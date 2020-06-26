People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus are reflected on a mirror at a shopping street in Tokyo Friday, June 26, 2020. Japan lifted a seven-week pandemic state emergency in late May, and social and business activity have since largely resumed. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

STOCKHOLM — Sweden’s chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell has lashed out at the World Health Organization, calling it “a total mistake” to put his nation on a list of countries where “accelerated transmission" could overwhelm health systems.

Tegnell told Swedish radio on Friday: “This is unfortunately a total misjudgment of the Swedish data.”

A report by the WHO’s Europe office on Thursday named 11 countries, including Sweden, Armenia, Albania, Kazakhstan and Ukraine. Sweden has seen a steep rise in the number of COVID19 cases but this has been attributed to an increase in testing.

Tegnell said: “We can point at all other parameters we measure, i.e. how many serious cases we have, they are decreasing. The number of admissions into intensive care is at a very low level and even deaths are starting to decline.”

Sweden has repeatedly defended its strategy by explaining it defers little to other countries despite having never imposed a lockdown. Large gatherings are banned but restaurants and schools for young children have stayed open. The government urged social distancing, and Swedes have largely complied.

LONDON — British shopping mall owner Intu is scrambling to avoid bankruptcy after failing to strike a deal with its creditors after being hammered by lower rent payments from retail clients in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, which owns the Trafford Centre, has been trying to secure a “standstill’’ on loans and must reach a deal by midnight Friday. The company has struggled with a 4.5 billion pound ($5.6 billion) debt burden this year.

The company says in a statement that its board is “considering the position of Intu with a view to protecting the interests of its stakeholders. This is likely to involve the appointment of administrators.’’

The company employs 3,000 people. A further 102,000 work for the shops within its shopping centers.

TOKYO — Tokyo has confirmed 54 new cases of the coronavirus, with the number staying at its highest since early May.

Japan lifted a seven-week pandemic state emergency in late May, and social and business activity has since largely resumed.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said although the new daily cases remain high, but capital is not facing a second wave of infections. She said the rate of infection was not increasing rapidly as in late March, and that Tokyo’s hospitals and health system are able to cope.

Koike said experts are now working to compile a new “caution scale” that better fits social and economic activities in the ongoing phase of living with the virus.

Most of the latest cases are people in their 20s and 30s. Koike said many recent cases are linked to workplaces and nightclubs and transmitted to family members.

Tokyo has had 5,997 cases and 325 deaths, about one-third of the national total.

BERLIN — A German meat company says it plans to perform daily coronavirus tests on all 5,000 workers involved in the production process amid concerns about a series of outbreaks at slaughterhouses in the country.

Westfleisch, one of Germany’s biggest meat processing companies, said Friday that it is already conducting weekly tests on the workers but from next week wants to perform them daily.

Westfleisch suffered a COVID-19 outbreak involving hundreds of workers at its plant in the western town of Coesfeld in May, but that has since passed.