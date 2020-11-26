The Latest: Germany passes over 15,000 virus deaths

  • People, wearing masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, walk in Istiklal street, the main shopping street in Istanbul, late Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey jumped to above 28,000 on Wednesday after, in a surprise development, the government resumed publishing all positive cases and not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus.The government was accused of hiding the full extent of the virus spread in Turkey, after it was revealed that the number of asymptomatic cases were not being included in data published since July 29. (AP Photo)
    1/8

    Virus Outbreak Turkey

    People, wearing masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, walk in Istiklal street, the main shopping street in Istanbul, late Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey jumped to above 28,000 on Wednesday after, in a surprise development, the government resumed publishing all positive cases and not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus.The government was accused of hiding the full extent of the virus spread in Turkey, after it was revealed that the number of asymptomatic cases were not being included in data published since July 29. (AP Photo)
  • Airport workers take a shuttle bus between terminals at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Residents were urged to avoid nonessential travel during what is typically the busiest travel period of the year. Anyone entering California was advised to quarantine for two weeks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
    2/8

    Virus Outbreak California

    Airport workers take a shuttle bus between terminals at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Residents were urged to avoid nonessential travel during what is typically the busiest travel period of the year. Anyone entering California was advised to quarantine for two weeks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • A man walks in Istanbul, late Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey jumped to above 28,000 on Wednesday after, in a surprise development, the government resumed publishing all positive cases and not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus. The government was accused of hiding the full extent of the virus spread in Turkey, after it was revealed that the number of asymptomatic cases were not being included in data published since July 29. (AP Photo)
    3/8

    Virus Outbreak Turkey

    A man walks in Istanbul, late Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey jumped to above 28,000 on Wednesday after, in a surprise development, the government resumed publishing all positive cases and not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus. The government was accused of hiding the full extent of the virus spread in Turkey, after it was revealed that the number of asymptomatic cases were not being included in data published since July 29. (AP Photo)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Traveler Patty Siegel, right, from Los Angeles gets a COVID-19 nasal swab test before a planned trip to Hawaii at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Residents were urged to avoid nonessential travel during what is typically the busiest travel period of the year. Anyone entering California was advised to quarantine for two weeks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
    4/8

    Virus Outbreak California

    Traveler Patty Siegel, right, from Los Angeles gets a COVID-19 nasal swab test before a planned trip to Hawaii at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Residents were urged to avoid nonessential travel during what is typically the busiest travel period of the year. Anyone entering California was advised to quarantine for two weeks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • An international traveler walks past a closed store at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Residents were urged to avoid nonessential travel during what is typically the busiest travel period of the year. Anyone entering California was advised to quarantine for two weeks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
    5/8

    Virus Outbreak California

    An international traveler walks past a closed store at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Residents were urged to avoid nonessential travel during what is typically the busiest travel period of the year. Anyone entering California was advised to quarantine for two weeks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
  • People, wearing masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, walk in Istiklal street, the main shopping street in Istanbul, late Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey jumped to above 28,000 on Wednesday after, in a surprise development, the government resumed publishing all positive cases and not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus.The government was accused of hiding the full extent of the virus spread in Turkey, after it was revealed that the number of asymptomatic cases were not being included in data published since July 29. (AP Photo)
    6/8

    Virus Outbreak Turkey

    People, wearing masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, walk in Istiklal street, the main shopping street in Istanbul, late Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey jumped to above 28,000 on Wednesday after, in a surprise development, the government resumed publishing all positive cases and not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus.The government was accused of hiding the full extent of the virus spread in Turkey, after it was revealed that the number of asymptomatic cases were not being included in data published since July 29. (AP Photo)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A cardboard collector wearing a mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, walks in Istiklal street, the main shopping street in Istanbul, late Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey jumped to above 28,000 on Wednesday after, in a surprise development, the government resumed publishing all positive cases and not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus.The government was accused of hiding the full extent of the virus spread in Turkey, after it was revealed that the number of asymptomatic cases were not being included in data published since July 29. (AP Photo)
    7/8

    Virus Outbreak Turkey

    A cardboard collector wearing a mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, walks in Istiklal street, the main shopping street in Istanbul, late Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey jumped to above 28,000 on Wednesday after, in a surprise development, the government resumed publishing all positive cases and not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus.The government was accused of hiding the full extent of the virus spread in Turkey, after it was revealed that the number of asymptomatic cases were not being included in data published since July 29. (AP Photo)
  • Rachel Deets, right, special events assistant for the Denver Broncos, uses a thermometer to take the temperature of beat writer Ryan O'Halloran before he can watch the team take part in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    8/8

    Virus Outbreak Colorado

    Rachel Deets, right, special events assistant for the Denver Broncos, uses a thermometer to take the temperature of beat writer Ryan O'Halloran before he can watch the team take part in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
People, wearing masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, walk in Istiklal street, the main shopping street in Istanbul, late Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey jumped to above 28,000 on Wednesday after, in a surprise development, the government resumed publishing all positive cases and not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus.The government was accused of hiding the full extent of the virus spread in Turkey, after it was revealed that the number of asymptomatic cases were not being included in data published since July 29. (AP Photo)
Airport workers take a shuttle bus between terminals at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Residents were urged to avoid nonessential travel during what is typically the busiest travel period of the year. Anyone entering California was advised to quarantine for two weeks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A man walks in Istanbul, late Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey jumped to above 28,000 on Wednesday after, in a surprise development, the government resumed publishing all positive cases and not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus. The government was accused of hiding the full extent of the virus spread in Turkey, after it was revealed that the number of asymptomatic cases were not being included in data published since July 29. (AP Photo)
Traveler Patty Siegel, right, from Los Angeles gets a COVID-19 nasal swab test before a planned trip to Hawaii at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Residents were urged to avoid nonessential travel during what is typically the busiest travel period of the year. Anyone entering California was advised to quarantine for two weeks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
An international traveler walks past a closed store at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Residents were urged to avoid nonessential travel during what is typically the busiest travel period of the year. Anyone entering California was advised to quarantine for two weeks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
People, wearing masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, walk in Istiklal street, the main shopping street in Istanbul, late Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey jumped to above 28,000 on Wednesday after, in a surprise development, the government resumed publishing all positive cases and not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus.The government was accused of hiding the full extent of the virus spread in Turkey, after it was revealed that the number of asymptomatic cases were not being included in data published since July 29. (AP Photo)
A cardboard collector wearing a mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, walks in Istiklal street, the main shopping street in Istanbul, late Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey jumped to above 28,000 on Wednesday after, in a surprise development, the government resumed publishing all positive cases and not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus.The government was accused of hiding the full extent of the virus spread in Turkey, after it was revealed that the number of asymptomatic cases were not being included in data published since July 29. (AP Photo)
Rachel Deets, right, special events assistant for the Denver Broncos, uses a thermometer to take the temperature of beat writer Ryan O'Halloran before he can watch the team take part in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Associated Press
·8 min read

BERLIN — Germany has passed the grim milestone of more than 15,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

The Robert Koch Institute, the country’s disease control center, said Thursday that another 389 deaths were recorded overnight, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 15,160.

Germany has seen 983,588 total cases of the coronavirus after adding 22,368 overnight, the agency said.

Germany embarked on a so-called “wave-breaker” shutdown on Nov. 2, closing restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities but leaving schools, shops and hair salons open.

It was initially slated to last four weeks but Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors agreed late Wednesday to extend it through Dec. 20 with a goal of pushing the number of new coronavirus cases in each region below 50 per 100,000 inhabitants per week. It’s currently at 140 per 100,000.

Merkel said that while existing measures have succeeded in halting an surge in new coronavirus infections, they have stabilized at a high level.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

Americans risk traveling over Thanksgiving despite warnings

Congress braces for Biden’s national coronavirus strategy

— Pandemic gave locals fleeting taste of a tourist-free Hawaii

— To avoid any traces of the coronavirus that might be lurking on surfaces, Americans have been wiping down groceries, wearing surgical gloves in public and leaving mail packages out for an extra day or two. But experts say the national fixation on scrubbing can sometimes be overkill.

California has reported a record number of coronavirus cases on the eve of Thanksgiving. More than 18,000 COVID-19 infections were reported Wednesday.

— Though the first real snow has yet to fall across much of Europe, ski buffs are imagining with dread a bizarre scene: Skiing in Zermatt in Switzerland while lifts idle across the border in Italy’s Aosta valley.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has recorded more than 500 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the first time in about eight months as health authorities struggle to contain a fresh surge of infections.

The Asian nation has been experiencing a spike in cases since it relaxed stringent social distancing rules last month. To deal with the latest surge, the country on Tuesday re-imposed tough distancing guidelines in Seoul and some other areas.

South Korea’s cases initially peaked last February and March, with officials reporting hundreds of fresh cases daily, mostly tied to a religious sect. Another major outbreak came during the summer, and was mostly tied to the greater Seoul area.

Officials say the latest bout is worrisome because there are many cluster infections tied to a variety of sources.

___

BEIJING — China is reporting nine new coronavirus cases in the vast Inner Mongolia region, where authorities have closed schools, suspended flights, shuttered public venues and banned banquets and other gatherings.

The cluster has been centered on Manzhouli, a city of more than 200,000 people on the border with Russia. Authorities ordered testing of all residents to detect new cases after the country’s latest local outbreak first emerged late last week. Ground transport to and from the city has been largely cut off and movement around the city restricted.

Elsewhere in China, local infections have also been reported lately in the financial hub of Shanghai and the northern port of Tianjin, although the government’s pandemic update Thursday listed no new cases in those cities.

___

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s two largest metropolitan areas are cracking down on restaurants that violate rules designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Kansas City’s authorities found two dozen bars and restaurants in violation of the city’s new pandemic restrictions after a weekend sweep of 185 establishments. Previously, the city relied primarily on complaints to enforce the rules.

The new rules limit bars and restaurants to 50% capacity and require closing by 10 p.m..

Meanwhile, officials in St. Louis County have sent certified letters to three dozen bars and businesses ordering them to cease indoor service or face lawsuits or criminal charges.

___

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- Officials in Anchorage, Alaska, are imposing new pandemic restrictions for December that will prohibit bars and restaurants from offering indoor service, require employers to allow people to work from home if possible and limit many businesses to 25% capacity.

Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson said Wednesday that the rules are needed to deal with increasing coronavirus infections in Anchorage, which is Alaska’s biggest city. The rules take effect Tuesday and run through Jan. 1.

As of Wednesday, the city has recorded 15,100 coronavirus cases. Of those, 2,115 were reported in the last week. The city has had 66 deaths from COVID.19.

___

NEW YORK — A new government report says the U.S. is still missing nearly eight coronavirus infections for every one counted.

By the end of September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculates that as many as 53 million Americans had been infected. That is just under eight times the confirmed cases reported at the time.

Previously, the CDC estimated that one of every 10 infections were being missed.

The latest CDC calculation is meant to give a more accurate picture of how many people actually have caught the virus since the pandemic began. Of the 53 million estimated infections, the CDC says about 45 million were sick at some point and about 2.4 million were hospitalized.

___

SALEM, Oregon — Oregon’s governor says bars and restaurants can reopen for limited outdoor service next week but many restrictions will remain in place until a vaccine against the coronavirus is widely available.

In making the announcement Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown urged Oregonians to stay safe during the Thanksgiving holiday and protect others by not ignoring safety protocols, like wearing masks and limiting personal contacts.

The revamped pandemic restrictions take effect when the current two-week “freeze” expires Dec. 3. Currently, only take-out restaurant service is allowed. The restaurant industry pushed hard against the restrictions as several eateries closed for good and others were at risk of doing so.

___

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, but has only minor symptoms.

Gordon said Wednesday that he plans to continue working remotely.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people who test positive for the virus isolate themselves for 10 days.

Gordon said on Nov. 13 that Wyoming residents need to be more responsible about preventing the spread of the coronavirus. In his words, “We’ve relied on people to be responsible, and they’re being irresponsible,” Gordon joins nearly 26,700 Wyoming residents who have tested positive.

___

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Wednesday that public schools will be allowed to offer in-school quarantines for students exposed to the virus.

Schools in Mustang became the first in the state to adopt the policy, the department said.

Effective from Nov. 30 through Dec. 23, the policy would allow students to quarantine in school.

Interim State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor said students who tested positive for COVID-19 and students who had interactions with the infected student would have previously moved to distance learning for 14 days.

Under the new policy, students who are quarantined will be allowed to go to school to take part in virtual classes, but will be kept out of individual classrooms in buildings such as gyms or an auditorium where they would be socially distanced and must wear masks.

___

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Officials in Santa Clara County said they will ramp up enforcement of state health orders during the holiday weekend to make sure businesses follow the permitted capacity, employees and customers wear masks at all times and social distance guidelines are being followed.

With Thanksgiving week kicking off the holiday shopping season, compliance officers will fan out throughout the Silicon Valley county starting Thursday and at least through Sunday with the help of firefighters who normally enforce capacity issues for fire codes. They will be able to issue fines on the spot starting at $250.

Until now, most California counties have taken an education approach, issuing warnings instead of fines.

But the county recorded its highest individual new case count for a day and has only 68 available ICU beds, testing officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib said Wednesday, surpassing any levels hit during the peak of the summer surge.

“We are really, really concerned,” Fenstersheib said. “All of the metrics that we have been following, that have done well in previous months, are now going up very steeply.”

___

SALT LAKE CITY — Physicians in Utah are warning that Thanksgiving could become a major super spreader event for COVID-19 transmission if people don’t follow public health guidelines.

An increased number of hospitalizations across the state has prompted doctors and public health officials to advise against attending Thanksgiving gatherings with people outside their immediate households.

On Wednesday, an infectious disease specialist said COVID-19 cases could further overwhelm a strained healthcare system if people do not follow this guidance. His pleas comes just days after Republican Gov. Gary Herbert said he would not extend his previous order requiring people to limit social gatherings to people in their home.

In Utah, 1 in 136 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past week and the state is ranked tenth in the country for new cases per capita, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

There have been over 182,000 reported virus cases in Utah and more than 800 known deaths related to the virus, according to state data.

Latest Stories

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Fox paid seven figures to settle lawsuit over bogus Seth Rich conspiracy story

    The settlement between Fox News and Rich’s parents, Joel and Mary Rich, was publicly disclosed Tuesday, but with no details about the terms.

  • Manhattan DA appeals dismissal of Paul Manafort’s fraud charges in New York state court

    Trump’s former campaign chairman was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to more than seven years in prison

  • Leading Saudi women's activist referred to terrorism court

    A leading Saudi women’s rights activist who’s been imprisoned for 2 1/2 years and drawn attention to the kingdom’s hard limits on dissent will be tried by a court established to oversee terrorism cases, her family said Wednesday. The referral of Loujain al-Hathloul's case to the Specialized Criminal Court is a setback for efforts to push for her swift release and means she will face charges related to terrorism and national security. According to a 53-page report released earlier this year by Amnesty International, the court has been used as “a weapon of repression” to imprison peaceful critics, activists, journalists, clerics and others.

  • Taiwan to protect sovereignty with new submarines

    Taiwan marked the start of construction of a new fleet of domestically developed submarines in the southern city of Kaohsiung on Tuesday (November 24). At the ceremony, President Tsai Ing-wen vowed to defend the democratic island's sovereignty and called the move a "historic milestone" for Taiwan's defensive capabilities. "Today's construction of a national submarine -- they demonstrate the power and independence of national defense which is strengthening day-by-day." The event was attended by the de facto U.S. ambassador to Taiwan, Brent Christensen, as this is a key project supported by the United States. The U.S. government in 2018 gave the green light for U.S. manufacturers to participate in the program, a move widely seen as helping Taiwan secure major components, though it is unclear which U.S. companies are involved. State-backed CSBC Corporation Taiwan said it would deliver the first of eight planned submarines in 2025, giving a major boost to Tsai's military-modernisation and self-sufficiency plan. Taiwan's armed forces are mostly equipped by the United States, but Tsai has made development of an advanced home-grown defense industry a priority. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has ramped up its military activities nearby. Chinese forces have, on occasion, flown fighter jets across the unofficial buffer median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

  • Afghan migrant: I thought France was humane until police beat me

    Murtaza Khademi left his home in Afghanistan and smuggled himself into France because he thought he would be safe, but this week he encountered a different side of Europe: a police operation in which, he says, he was beaten with a truncheon. Khademi was among dozens of migrants and asylum seekers who had pitched pop-up tents on a central square in the city in an organised protest intended to attract attention to their precarious living conditions. Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said some of the scenes were "shocking" and that officers who behaved unacceptably would be punished.

  • Trump campaign sued for attempting to disenfranchise Black voters

    President Trump's campaign now finds itself on the other side of a legal case in a newly filed federal lawsuit alleging that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it sought to “disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters,” particularly African Americans in metropolitan areas of Michigan.

  • A Few of Our Favorite Small Businesses Running Early Black Friday Sales

    You don't have to wait until #smallbusinesssaturday to shop smallOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden's team has made contact with Dr. Fauci, and the president-elect said he has been 'very, very helpful' in briefings with staff

    The contact between Fauci and Biden's team comes as the US may be entering the darkest stage yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • Australian leader thrilled at Iran's release of academic

    Australia's prime minister said he's “thrilled and relieved” after Iran released in a prisoner swap a 33-year-old academic who was imprisoned for more than two years on spying charges, but added it would take time for Kylie Moore-Gilbert to process her “horrible” ordeal. Iran first announced on state television that it had freed the British-Australian scholar in exchange for three Iranians held abroad. The report was scant on detail, saying only that the Iranians had been imprisoned for trying to bypass sanctions on Iran.

  • Trump loyalist pushed out of White House now leading a shake-up at the Pentagon

    A controversial former White House official is helping the Trump administration use its waning days to carry out a contentious reorganization that gives the Pentagon’s civilian leadership greater control over U.S. Special Operations Command.

  • AOC and Ilhan Omar sign petition calling on Biden not to give Bruce Reed administration role

    ‘Rejecting Reed will be a major test for the soul of the Biden presidency’, petition reads

  • Tigray crisis: How the Ethiopian army and TPLF clashed over an airport

    With communications largely cut to the Tigray region, both sides in the conflict are trying to control the narrative.

  • South Korea sentences leader of sexual blackmail ring to 40 years in prison: Yonhap

    A South Korean court on Thursday sentenced the leader of an online sexual blackmail ring to 40 years in prison, the Yonhap news agency reported. Cho Ju-bin, 24, was found guilty of running an online network that blackmailed at least 74 women, including 16 teenagers, into what authorities called "virtual enslavement" by forcing them to send increasingly degrading and sometimes violent sexual imagery of themselves between May 2019 and February 2020. The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Cho for violating criminal and child protection laws by making and releasing pornography and running a criminal organisation, Yonhap said.

  • Israeli leader tells convicted spy: 'We're waiting for you'

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday phoned Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy analyst convicted of spying for Israel in the 1980s, telling him: “We’re waiting for you.” The U.S. Justice Department announced last Friday that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel 35 years after he was arrested. “You should have now a comfortable life where you can pursue, both of you can pursue your interests,” Netanyahu said in a conversation with Pollard and his wife Esther.

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. In pre-Thanksgiving address, Biden urges Americans not to 'surrender to the fatigue'

  • The generous sauce that lifts this year's Thanksgiving

    National traumas have left many Americans despondent yet also grateful enough to be generous toward others. They are both counting and sharing their blessings.

  • After senate run, Harrison launching PAC to boost Democrats

    On the heels of his record-breaking but unsuccessful bid to oust U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina's Jaime Harrison on Tuesday launched a political action committee, utilizing his newly minted status as a fundraising powerhouse to try to provide a sustained boost to other Democrats that he hopes can help flip more areas from red to blue. Dirt Road PAC will focus on long term investments in state-level Democratic candidates and parties like intensive voter registration efforts in areas that have been seen by Democrats as harder to win, Harrison told The Associated Press ahead of the official launch. “The days of just swooping in every few years and putting up a candidate, having no grassroots infrastructure and thinking that we’re going to win - that’s just not working,” Harrison told the AP on Monday.

  • European officials expect Biden to pressure Merkel into killing her prized key gas pipeline project from Russia

    US officials believe the Nord Stream 2 pipeline connecting Russia to northern Germany is an irresponsible reward for President Vladimir Putin.