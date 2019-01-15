The Latest: Germany plays down Brexit deal renegotiation

A protestor dressed as a robot demonstrates opposite the Houses of Parliament as Pro-European demonstrators protest in London, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is struggling to win support for her Brexit deal in Parliament. Lawmakers are due to vote on the agreement Tuesday, and all signs suggest they will reject it, adding uncertainty to Brexit less than three months before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain's exit from the European Union (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Germany's foreign minister is playing down the possibility that British Prime Minister Theresa May will get a better Brexit deal if the agreement she's negotiated with Brussels is rejected by Parliament later Tuesday.

Heiko Maas was quoted telling reporters in Strasbourg that while there would probably be new talks with the European Union, he doesn't believe "completely new solutions" will be offered.

German news agency dpa quoted Maas saying that "we don't give up our hope that there'll be a positive vote because it would be a vote of reason — not just for Europe but also for Great Britain."

British lawmakers are expected to reject the current deal May has negotiated with the EU, raising the prospect of the U.K. crashing out of the bloc at the end of March without a formal agreement.

___

10:55 a.m.

The German government is denying a British tabloid report claiming Chancellor Angela Merkel has offered to help U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May get a better Brexit deal.

Merkel's office said The Sun had wrongly reported on the contents of a recent phone call between Merkel and May.

The newspaper cited an unnamed senior British official claiming Merkel believed the European Union would provide more concessions to London after Tuesday's vote in the U.K. Parliament.

In a statement, Merkel's office said she "gave no assurances whatsoever that went beyond what was discussed in the European Council in December and what was laid down in the letter from Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk."

British lawmakers are expected to reject the deal May negotiated with the EU, raising the prospect of the U.K. crashing out of the bloc at the end of March without a formal agreement.

___

9:35 a.m.

British lawmakers are preparing to deliver their verdict on Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal with the European Union after two years of political upheaval.

Just 10 weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU, lawmakers vote late Tuesday on whether to accept the plan or risk leaving without an agreement on future relations with the bloc.

May's deal faces widespread opposition, primarily because of language designed to prevent the reintroduction of border controls between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which some fear will indefinitely tie Britain to the EU.

Former education minister Nicky Morgan warned that the U.K. wasn't ready for a no-deal Brexit, telling the BBC that "there are millions of people in this country watching Westminster and Parliament very anxiously today."

___

