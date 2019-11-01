The Latest: Wildfire threatens homes in Southern California

Firefighters mop up at a leveled home as the Hillside Fire burns in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The blaze, which ignited during red flag fire danger warnings, destroyed multiple residences. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

Authorities have ordered evacuations for about 7,500 people as a wildfire burns on a hilltop north of Los Angeles.

The fire on South Mountain near Santa Paula erupted Thursday evening and quickly grew to over 6 square miles (16 square kilometers).

Ventura County fire officials say it's threatening the unincorporated community of Somis, which has about 3,000 residents.

The fire is driven by moderate winds that continue in some mountainous areas even as they have eased elsewhere in Southern California. Gusts fueled several wildfires in the Los Angeles area in recent days that burned homes and forced mass evacuations.

___

8:45 p.m.

A new wildfire is threatening homes in Southern California even as crews finish mopping up a series of blazes that threatened homes and forced thousands to evacuate.

The new fire erupted Thursday evening on South Mountain in the Santa Paula area north of Los Angeles.

Ventura County fire officials say it quickly grew to over a square mile (3 square kilometers) and is threatening the unincorporated community of Somis, which has about 3,000 residents.

Evacuations have been called for a few nearby streets in the hilly area, where gusts are fanning the flames even as the winds ease in other areas of Southern California.

Hundreds of firefighters aided by helicopters and bulldozers are battling the flames and some are protecting homes.

___

6:15 p.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric says it's restored power to nearly all the hundreds of thousands of people it blacked out earlier this week.

The state's largest utility left vast areas of Northern and central California in the dark this week to keep high winds from damaging electrical equipment and causing wildfires.

PG&E official Mark Quinlan says this time, crews found more than 150 instances of damage, ranging from broken power poles to tree branches flung into the lines. Quinlan says any one could have sparked a devastating wildfire.

PG&E has faced furious criticism for enacting widespread power outages three times this week.

The winds eased Wednesday, and on Thursday PG&E said only about 13,000 people remained without power and they should have electricity back by day's end.

___

4:30 p.m.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for a small brush fire sparked by a stolen car at the end of a police chase in Southern California.

Officials say the 300-acre blaze in Jurupa Valley east of Los Angeles on Thursday destroyed three homes and two outbuildings before firefighters got a handle on it.

The stolen-car suspects could face arson charges.

Meanwhile, residents who fled a wildfire in San Bernardino could begin returning Thursday evening. That fire scorched 200 acres of dry brush along a freeway and damaged at least eight buildings.

No injuries are reported from either fire.

Winds that fed flames across the state are mostly dying down. But forecasters have extended Red Flag warnings for fire danger in some mountain and valley areas of Southern California.

___

2:40 p.m.

Officials say about 1,800 Sonoma County staff, or more than the half the county's whole staff, worked to help evacuate residents and deal with emergency services, communications and other needs after the Northern California county declared a state of emergency because of wildfire.

The Press Democrat of Santa Rosa reports that the county set up 20 evacuation shelters that housed as many as 3,100 people at a time at shelters offering services including child support, counseling, homeless outreach and early voting. The county also set up an emergency operations center.

The Sonoma County Board reviewed its operations at an emergency board meeting Thursday.

The Northern California wine country county has been aggressive about its disaster response preparation in the wake of a series of devastating wildfires that killed 44 people and destroyed thousands of homes two years ago.

___

This item has been corrected to say that 1,800 Sonoma county staff worked through the fire incident, not half that number.

___

11:50 a.m.

Progress is being made in the battle against two Southern California wildfires that burned homes and forced evacuations.

Firefighters are working on hotspots in the cities of San Bernardino and Jurupa Valley east of Los Angeles, but the towering flames that sent residents fleeing early Thursday have vanished.