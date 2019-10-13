The Latest: Turkey says troops captured Syrian border town

A Turkish police armored vehicle patrols the town of Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, at the border with Syria, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The towns along Turkey's border with northeastern Syria have been on high alert after dozens of mortars fired from Kurdish-held Syria landed, killing several civilians. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

AKCAKALE, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on Turkey's military offensive into northeastern Syria against Syrian Kurdish fighters (all times local):

11:25 p.m.

France is halting exports of any arms to Turkey that could be used in its offensive against Kurds in Syria, and wants an immediate meeting of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State extremists.

France's defense and foreign ministries made the announcement in a statement Saturday reiterating opposition to the Turkish military operation, which is facing growing international condemnation.

The statement says France will push for a "Europe-wide approach" toward suspended arms sales at an EU foreign ministers' meeting Monday. Germany also announced Saturday it's curtailing arms exports to Turkey.

The French government argues the offensive is causing growing humanitarian problems and threatens the international fight against IS, "and therefore threatens European security." IS-linked extremists have staged deadly attacks in European countries.

France wants a meeting of the anti-IS coalition to discuss its next steps in the context of the Turkish actions.

___

10:05 p.m.

Germany's foreign minister has announced that the country will curtail its arms exports to Turkey, which has started a military offensive into northeastern Syria against Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Heiko Maas on Saturday told weekly Bild am Sonntag that, "against the background of the Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria, the government will not issue any new permissions for any weapons that can be used by Turkey in Syria."

Maas' remarks came as thousands of Kurdish immigrants rallied against the Turkish military offensive in cities across Germany. Germany is home to one of the biggest Kurdish communities in Europe.

Austria, Switzerland and Greece also saw Kurdish demonstrations against Turkey's offensive in Syria.

___

9:25 p.m.

About 1,000 Kurds and a contingent of left-wing activists have protested in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece's second largest, against the Turkish military offensive in northern Syria.

The protesters carried banners, including one saying, "Where is the UN?" and burned pictures of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They repeated the photo burning and slogans outside the Turkish consulate. Both premises were guarded by police forces.

In the capital Athens, police said close to 2,000 Kurds and other activists marched to the Turkish Embassy in the city center but police prevented them from getting too close. They dispersed after a peaceful protest. A small contingent of 150 protesters also marched to the U.S. Embassy.

___

7:10 p.m.

The Arab League is calling for the United Nations Security Council to take measures to force Turkey to halt its military offensive in Syria and "immediately" withdraw its forces from the Arab country.

A communique after the meeting of Arab foreign ministers on Saturday also urged the Security Council to suspend military and intelligence support that could help Turkey's offensive.

The communique says Arab countries reject Turkey's attempts to impose "demographic changes" in Syria by a so-called "safe zone."

It says Arab countries should consider taking "diplomatic, economic, investment, cultural measures ... to confront the Turkish aggression."

Two countries, Qatar and Somalia, expressed reservations about the communique. Qatar has backed Turkey's offensive.

The Arab League's meeting came as Turkey's offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters entered its fourth day.

___

6:20 p.m.

Thousands of people have demonstrated in Paris in support of Kurds being targeted by Turkish forces in Syria.

Protesters warned that the offensive could allow Islamic State group extremists to resurge. Kurdish forces being targeted by Turkey this week were crucial to the international campaign against IS fighters, who orchestrated several deadly attacks against France.

Demonstrators from various activist groups slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with one carrying a sign reading "Erdogan=IS." They also criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, which helped pave the way for the Turkish offensive.

The rally Saturday at Republique plaza in eastern Paris ended peacefully.

Turkey's military, which calls the Kurdish forces a security threat, said it captured a key Syrian border town Saturday. French President Emmanuel Macron urged an end to the fighting, as international criticism of the offensive mounted.