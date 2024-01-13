Latest: Gusty winds, rain hit Greater Cincinnati as frigid temperatures move into region

The National Weather Service is warning of gusty winds and low temperatures this weekend into next week.

The National Weather Service is warning of strong wind gusts hitting Greater Cincinnati Friday night and into Saturday morning while below-freezing temperatures creep into the region over the weekend.

A wind advisory is in place until 8 a.m. Saturday for southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana, including Hamilton, Clermont, Butler and Warren counties in Ohio and Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties in Kentucky.

[5:50 PM] Here's a look at the forecast evolution/timing of wind direction & gust speed through the next 48 hrs. While it isn't shown here, be aware that wind chill values will go BELOW ZERO for parts of the area Saturday night - Sunday (to go along with the breezy conditions). pic.twitter.com/hmQN0fsuTS — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 12, 2024

Forecasters say to expect southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph and wind gusts up to 50 mph, which could knock down tree limbs, cause power outages and blow around unsecured objects.

A slight chance of rain and snow showers were expected Friday night between 11 p.m. and midnight, with another slight chance of snow showers early Saturday morning. The weather service said snow accumulation likely would not exceed half an inch.

The weekend will also bring frigid conditions for the beginning of next week, with temperatures dropping dramatically Saturday night into Sunday. Forecasters are warning of high temperatures below freezing and lows in the teens to single digits. Wind chill values are expected to be below freezing.

Detailed forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees. Breezy, with a western wind of 20 to 24 mph and gusts as high as 41 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 9 degrees and wind chill values as low as -3 degrees. Expect western winds around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 14 degrees. Expect wind chill values as low as -8 degrees and western winds of 13 to 18 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 9 degrees and west winds of 6 to 10 mph. A slight chance of snow after 3 a.m., with the chance of precipitation being 20%.

Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): A slight chance of snow after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Cloudy at night, with a low of around 9 degrees. A chance of snow after 1 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16 degrees. Partly cloudy at night, with a low of around 4 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22 degrees. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 16 degrees.

Source: National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

