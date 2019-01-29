The Latest: German minister: no room for UK renegotiation

Anti Brexit protesters on board a hired red London bus demonstrate as they drive past the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Pro-Brexit British lawmakers were mounting a campaign Monday to rescue May's rejected European Union divorce deal in a parliamentary showdown this week. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain's exit from the European Union (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Germany's justice minister says there's no room for substantial renegotiation of Britain's withdrawal agreement with the European Union. She says the EU can be flexible on Britain's departure date, but London must have a plan for a delay to make sense.

Katarina Barley, who is half-British and has long advocated a second referendum, also said in an interview with SWR2 radio that such a vote "is becoming more likely every day" given Britain's political chaos.

British lawmakers are debating Tuesday what to do next. Barley said it will be "difficult" if they want to renegotiate, "because the EU cannot make more concessions to Britain on the important points."

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. Barley said the EU would be prepared to compromise but "if there is no plan at all for what should then be different, then a delay makes only very limited sense."

___

9:20 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is backing a proposal to renegotiate part of her European Union divorce deal as she seeks to blunt opposition in Parliament.

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox says the government supports an amendment that rejects the so-called backstop that could keep Britain in a customs union with the EU to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

Instead, it directs the prime minister to seek "alternative arrangements."

Fox told the BBC on Tuesday the amendment offers the best chance for Britain to avoid leaving the EU without a deal on future relations.

The comments come as lawmakers prepare to vote on a series of Brexit amendments after the House of Commons overwhelmingly rejected May's agreement two weeks ago, primarily over the backstop