The Latest: Europe's floods kill 120; climate links noted

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Latest on deadly flooding in Europe:

BRUSSELS — Just as the European Union was preparing drastic plans costing billions of euros to contain climate change, massive clouds were gathering over Germany and other EU nations to unleash an unprecedented storm that left death and destruction in its wake.

Despite ample warnings, politicians and weather forecasters were shocked at the ferocity of the precipitation that caused flash flooding that killed at least 120 people in the lush wooded hills of Western Europe.

Many climate scientists said the link to global warming was unmistakable and the urgency to do something about it undeniable. To say that climate change caused the flooding may be a step too far, but scientists insist that it acerbates the extreme weather that has been on show from the western U.S. and Canada to Siberia to Europe's Rhine region.

“There is a clear link between extreme precipitation occurring and climate change,” Prof. Wim Thiery of Brussels University said Friday.

For the heat records, added Prof. Stefan Rahmstorf of the University of Potsdam, “some are so extreme that they would be virtually impossible without global warming, as recently in western North America.”

Taking them all together, said Sir David King, Chair of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, “these are casualties of the climate crisis: we will only see these extreme weather events become more frequent.”

___

BRUSSELS — Belgium's interior minister says the official death toll of flash flooding in the country's east has gone up to 18, with more people missing.

After Germany, Belgium was the hardest hit by the rains earlier this week that caused homes to be ripped away and roads to be turned into wild rivers running through the center of several towns.

“The official confirmed death toll now stands at 18 and there are a great many missing,” Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden told VRT network Friday. The number of people missing is estimated to be at 19.

She said water levels on the Meuse river running into the Netherlands remains critical.

“There are a number of dikes on the Meuse whether it is really touch and go whether they will collapse,” she said.

___

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Flooding is affecting other parts of Western Europe after killing at least 110 people and causing destruction in Germany and Belgium.

Emergency officials in the Netherlands are urging residents of homes close to a canal in the southern Dutch province of Limburg to evacuate swiftly after a canal dike burst.

The South Limburg emergency services said Friday that a large hole has opened in the dike alongside the Juliana Canal, which runs near the swollen Maas river.

Residents are being warned that four small settlements close to the canal “will very soon be underwater.”

Heavy rainfall in Romania on Thursday night caused “unprecedented” flooding in a small western commune that required dozens of emergency workers to rescue people from damaged homes and cars.

Alba County’s Inspectorate for Emergency Situations said in a statement Friday that no one died in Romania.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s defense ministry said Friday that it is deploying a battalion to the hard-hit region of Ahrweiler.

The 371st Armored Infantry Battalion is being sent to relieve emergency crews who have been working for days to reach people trapped in the county.

Many villages in the mountainous region were heavily damaged and dozens of people died in the flash floods overnight Thursday.

____

BERLIN — German officials said Friday that the economic damage from the flooding in country's west will be immense.

More than half of the 53 counties in North Rhine-Westphalia state were affected by the floods, which damaged hundreds of buildings. At least 43 people died in the state.

North Rhine-Westphalia Gov. Armin Laschet said the floods had “literally pulled the ground from beneath many people’s feet. They lost their houses, farms or businesses.”

Federal and state officials have pledged financial aid to the affected areas of Germany, which also include the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, where at least 60 people died and entire villages were destroyed.

Several religious organizations have called for donations to help residents who lost everything in the floods.

The damage to Germany’s economy is also expected to be severe. Several factories were flooded and key infrastructure, including parts of the A1 highway from Cologne to Bonn, were swept away.

___

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Authorities in the southern Dutch town of Venlo are evacuating a hospital due to the looming threat of flooding.

Emergency coordinators said some 200 patients will be transported from the VieCuri hospital to other hospitals Friday afternoon as a precaution “to get ahead of any possible flooding.”

The hospital is close to the banks of the swollen Maas river that flows into the Netherlands from Belgium, where flooding has caused widespread damage in and near the city of Liege. The river is called the Meuse in Belgium.

The hospital will remain closed until Monday.

Flooding in the Netherlands’ southern Limburg province has caused damage to homes and businesses in several towns and villages and sparked evacuations but has not caused any major injuries or deaths.

—-

BERLIN — Operators of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities in western Germany said Friday that the number of residents who died in flooding has increased to 12.

German news agency dpa quoted the chief executive of the Lebenshilfe association in Rhineland-Palatinate state saying only one of the 13 people missing from the facility had been found alive.

Matthias Mandos said a staff member managed to move several residents of the home in the town of Sinzig to the first floor as waters from the nearby Ahr river rushed into the building.

By the time the staff member tried to get others to safety, it was too late, Mandos said.

Psychologists were on hand to help traumatized employees and residents, he added.

___

BERLIN — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he is “stunned” by the “devastating effects” of the flooding across parts of western Germany that has killed more than 100 people and left hundreds missing.

Steinmeier pledged the German government's support to the families of those killed and to cities and towns facing significant damage.

“In the hour of need, our country stands together,” Steinmeier said in a statement Friday afternoon. “It’s important that we show solidarity for those from whom the flood has taken everything.”

Calling the events a “tragedy,” Steinmeier said he had been in touch with state and local officials in the affected areas and that they used "shocking words” to describe the situations on the ground.

The crisis, he said, underscores the impact of climate change and the need for forceful action to combat it.

“Only if we decisively take up the fight against climate change will we be able to limit the extreme weather conditions we are now experiencing,” Steinmeier said.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark’s foreign minister called the devastating floods across parts of Germany and Belgium that have killed at least 100 people “utterly heartbreaking.”

Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod wrote on Twitter that “Europe must and will stand together in this tragedy.”

He said Friday that his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

___

BERLIN — At least 100 people have died in devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium as search and rescue operations continue for hundreds more still unaccounted for.

Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said 50 people had died there, including at least nine residents of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state officials put the death toll at 43, but warned that the figure could increase.

Rescuers rushed Friday to help people trapped in their homes in the town of Erftstadt, southwest of Cologne. Regional authorities said several people had died after their houses collapsed due to the ground sinking.

Speaking to German broadcaster n-tv, county administrator Frank Rock said that authorities had no precise number yet for how many had died.

“One has to assume that under the circumstances some people didn’t manage to escape,” he said.

Authorities said late Thursday that about 1,300 people in Germany were still listed missing, but cautioned that the high figure could be due to duplication of data and difficulties reaching people because of disrupted roads and phone connections.

In a provisional tally, the Belgian death toll rose to 12, with 5 people still missing, local authorities and media reported early Friday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Death toll in Germany and Belgium climbs to 110 amid devastating floods

    Hundreds of people are still missing and thousands are homeless after days of heavy storms that caused flash floods across western Germany and Belgium.

  • Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 110

    SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany (Reuters) -More than 1,000 people were missing in flood-stricken regions of western Germany and Belgium on Friday, where waters were still rising with the death toll already well over 100 and communications in some areas cut. Entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers swept through towns and villages in the western German states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, Belgium as well as the Netherlands. "It was terrible not to able to help people," Frank Thel, a resident of Schuld in Rhineland-Palatinate, told Reuters in front of a pile of rubble.

  • 'Chaos' after floods cause devastation in Germany

    Eighteen people died and dozens were missing around the wine-growing hub of Ahrweiler, in Rhineland-Palatinate state, police said, after the Ahr river that flows into the Rhine rose and brought down half a dozen houses.Eight people died in the Euskirchen region south of the city of Bonn, authorities said. In Belgium, two men died due to torrential rain and a 15-year-old girl was missing after being swept away by a swollen river.Hundreds of soldiers were helping police with the rescue efforts, using tanks to clear roads of landslides and fallen trees, while helicopters winched those stranded on rooftops to safety.The floods have caused Germany's worst mass loss of life in years. Flooding in 2002 killed 21 people in eastern Germany and over 100 across the wider central European region.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Fleeing for fear of new ethnic conflict

    "War is inevitable - it is ethnic cleansing," says an Ethiopian doctor who has escaped to Sudan.

  • Belgian streets buried under floodwaters

    Streets were flooded in Purgatoire, Belgium, on July 14, after heavy rain caused area rivers to overflow their banks.

  • NHS boss warns patients going untreated as COVID app forcing so many medics into isolation

    The NHS coronavirus app is now 'pinging' so many doctors and nurses that patients are going untreated, a leader has warned.

  • More Than 50 Dead, Thousands Missing in Germany as Severe Floods Devastate Western Europe

    Some areas of Germany have not seen this much rain for 100 years

  • At least 100 people have died after devastating flooding across Germany and Belgium, as officials warn the death toll could keep rising

    Western Germany and Belgium have been hit by devastating floods that turned streets into rivers and left people trapped on their roofs.

  • Belgians fear surging river after deaths, evacuations

    Belgian media reported that the water level had not risen during the night, despite fears it could burst its banks and flood the city center.But in the outer parts of the city, roads were underwater and residents were going to a crisis centre set up to help rehouse them and provide them with emergency support.Belgian media reported at least 15 people had died in the flooding in Belgium, which has caused chaos across the south of the country with transport links cut and more than 20,000 homes left without electricity.

  • Further flooding feared in western Germany with death toll above 80

    Further flooding was feared in western Germany on Friday as a breach at another dam loomed and the death toll rose to more than 80 in what is Germany's worst mass loss of life in years. Entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers swept through towns and villages in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate. "The suffering just keeps increasing," Rhineland-Palatinate premier Malu Dreyer told broadcaster ZDF, adding that more than 50 people had died as a result of the floods in her state alone.

  • Catastrophic flooding across western Europe leaves over 100 dead, scores missing

    More than 100 people have been confirmed dead while many more remain unaccounted for amid catastrophic flooding across western Europe, officials said. Record rainfall in recent days from a slow-moving weather system has triggered flash floods in the region, particularly parts of western Germany and eastern Belgium. The death toll in Germany was 93 as of Friday morning, with 50 of the fatalities reported in Rhineland-Palatinate state and 43 in neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia, the country's most populous state, according to German news agency DPA.

  • Heavy floods hit Western Europe, at least 126 dead, more missing

    At least 126 people have died and dozens of people were missing Thursday in Germany and neighboring Belgium after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing buildings to collapse.

  • Monsoon rains flood streets of Mumbai

    Streets in Mumbai, India, were buried under several inches of water on July 16, after heavy monsoon rains fell on the city.

  • Germany floods: At least 90 dead and more than a thousand still missing as towns left in ruins

    The number of people who lost their lives in the heavy floods in the western part of Germany increased to at least 93 on Friday, according to German broadcaster ARD, in what is Germany's worst mass loss of life in years. Around 1,300 people were missing in the Ahrweiler district south of Cologne, the district government said on Facebook. Mobile phone networks have collapsed in some of the flood-stricken regions, which means that family and friends were unable to track down their loved ones. Enti

  • Reuters photographer killed as Afghan forces fight Taliban

    Afghan government forces battled Friday to retake a border crossing with Pakistan from Taliban insurgents, and the Reuters news agency said one of its photographers was killed in the area. The Taliban had overrun the Spin Boldak crossing earlier in the week. On Friday, witnesses on the Pakistan side of the border said they saw intense fighting and reported seeing bodies.

  • Floodwaters Surge Through German Town as Death Toll Rises

    The death toll in catastrophic flooding in western Germany had risen to 81 by July 16, with more than 1,000 people still unaccounted for.Heavy flooding also impacted the Netherlands and Belgium, where at least 11 people were killed.Instagram user @the__anaking posted footage of the scene in Euskirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia on Thursday, July 15. Credit: the__anaking via Storyful

  • Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 July 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond.

  • Greenland suspends oil exploration because of climate change

    The left-leaning government of Greenland has decided to suspend all oil exploration off the world’s largest island, calling it is “a natural step” because the Arctic government “takes the climate crisis seriously.” No oil has been found yet around Greenland, but officials there had seen potentially vast reserves as a way to help Greenlanders realize their long-held dream of independence from Denmark by cutting the annual subsidy of 3.4 billion kroner ($540 million) the Danish territory receives. Global warming means that retreating ice could uncover potential oil and mineral resources which, if successfully tapped, could dramatically change the fortunes of the semiautonomous territory of 57,000 people.

  • Chinese authorities say unvaccinated parents can't send children to school

    In bid to increase vaccination rates, local authorities say unvaccinated parents must keep children home

  • Biden and Merkel vow to defend against Russian aggression in White House meeting

    The US president praises the German leader but reiterates his concerns about the pipeline that will run from Russia to Germany Joe Biden and Angela Merkel hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House on 15 July. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images Joe Biden hosted Angela Merkel at the White House on Thursday for bilateral meetings as the outgoing German chancellor prepares to step down, in a visit that marked Biden’s latest attempt to strengthen relationships with US alli