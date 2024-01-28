Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Zavian Colón
The 25-year-old revealed a deeper meaning behind the celebration of her second consecutive title in Melbourne.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
The fan-made racing game Bloodborne Kart was set to be released on January 31, but Lilith Walther, the developer behind the project, says the team will have to make some changes after hearing from Sony. It'll lose the Bloodborne branding, among other things.
It's rarely easy to buy a home. And if you can find a house you love, the question becomes: Is now a good time to buy?
A new election forecast outlines just how important inflation will be in determining the next president. It's looking like a nail-biter.
Smooth out lumps and bumps without feeling constricted: 'It feels comfortable and airy. I actually slept in it.'
The 23andMe hacks started in late April 2023 and went on for months before the company discovered the data breach.
Of late, one of the most intense ones centers around humanoid robots. Proponents of the form factor point out that we’ve built our world to fit ourselves, so it makes sense that we would build robots like ourselves to fit it. The form factor also flies in the face of decades of conventional wisdom that has championed single-purpose robots – that is, machines that are built to do one thing extremely well a whole lot of times.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.
Jon Stewart is back (one night a week) on 'The Daily Show.' Here's how you can tune in.
The three-part true-crime series debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s TV chart. It tells the story of the 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins, which was branded a hoax by police. What really happened.
Want crispy-crunchy foods without using a ton of oil? This compact, stunning appliance from Walmart is perfect for small spaces.
Dejan Milojević experienced a heart attack at a team dinner last week and died. He was 46.
Google just released its first update of the year for Pixel phones, bringing a suite of new AI tools and an actual working thermometer. The thermometer’s only available for the Pixel 8 Pro.
Tesla's once-leading solar business is in decline, according to the latest figures from its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings report. Although high interest rates slowed solar growth in some markets, Tesla's shrinkage came as the United States notched a record year overall; the U.S. added 33 gigawatts of solar capacity in 2023, per estimates from SEIA, a solar industry group. It was a bad year for Tesla solar — its worst since 2020.
The S&P 500 is very top heavy, with Big Tech and the Magnificent Seven accounting for the vast majority of gains. But it's been that way for quite some time now as investors wait for the market to broaden.
What do the next few years of Hall of Fame ballots look like?
The new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker is $300 off right now, bringing the price down to $700. That represents a savings of 30 percent for one of our favorite gadgets to come out of CES 2024.
Volkswagen revealed the updated Golf to the world late Tuesday, marking the nameplate's 50th anniversary with an overhauled (but not all-new) lineup that will come to our shores in the form of the 2025 GTI.
X has rolled out support for passkey logins. For now, the option will only work for US-based users on iOS.