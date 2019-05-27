Latest Galaxy S10 software update freezes the phone, forces reboots

The Galaxy S10 might be one of the best Android phones out there right now, but it’s only as good as the software it runs. And if you’ve installed Samsung’s big Android latest update, then you might be dealing with a few annoying issues right now, including a bug that freezes the phone, requiring a restart or even forcing a reboot on its own.

Samsung released the update a few days ago, with version XXU1ASE5 packing a few camera improvements as well as the May 2019 security patch from Google. In other words, it’s an update you definitely need. However, it’s also one that you should postpone for as long as possible if you haven’t installed it yet, so that Samsung can fix the issues that have been plaguing users.

According to SamMobile, the update causes Galaxy S10 phones to freeze while using several popular apps, including Twitter and Nova Launcher. The apps themselves aren’t at fault, as it’s clearly the new software version that’s causing the forced restarts.

Users have posted details on the issue on Reddit and the xda-developers forum, revealing different types of “freezes.” In some cases, long pressing the power button brings up unresponsive on-screen buttons, but the phone restarts automatically. Others have noticed that pressing the power button turns off the screen, but the phone doesn’t actually lock. Furthermore, the fingerprint sensor might become slow, or it might even stop working altogether.

The software issues have no fixes for the time being, and Samsung hasn’t yet acknowledged them publicly. Restarting the phone doesn’t prevent future freezes, and restoring to factory settings doesn’t help either. Samsung is probably the only entity that can fix the problem by patching up the bugs causing the freezes. If you haven’t updated to the latest software version, you’d better stay away from it until it’s safe to install.

