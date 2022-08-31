Latest: Fatal shootings of 5-year-old, 17-year-old boys in Fort Worth this weekend

A 17-year-old and a 5-year-old boy were “murdered completely senselessly” on Sunday afternoon outside a home in northwest Fort Worth, the police chief said. A toddler was also injured.

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been reported.

Here’s what we know about the case.

What happened?

At 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle pulled up in front of a home on Steel Dust Drive, near the intersection of Barber Ridge Trail in Quarter Horse Estates. At least one person from the vehicle opened fire.

Rayshard Scott, 5, and Jamarrien Monroe, 17, were hit outside the home. Both died at hospitals a short time later. An 18-month-old boy suffered minor injuries and was taken away on a stretcher. We don’t know how he was injured.

A neighbor reported hearing more than a dozen gunshots followed by someone screaming, “They shot my child!”

Within minutes, police, firefighters and paramedics swarmed the neighborhood and blocked off the streets.

Bullet holes are visible in the garage door at a Fort Worth home where a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old were fatally shot on Sunday. A toddler was also hurt, but is expected to survive.

Who were the victims?

The Star-Telegram hasn’t confirmed whether the two boys who died were related.

Jamarrien attended Saginaw Boswell and Watson high schools in the Eagle Mountain school district, a spokesperson said. He last attended classes in January.

Residents on Monday described the neighborhood as a place where children frequently played together in the street and yards. In October, residents held a Halloween Festival on the street where families — including Rayshard’s — gathered. Lauren and Tanner Patten said they often saw Rayshard and the toddler playing in the front yard together.

“It’s a very calm neighborhood,” one neighbor said. “Now I’m keeping watch on every car that comes by. I’m on edge.”

At the home, a white sign leaned against the front door Monday with the words, “Love thy neighbor. We are here for you.” Higher up on the door, two bullet holes were visible in the navy-colored wood. More bullet holes were visible in the garage door.

Flowers and other items sit at the door of a home in the Quarter Horse Estates neighborhood of Fort Worth on Monday, August 29, 2022, where a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old were fatally shot on Sunday. A toddler was also hurt, but is expected to survive.

Who was responsible?

Police have not reported making any arrests as of Wednesday, nor have they released any details of what type of vehicle the shooter or shooters were riding in.

A neighbor told the Star-Telegram his security camera caught footage of a vehicle he believes the suspects fled in. Fort Worth police said they were still trying to verify information about the vehicle.

“We’re seeing violent crime on the rise across the country, and unfortunately we’re seeing violent crime here in Fort Worth in numbers we don’t want to see,” Police Chief Neil Noakes said Sunday. “But when you have children — when you have children who are murdered completely senselessly, it adds just another level to that tragedy we’re all experiencing.

“I can tell you this much,” Noakes said. “The Fort Worth Police Department is going to put every resource necessary to this investigation to do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible.”

Since the beginning of 2022, at least 17 juveniles under 18 have been fatally shot in Tarrant County, according to data from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

More than 100 young people of middle- or high-school age in Tarrant County have died from gun violence since 2016.

How are neighbors reacting?

People who live along Steel Dust Drive were horrified by the shootings and are now fearful for their own safety, several told the Star-Telegram.

Several did not answer their doors and declined to talk with reporter through Ring and ADT doorbell cameras. As one spoke with reporters, he stepped out of his doorway to watch a car drive down the road and turn around. He did not stop watching the car until it turned off the street.

Boss Ndosimau, who moved here three years ago, was at work at a church and his wife was asleep when the shooting happened. He only knew something was wrong when the Ring doorbell went off, and he saw through the camera that police were at his door. It was the first time he had ever seen a police officer in the neighborhood.

“We moved here because it was safe,” he said.

But now, he, his wife and their three kids are afraid. He travels sometimes and they are left at the home alone. Now, he doesn’t want to do that anymore.

A police car drives through the neighborhood on Monday, August 29, 2022, where two children and a 17-year-old were shot the day before in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive. Neighbors say the presence of local law enforcement is unprecedented on the usually quiet street.

If you have any information about the crime...

Police asked anyone with any surveillance video to share it with detectives. Call 817-392-4336 with information and reference report number 220068041, Noakes said.