Latest: Freezing rain, sleet to hit North Texas Sunday afternoon. Is there chance of snow?

Many North Texans hoping for the first snowfall this winter are more likely to see a mix of freezing rain and sleet starting Sunday afternoon and continuing through late Monday morning as an arctic cold front moves through the region, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon Sunday to noon Monday for most of North and Central Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Accumulation totals of up to a tenth of an inch of ice are in the forecast. The greatest impacts will be across eastern Central Texas, where freezing rain accumulations are expected to range between 0.10 to 0.15 inches.

Up to half an inch of snow is likely in some areas northeast of the Metroplex, including the Paris area, the weather service said. The main areas that will have a potential for snow will be along the Red River.

The weather service recommends that North Texans stay home if possible because slick roads are expected starting Sunday afternoon. While elevated roads and bridges will be the most susceptible to ice, untreated surface roads may also become icy.

Temps will be frigidly cold, with a low around 12 degrees Monday night, and won’t rise above freezing until Wednesday. It will feel ever colder outside.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Sunday and Monday, with minimum wind chills between 1 below zero and 12 below zero forecast in North Texas.

The Wind Chill Advisory will expand to all areas in the region Monday night through midday Tuesday. Minimum wind chills between 1 below zero and 12 below zero are expected across the entire region.