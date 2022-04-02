Latest Fresno killing is the second within hours. Here’s where the victim was found

A shooting early Saturday in southeast Fresno was the second within a span of a few hours to turn deadly.

A man was shot about 1:15 a.m. and taken to Community Regional Medical Center. He died about 8 a.m., Fresno Police Lt. Steve Card said.

Lt. Brian Valles said they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound and lying in the road in the area of Jackson and Nevada avenues after officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of East Nevada Avenue following a ShotSpotter alert.

The victim was not named. There was no information on a suspect or possible motive.

The deadly shooting follows another late Friday in central Fresno that killed one man.

Saturday’s shooting death is Fresno’s 13th homicide this year.