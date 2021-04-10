The Latest: Mourners leave flowers again in Philip's memory

  • A man places flowers at the gate of Buckingham Palace in London Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • A tribute to Britain's Prince Philip is projected onto a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London, Friday, April 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • A woman gestures as she sings next to tributes left in honor of Britain's Prince Philip in front of Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)
  • Front pages with photos of Britain's Prince Philip at a newsstand in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • St. Georges Hall in Liverpool is lit purple in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh, following the announcement of his death, Saturday April 10, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
  • A taxi drives by Buckingham Palace as people leave tributes to Britain's Prince Philip in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
  • People put down flowers at Cambridge Gate on top of the long walk in Windsor, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials said Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • A worker clears away tributes left in honor of Britain's Prince Philip from outside Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)
  • A Chinese paramilitary policeman stands guard as the flag flies at half-staff at the British Embassy in Beijing, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes a statement on the death of Prince Philip in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday April 10, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (Sylvie Whinray/NZ Herald via AP)
  • Governor-General David Hurley, right, looks on as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison signs a condolence book at Admiralty House in Sydney following the death of Prince Philip, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2014 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, and Prince Philip walk through the field of ceramic poppies at The Tower of London. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II has been hospitalized after a heart procedure. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, March 16, 2021 file photo Britain's Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII hospital in the back of a car in London. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II has been hospitalized after a heart procedure. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
  • The Union flag flies at half-staff in honor of the late Prince Philip on top of Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)
A man places flowers at the gate of Buckingham Palace in London Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Events and reaction from around the world to mark the death of Prince Philip at age 99:

LONDON — Mourners are leaving flowers again in front of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, a day after Prince Philip's death.

Small groups of people gathered Saturday morning near the front gates of Buckingham Palace, where the Union Jack flies at half-staff.

Earlier, the flowers left there on Friday had been removed and were placed in the back of a van. Palace officials have been encouraging people not to come to Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle to leave flowers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

___

PRINCE PHILIP DIES AT 99

Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

___

LONDON — Gun salutes marking the death of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place across the U.K., in Gibraltar and at sea.

The U.K. defense ministry said that batteries will fire 41 rounds at one round every minute from midday in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as Gibraltar and from Royal Navy warships.

Gun salutes also marked the deaths of Queen Victoria in 1901 and Winston Churchill in 1965.

Authorities are encouraging to watch the gun salutes online or on television from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Philip died Friday at age 99.

___

PORT VILA, Vanuatu — A tribe in the remote island nation of Vanuatu who saw Prince Philip as a god will greet his death with ritual wailing and ceremonial dancing, an expert said.

The group, based in villages on the island of Tanna in the former Anglo-French colony, revered the Duke of Edinburgh and believed him to be a reincarnation of an ancient warrior who left the island to fight a war.

___

DHARAMSHALA, India — The Dalai Lama has expressed his condolences over the death of Prince Philip in letter to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles.

In his letter to the queen he said: “I am sorry to learn the sad news that your husband, H.R.H. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has passed away. I will pray for him and offer my condolences to Your Royal Highness and your family at this sad time.

“As we all remember him, we can rejoice that he lived a meaningful life.”

He wrote to Prince Charles: “As someone who counts you as a dear, respected friend, I would also like to offer my condolences to Your Royal Highness and your family.”

___

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda expressed her country’s sorrow at the death of Prince Philip.

“Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen at this profoundly sad time,” she said.

Ardern said Philip will be fondly remembered for the encouragement he gave to many young New Zealanders through The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award.

“In over 50 years of the award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the program,” she said.

Ardern directed that all flags on government buildings and naval vessels be flown at half-staff. She said a national memorial service will be held in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington.

___

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed deep condolences at the death of Prince Philip.

Widodo tweeted: “My deepest condolences on the passing of HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Family and the British people in this time of sorrow."

___

SYDNEY — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison offered his country’s “deepest sympathies and condolences” to Queen Elizabeth II on the passing of Prince Philip.

“While your strength and stay, your Majesty, may now have passed, Jenny and I pray that you will find great comfort in your faith, in your family, at this time,” he said. “But we also, your Majesty, say to you as a Commonwealth, let us also now be your strength and stay as you continue to endure, as you continue to serve so loyally and so faithfully, as you have done over so many generations.”

He added: “She has been there for us over such a long time, let us be there now for you, your Majesty, and allow us to send our love to you on this, I’m sure, one of your most sad of days.”

In Canberra, the national flag was lowered to half-mast over Parliament House.

___

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his deep condolences to Queen Elizabeth II for the death of Prince Philip in a public message where his government cited its strong ties with the United Kingdom.

“We pray for the eternal repose of his soul and for The Royal Family to find strength in this time of mourning,” Duterte said in message issued by his spokesman, Harry Roque.

“The Philippines and the United Kingdom have strong bilateral ties and we share the grief of the British people in this period of bereavement,” Duterte’s message said.

Duterte has repeatedly lashed at European countries in the past for raising alarm over his deadly crackdown against illegal drugs which has left thousands of mostly petty suspects dead. The UK was one of 18 countries that approved a United Nations Human Rights Council resolution in 2019 which called for an inquiry into human rights conditions in the Philippines amid Duterte’s bloody crackdown, sparking condemnations from his administration.

___

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the world has lost a “towering figure” with the passing of Prince Philip.

In a tribute post on his Facebook, Muhyiddin said the prince had visited Malaysia several times and was always a “friend of our country.”

The Duke of Edinburgh International award introduced in 2000 that had recognized thousands of Malaysian youths for their achievements in community, sports and adventure activities was among the prince’s many contributions, Muhyiddin said.

“The Duke of Edinburgh will be sadly missed; his passing marks the end of a life spent in selfless service to the greater good,” the premier said.

