of a 50% emissions cut relative to 2005 levels by 2030, but it's unclear how many other nations will announce anything new ahead of November's U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. Yes, but: Even if the talks are successful, it's unknown whether new emissions targets will actually happen, considering the lack of an enforcement mechanism to punish countries that don't live up to their word. University of Washington statistician Adrian Raftery, who has analyzed how nations are not on track to meet even existing commitments, said the targets are "somewhat untethered from what's likely to occur."The intrigue: The joint communique released by the U.S. and China Saturday night indicates that there may be a window for progress between the world's top two emitters, despite the tensions in that relationship overall. What they're saying: Rachel Kyte, a former World Bank official who advises the U.N. secretary-general, said policy makers will be looking to the U.S. to back up whatever new targets it offers with a detailed plan on how to get there.“The credibility is all wrapped up with actions not words," said Kyte, now the dean of The Fletcher School at Tufts University. "All eyes are on the plan.”Ben Geman contributed to this story.Go deeper: U.S. and China agree to take joint climate actionLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Will Japanese Olympians be vaccinated ahead of the public?

    The vaccine rollout in Japan has been very slow with less than 1% vaccinated, causing concern about the postponed Tokyo Olympics that are scheduled to open in just over three months. Taro Kono, the minister in charge of the vaccine rollout, said last week that even if the Olympics go on, it’s possible the venues will be empty. Fans from abroad are already banned from the Olympics, and it's hard to imagine venues even half-filled with mostly unvaccinated fans.

  • US officials may need 2 weeks or more to determine if Johnson & Johnson's vaccine causes rare blood clots

    The CDC still might not have enough data to evaluate a blood clot link by its Friday meeting, two senior health officials told Politico.

  • Woman dies after parachute gets tangled at Lodi Parachute Center, officials say

    A woman died Saturday after an accident at the Lodi Parachute Center, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday. Officials said that shortly before 2:30 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call of a parachutist who had come down with her parachutes tangled. "What was reported to us from someone who witnessed the [incident]… was that the chute failed to fully open as she was coming down and it was heavily tangled around her," the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said. The woman did not survive, the sheriff's office said. Officials added that the woman was "very experienced." See more above.

  • Covid-19: How India failed to prevent a deadly second wave

    India's government and parts of the media ignored warnings about a rising wave of cases, experts say.

  • The Special Way Meghan Markle Honored Prince Philip as She Watched His Funeral from Home

    The wreath was designed by Willow Crossley, the same florist who fashioned flower arrangements for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal...

  • India coronavirus: Delhi announces lockdown as Covid cases surge

    With record daily spikes all of last week, the Indian capital is now the worst-hit city in the country.

  • 'We must show up no matter what': Foreboding air as people gather in George Floyd Square ahead of Derek Chauvin trial closing arguments

    More than a hundred people gathered in George Floyd Square Sunday to show solidarity ahead of closing arguments in Derek Chauvin's murder trial

  • France's Macron sees no immediate need for Russia's COVID shot

    Russia's Sputnik V anti-COVID shot is unlikely to play a part in France's efforts to accelerate its vaccination rollout because it does not yet have approval from the European regulator, President Emmanuel Macron said. France made a slow start to its vaccination campaign, in part due to procurement difficulties and more recently links between the AstraZeneca shot and rare cases of blood-clotting, but is now finding its stride.

  • The best climate solution you've never heard of

    Meet the teams who track down and destroy hidden sources of greenhouse gases.

  • Fires, damage at Oakland protest against police brutality

    A protest that began peacefully in California ended with multiple fires set, several cars damaged and numerous windows shattered. The protest against police brutality in Oakland began calmly Friday night, news outlets reported. A subsequent march drew around 300 people with some setting fires and breaking windows.