The Latest: HK police tear gas protesters in shopping area

Tear gas smokes raise in front of protesters as they face with riot police during the anti-extradition bill protest at Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. The first of two planned protests in Hong Kong on Sunday has kicked off from a public park just hours after police said they arrested more than 20 people for unlawful assembly and other offences during the previous night's demonstrations. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on protests in Hong Kong (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Riot police in Hong Kong have fired rounds of tear gas at protesters occupying a high-end shopping area.

The tear gas Sunday evening beat back most of the crowd, but some protesters resisted by throwing the canisters back at officers and hurling eggs and other objects.

Some jeered "Gangsters!" at the police line.

Demonstrators debated whether they could feasibly defend the area or if they should migrate to another district, as they have been doing throughout the night.

Some passers-by were caught in the fray and angrily yelled at protesters.

Hong Kong has been rocked by two months of pro-democracy protests that are increasingly marked by clashes with police.

___

9:40 p.m.

Hundreds of cars and buses are at a standstill in Hong Kong as protesters barricaded and jammed roads leading up to a major cross-harbor tunnel.

Demonstrators were initially directing traffic into a single lane, but then roads around the tunnel were completely blocked for about half an hour Sunday night.

Whereas demonstrators Saturday faced off with riot police, the groups Sunday have taken to immediately evacuating a location upon authorities' arrival.

Residents in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory have held mass demonstrations for nearly two months to demand direct elections and greater government accountability.

___

8:45 p.m.

Police in Hong Kong say they will use a colored liquid spray to distinguish pro-democracy protesters from other members of the public.

The police said in a statement Sunday that the spray is edible and harmless, but will stay on skin and clothes as a way of marking demonstrators.

Police added that the dye can also be applied to tear gas, which authorities have used to disperse crowds of protesters.

Another weekend of protests in Hong Kong continues as demonstrators mobilize to occupy different neighborhoods in an effort to stay one step ahead of riot police.

Residents in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory have held mass demonstrations for nearly two months to demand direct elections and greater government accountability.

___

8:35 p.m.

Protesters in Hong Kong have moved en masse to a luxury shopping area after riot police used tear gas to clear out an area they were previously occupying.

Clad in yellow helmets and black face masks, protesters squeezed into a subway station on Sunday, with a few people directing traffic and others holding open the turnstiles.

Surveillance cameras at the station in Causeway Bay were covered with black tape and umbrellas as protesters spilled out.

Makeshift barricades have been erected in the area, which hosts high-end department stores and upscale restaurants.

Standoffs between police and pro-democracy protesters lasted deep into the night Saturday, but demonstrators now appear to be taking a more mobile approach.

___

7 p.m.

Protesters in Hong Kong have used what appeared to be a long, homemade slingshot to hurl rocks, bricks and other objects at a police station.

The police station is the third to be vandalized during this weekend's demonstrations. Police said Sunday that they arrested more than 20 people for offenses including unlawful assembly and assault in rallies that devolved into violent clashes in the early hours of the day.

Some demonstrators in the Tseung Kwan O area, where one of two rallies is being held, surrounded the local police station, shattering the station's windows with their bricks.

Police warned they will soon clear out the area, saying the protesters are a serious threat to everyone's safety. Meanwhile, a rally on neighboring Hong Kong Island swelled in numbers as those from Tseung Kwan O joined them.

The semi-autonomous Chinese city has been beset by a summer of passionate pro-democracy protests. Police on Saturday repeatedly fired tear gas at demonstrators until they retreated.

___

5:30 p.m.

The second rally of the day in Hong Kong has started in a party atmosphere where protesters hung a banner demanding the withdrawal of a proposed extradition law that prompted anti-government demonstrations.

A flutist and a trumpeter played "Do You Hear the People Sing?" from the musical "Les Miserables," which has become a rallying song for protests that have taken place regularly in Hong Kong for two months.