The Latest: Ga. Democratic Senate primary too early to call

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the state's primary election at a polling place, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Atlanta, Ga. Some voting machines went dark and voters were left standing in long lines in humid weather as the waiting game played out. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the 2020 primary elections (all times EDT):

1:45 a.m.

The Democratic Senate primary in Georgia is too early to call.

In Georgia, candidates must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.

With more than half of the expected vote counted at 1:30 a.m. EDT, Jon Ossoff has approximately 48% of the counted vote. He leads Teresa Tomlinson, who has roughly 16% of the counted vote, and Sarah Riggs Amico, with about 13%.

The Associated Press will continue to monitor the race as election officials in Georgia continue to report results.

Georgia Democrats fielded seven contenders in their effort to choose a challenger for Republican Sen. David Perdue in November, who had no Republican opponent.

___

12:40 a.m.

___

11:50 p.m.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango has won the Democratic nomination for governor of West Virginia.

Salango’s victory in Tuesday’s primary sets him up for a November showdown with coal billionaire and incumbent Republican Gov. Jim Justice.

Salango narrowly defeated progressive community organizer Stephen Smith to win the Democratic nomination. As a commissioner of the state’s most populated county, Salango had emphasized his experience in government throughout his campaign.

Justice trounced Woody Thrasher, former state lawmaker Mike Folk and others to win the GOP nomination.

___

11:40 p.m.

A progressive candidate featured in a Netflix documentary on politics has won the Democratic Senate primary in West Virginia to face Republican Sen. Shelly Moore Capito in November.

Paula Jean Swearengin was featured in the 2019 Netflix political documentary “Knock Down the House.” She accepted only individual donations during her campaign and outraised one of her two opponents, former state Sen. Richard Ojeda, by a more than 10-to-1 margin. Also seeking the Democratic nomination was former South Charleston Mayor Richie Robb.

The Senate race wasn’t Swearengin’s first bid for public office. She received 30% of the vote in the 2018 primary against Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

In the Republican primary, Capito easily defeated Family Policy Council of West Virginia President Allen Whitt and former craftsman Larry Butcher.

___

10:10 p.m.

Primary polls are closing across Nevada and elections officials are cutting off any voters from joining long lines at polling places. Election officials say any voter in line before the 7 p.m. cutoff will get to cast a ballot.

The secretary of state’s office says no election results will be released in Nevada until every one of those voters has been able to vote.

Voters were waiting in lines for three hours and more Tuesday at limited polling places in Las Vegas despite Nevada officials encouraging people to cast their primary election ballots by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevada Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley said his office had received a report of a three-hour wait at one Clark County polling place.

Voters waiting to cast ballots at the Clark County Election Department office told The Associated Press they had been waiting in line for four and five hours.

__

9:45 p.m.

Two incumbents have won the Republican nominations for governor in West Virginia and North Dakota.

Gov. Jim Justice was declared the primary winner in West Virginia on Tuesday, while Gov. Doug Burgum captured the GOP nomination in North Dakota.

Justice, a billionaire coal and agricultural businessman, defeated Woody Thrasher, Mike Folk and others to win the GOP nomination. This week, President Donald Trump tweeted a message of support for the governor: “Big Jim is doing a tremendous job for West Virginia. Vote for Big Jim!”