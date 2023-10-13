Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Zavian Colón
Knowing what to expect during a medical exam — and what isn't normal — can help protect you from harm.
Apple's Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones dropped to their lowest price to date during Amazon's October Prime Day event, and they're still on sale for $180.
September’s CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football matchups in week 7 against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
For the taking: Sony, Samsung, Google, HP, Lenovo, JBL, Ring and Amazon Fire.
Kobie Fuller, whose day job is general partner at Upfront Ventures, thinks there may be a way to bring the blog into the modern age by taking advantage of the interactivity of generative AI. Fuller’s idea centers around taking the notion of a blog post and making it a confined micro topic that users could explore by interacting with a bot. “Through the power of AI, what we are now able to do is take a standard long-form post and turn it into many different formats once we make the effort of constructing a sophisticated micro AI conversation that can adapt [to user queries],” Fuller told TechCrunch.
Colorado hosts Stanford on Friday in a game that kicks off at 8 p.m. MT.
These are the best deals on TVs and media streamers that you can buy for October Prime Day this year.
"No one person needed to become a singular voice that we were so desperate for," former 'Real World' cast member Norm Korpi tells Yahoo Entertainment.
All Fed officials agreed at their September meeting that interest rates would likely remain elevated for some time.
Star Trek: Prodigy has found a new home on Netflix after being summarily canceled and deleted from Paramount+. The streaming platform will air season one later this year and season two next year.
Rental car companies appear to be getting on top of customer satisfaction issues, but the UAW strike could make their lives difficult in the future.
That extra $60 in your pocket will make your wallet as happy as your ears — and it's one of the lowest prices this year!
Here are the best deals we could find on iPads and other tablets for October Prime Day 2023.
Get your holiday shopping done early this year with these October Prime Day deals. Shop watches, headphones, blankets and more.
Assassin's Creed Mirage is a solid return to the early days of the open-world adventure series. While the story is fairly pedestrian, Ubisoft's back-to-basics approach freshens up a franchise that has been bogged down by RPG elements in recent years.
Who is AdeptTheBest? The popular streamer was just permanently banned from Twitch for sharing private texts with ex-boyfriend xQc. The post Who is AdeptTheBest? Streamer gets permanently banned from Twitch amid ongoing drama appeared first on In The Know.
The Nissan Hyper Adventure concept is an outdoorsy EV, the second in a series revealed for the 2023 Japan Mobility Show.
Check here for all the latest October Prime Day deals and prime lightning deals - updated throughout the event.
X competitor Bluesky is rolling out its latest release, version 1.52, with a number of changes, including those focused on improving the safety and security of its microblogging platform. The addition is an important step forward in terms of making Bluesky more competitive with larger networks like X, which have more robust security controls.