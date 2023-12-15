Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Zavian Colón

TechCrunch

Snapchat has announced that its annual Snapchat Recap will start rolling out globally tomorrow (December 13). Each recap will offer users a look back on the year by organizing their Snaps into categories, such as "Beach, Please," which will showcase content captured of the ocean or lakes, or "Felt Cute, Will Delete Later," which will display the selfies you took throughout the year. In addition to launching the recaps, Snapchat is sharing how users spent their year on the platform.