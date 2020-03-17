In this image from video provided by BernieSanders.com, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks from Washington, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Democratic presidential primaries (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

The manager of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign says his candidate “is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign."

But he also suggests Sanders is in no hurry to make any decisions about leaving the race noting, “The next primary contest is at least three weeks away.”

Faiz Shakir said in a statement Wednesday that “in the immediate term” Sanders “is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable.”

Sanders lost all three states holding primaries on Tuesday and hasn't won any contests since Super Tuesday in early March with the exception of North Dakota and the Northern Mariana Islands. Joe Biden beat him Tuesday in Arizona, Florida and Illinois.

Still, Sanders has not publicly discussed leaving the race, instead using the outbreak of the coronavirus to promote his signature issue, universal, government-funded health coverage under “Medicare for All.”

11: p.m.

Joe Biden has won Arizona’s Democratic presidential primary.

The state's top election official had declined to seek a delay because of the coronavirus, saying there was no certainty that putting off voting would help.

Most of the 1.2 million registered Arizona Democrats cast ballots early by mail, but about 300,000 could vote in person Tuesday. According to figures obtained by The Associated Press, turnout among Democrats had already surpassed the 2016 election. Over 480,000 votes had been cast by Tuesday morning.

Biden also won Illinois and Florida primaries Tuesday. Ohio canceled its election because of coronavirus fears.

9:50 p.m.

Joe Biden is taking a measured approach as he celebrates two more primary wins that will give him a wider delegate lead over Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential nominating contest.

The former vice president said Tuesday that wins in Florida and Illinois made it a "good night." Votes are still being cast and counted in Arizona.

But Biden spent most of a brief address confronting the coronavirus and the national quasi-quarantine that had him speaking online rather than at a raucous rally with supporters.

"It's moments like these we realize we need to put politics aside and work together as Americans," Biden said. "The coronavirus doesn't care if you're a Democrat or Republican. ... We're all in this together."

Biden nodded to Sanders and his supporters, saying they "have shifted the fundamental conversation in this country." To the youngest voters, he added: “I hear you. I know what's at stake.”

8:23 p.m.

Joe Biden has won Illinois’ Democratic presidential primary.

Officials declined to postpone the election despite concerns about low turnout because of the coronavirus outbreak.

There were some signs of early confusion, with voters calling a hotline to get help finding polling places.

In Chicago, about 50 polling sites opened late. Election authorities scrambled to find alternate locations as nursing homes and other typical polling sites backed out amid concern about the coronavirus. A Chicago elections official and Gov. J.B. Pritzker traded accusations about who was to blame for the problems.

Biden also won Florida Tuesday. Arizona is also voting. Ohio canceled its election because of coronavirus fears.

8 p.m.

Joe Biden has won Florida’s Democratic presidential primary.

The once-crowded Democratic field has narrowed to two major candidates: Biden and Bernie Sanders. Biden is seen as the establishment pick, a return to the era of President Barack Obama. Sanders is a self-described democratic socialist who is pushing for a political revolution.

Voters in Florida cast ballots Tuesday even as officials sought to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

State health officials had been working with local election supervisors to ensure polling locations are safe and clean, and some precincts at nursing homes and senior centers had been moved.

In Palm Beach County, elections officials say many workers failed to show up in at least five locations.

Nearly 2 million Floridians voted early or by mail.

Illinois and Arizona were also voting Tuesday. Ohio canceled its election because of coronavirus fears.